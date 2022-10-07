Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
What Happened to Blair Adams - His Death Remains a MysterySam H ArnoldKnoxville, TN
Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related CausesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Walland, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Tennessee Target Closing in on Commitment Announcement
A Tennessee target in the class of 2024 is set to announce his collegiate commitment at the end of the week. According to his own tweet on Monday, four-star wide receiver/athlete Mazeo Bennett will be announcing his destination this upcoming Sunday afternoon. Bennett tweeted out a graphic showing more information...
allfortennessee.com
Tennessee football: ‘Orange Out’ for Alabama makes no sense
Who on earth thought this made sense? Tennessee football has restored plenty of traditions the past two years, from black jerseys to the Smokey Greys to Checker Neyland to the V-O-L-S letters going back on top of the stadium. However, they are starting a new one Saturday, and in all...
deathvalleyvoice.com
LSU football fan accuses Tennessee of cheating at Tiger Stadium
LSU football was soundly beaten—OK, thrashed—by Tennessee on Saturday. The Volunteers strolled into Death Valley and showed the 100,000+ inside that there’s still a massive difference in where each program is at right now. It took less than two minutes for the visitors to display their true class and expose the Tigers. Unfortunately, the beatdown would not stop.
utdailybeacon.com
Tennessee Volleyball sweeps South Carolina in a two-match series
The Lady Vols took both matches this weekend against South Carolina in Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee won a five set thriller on Saturday (25-27, 25-20, 25-22, 21-25, 15-13). The Lady Vols followed up their performance with a sweep on Sunday (25-15, 26-24, 25-22). Tennessee’s defense came alive on Saturday. The Lady...
utdailybeacon.com
No. 19 Lady Vols head to Georgia aiming to stay undefeated away from home
Tennessee women's soccer gets set for its second match of the week as they get prepared to take on Georgia Sunday afternoon. The Lady Vols are in a good run of form with the side coming into the game off a 2-0 win against Missouri and important road wins against then No.13 Ole Miss and Kentucky. Joe Kirt’s team has not yet lost away from home this SEC season after beating Florida in Gainesville in their SEC play opener.
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Tennessee News
Troubling news has emerged out of Tennessee ahead of this weekend's game against Alabama. According to reports out of Knoxville, a Volunteers football player has been arrested on felony assault charges. Four-year starting defensive back Jaylen McCollough was reportedly arrested on Sunday. He allegedly assaulted a man who had mistakenly...
atozsports.com
Nick Saban is breaking out one of his old strategies ahead of matchup with Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in Knoxville in what’s poised to be one of the biggest college football games of the year. Tennessee is ranked No. 6 in the nation while Alabama is ranked No. 3 in the nation. Alabama...
‘It’s kind of wild’: Alabama fan still can’t believe his ‘I Hate Tennessee’ rant is now a Crimson Tide tradition
Years after Alabama fan Irvin Carney ranted about his hate of the Tennessee Volunteers in 2007, his words have been shared countless times by other Bama fans every year in time for the Alabama-Tennessee game.
utdailybeacon.com
ESPN's College GameDay returning to Knoxville for Tennessee-Alabama
ESPN's College GameDay is returning to Knoxville on Saturday for Third Saturday in October. ESPN announced Sunday that the show will be in Knoxville for No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Alabama. The announcement comes a day after the Vols' 40-13 routing of LSU on the road and Alabama's narrow...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker Honors Vol Legend Condredge Holloway With Postgame Apparal
Hendon Hooker had on quite the t-shirt on Saturday afternoon. After Tennessee’s 40-13 victory over LSU on Saturday in Baton Rouge, the Tennessee quarterback met with the media for a postgame press conference. While Tennessee’s players normally wear traditional Tennessee gear, Hooker came out in a t-shirt honoring legendary Tennessee quarterback Condredge Holloway.
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC Nation announces Week 7 destination
SEC Nation is hitting the road again after traveling to Mississippi State for a game against Arkansas that did not disappoint and should be in for another good one. It was announced on Sunday morning that the crew would be headed to Knoxville, Tennessee this week for the contest between a pair of top-10 teams: the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers.
UT message left by East Tennessee man who helped build jumbotrons at LSU's Tiger Stadium
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some fun messages supporting University of Tennessee athletics are scattered around LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. East Tennessee native Nick Barnes was part of the group that installed jumbotrons and other fixtures at the venue in 2014. They won't be easy to spot while...
wvlt.tv
University of Tennessee defensive back, team captain arrested
Police said the two Lamborghinis crashed into each other and hit a third uninvolved car, causing one of the Lambos to go up in flames. Here’s what you need to know about registering to vote in Tennessee. Tennessee prepares to take on Alabama. Updated: 5 hours ago. All eyes...
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay reveals Week 7 on-site location
The College GameDay crew is heading back to a familiar location for the on-site show in Week 7. College GameDay is headed back to Rocky Top. Plenty of people on social media reacted negatively to the news, but it seems like the obvious choice here. The game could potentially be a top 5 matchup and Tennessee’s fanbase will be rocking heading into a chance for their best start since 1998.
Two East Tennessee lakes restocked with catfish
Two lakes in East Tennessee have been stocked with catfish by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
weatherboy.com
100+ People Report Shaking in Tennessee From Pair of Earthquakes to Strike Today
More than 100 people around central Tennessee used the USGS “Did you feel it?” tool on their website to report they felt a shaking sensation today as a mild earthquake rocked the state; it was one of two that hit today. The first earthquake, a magnitude 2.2 event, struck this morning at 1:45 am near Palmer, Tennessee; the second struck at 1:31 pm this afternoon just southwest of Knoxville in Farragut and that magnitude 2.5 event brought 125 people to the USGS website to report what they felt.
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Tennessee
Mashed searched the country for the best pizza place in each state, including this spot in Tennessee.
Kingsport Times-News
Unaka's win over Claiborne creates some buzz
Friday’s win for Unaka may not have caught the attention of many football fans in Northeast Tennessee, but it was significant on two fronts. First, the Class 1A Rangers easily handled a Class 3A team that had been competitive this season. Second, Unaka kept in place its hope to post back-to-back winning seasons for only the fourth time in school history.
Egg manufacturing operation coming to Morristown
A leading producer of eggs will bring over 100 new jobs to Hamblen County with a $30 million investment.
