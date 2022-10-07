Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
3 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
2022 NBA Draft Review: Minnesota TimberwolvesAdrian HolmanMinneapolis, MN
Related
Body Found in Small Minnesota Town Prompts Investigation
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating after discovering a body in a residential street in Elko New Market Township Friday morning. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the report of the body of a male in...
Driver killed in Illinois racetrack crash
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 69-year-old racecar driver was killed Sunday in a crash at the Blackhawk Farms Raceway. According to the Winnebago County Coroner, Charles Mack was involved in a crash in which his vehicle left the track and struck a tree. He was taken from the scene, at 15538 Prairie Road, to […]
4 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a really nice burger with some fries on the side then you are in the right because that is what this article is all about, because even though it is easy to prepare a nice burger at home, we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time. With that in mind, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Minnesota that you should definitely visit if you love good burgers, because all of these restaurants are highly-praised by both travellers and local people.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Life Link Helicopter transports motorcycle rider after accident
James Osborne, 70 years old from Roberts, was in a single vehicle accident on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Spring Lake Township. He was transported from the scene by Life Link Helicopter to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undetermined injuries. At about 2:43 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, the Pierce...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three people killed from overdoses in less than 24 hours in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Three people died from drug overdoses in Minneapolis in the span of less than a day, according to the city. Each of the deaths, which happened throughout the day Thursday, were separate incidents, the city said. On average, emergency responders are called to eight overdose incidents each day.
Found girl reunited with parents after Brooklyn Park police put out alert
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say they have located the parents of a young girl they found in Brooklyn Park earlier Saturday evening.Officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of Zane Avenue North at 7:05 p.m. but were not able to locate the child's parents.After asking for the public's help locating the child's parents, police were able to reunite the child with her family.
ME: Man dies from injuries suffered in barefoot water skiing accident in Brooklyn Center
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A 69-year-old Brooklyn Center man died last month following a barefoot water skiing accident.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says Paul Samuel Oman was injured on Twin Lakes in Brooklyn Center on Sept. 12.He passed away from his injuries later that day at North Memorial Health hospital in Robbinsdale.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff reports
This past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Gooodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Tools were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a shed on the 200 block of Hoffman Street West. Motorcycle parts were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a trailer on the 300 block of Timber...
Four Guns Taken Outside of Minnesota High School Football Game
Coon Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Coon Rapids are reporting the recovery of four firearms from two vehicles at a high school football game. A news release says a citizen reported a person in a group of young adults and juveniles had a gun after the group was denied entry into the homecoming football game. Police reportedly found a vehicle associated with the group in the parking lot at the football field and found three firearms.
Minneapolis house fully engulfed in flames, spreads to neighboring residence
MINNEAPOLIS -- Fire crews spent Saturday night battling a house fire that the Minneapolis Fire Department says extended to the neighboring residence.MFD responded to the fire around 6:52 p.m. on the 4700 block of Xeres Avenue North. After the fire was extinguished, crews deemed the original home uninhabitable.One woman and a dog are receiving assistance from the Red Cross. No one was injured.The incident is under investigation.
This Tiny Minnesota Town is Growing Faster Than Any Other
These days, there is no shortage of growing communities in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. People are moving in droves to spots all over the map. But one small town seems to be getting bigger almost by the day. With a thriving economy, strong school system, and affordable housing,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minneapolis Police clear near northside homeless encampment; two arrested for obstruction
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department said officers arrested two people after city crews moved in to shut down and clear out a homeless encampment in Near North Minneapolis on Thursday morning. In a statement to KARE 11, a spokesperson for the city said the encampment, located at 205...
Minnesota Woman Killed in Crash With Semi
St. Cloud, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Sartell woman was the victim of a deadly crash involving a semi-truck in central Minnesota Tuesday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report says 94-year-old Arlene Towler was a passenger in a sedan driven by 93-year-old James Towler of Sartell. The sedan was heading east on 42nd St. across Hwy. 10 when the vehicle was hit by a Semi that was traveling east on Hwy. 10 around 8 p.m.
Not Guilty Plea From Minnesota Woman Charged With Murdering Son
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Twin Cities woman accused of the shotgun slaying of her young son today entered a not guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge. 28-year-old Julissa Thaler was recently deemed to be competent to stand trial on the charge. After ruling today that there is probable cause to proceed with the case, a Hennepin County judge scheduled her trial to begin in late January of next year.
4 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for they impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. All of them are great options for both a causal meal with friends or family as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
Series of garage fires cause damage in south Minneapolis
Fire officials are investigating after four separate garage fires were reported in the space of an hour in south Minneapolis early Thursday morning. MFD crews responded to the first fire on the 3400 block of 26th Avenue South just before 6 a.m. At the scene, they found smoke coming from the garage as well as a small fire outside of the garage. Crews extinguished the small fire and exterior of the garage before checking inside, where they did not find any fire.
Spike in ODs in Minneapolis leaves 3 dead, dozens hospitalized
A staggering 55 drug overdoses were recorded in Minneapolis during first week of October, prompting city and state officials to heighten awareness surrounding the risks of opioids. The City of Minneapolis on Friday said city personnel responded to multiple overdose calls Thursday and three people died in separate incidents. Emergency...
willmarradio.com
Four arrested in connection with gun incident at high school football game
(Coon Rapids, MN) - Four people are behind bars after police recovered guns from a group trying to enter a Coon Rapids High School Homecoming game Thursday night. Officers denied the group entry into the football game because they didn't belong to the Anoka-Hennepin district. When officers escorted the group off the grounds, a witness reported seeing one individual carrying a gun. Officers proceeded to confiscate four guns from cars belonging to the group. Two adult males and two juvenile males were arrested.
Anoka officials ask for help finding Jaclyn Rachel Sutherland, last seen leaving her home Tuesday
ANOKA, Minn. -- Officials in Anoka are asking for the public's help in finding a 45-year-old woman who was last seen leaving her home on Tuesday afternoon.The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says Jaclyn Rachel Sutherland left her Columbus home on foot around 3:30 p.m. She was seen wearing blue jeans and a yellow shirt.Sutherland is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown eyes.Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
AM 1390 KRFO
Faribault, MN
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krforadio.com
Comments / 0