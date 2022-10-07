ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

WMBD/WYZZ

Driver killed in Illinois racetrack crash

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 69-year-old racecar driver was killed Sunday in a crash at the Blackhawk Farms Raceway. According to the Winnebago County Coroner, Charles Mack was involved in a crash in which his vehicle left the track and struck a tree. He was taken from the scene, at 15538 Prairie Road, to […]
HAM LAKE, MN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Minnesota

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a really nice burger with some fries on the side then you are in the right because that is what this article is all about, because even though it is easy to prepare a nice burger at home, we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time. With that in mind, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Minnesota that you should definitely visit if you love good burgers, because all of these restaurants are highly-praised by both travellers and local people.
MINNESOTA STATE
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Life Link Helicopter transports motorcycle rider after accident

James Osborne, 70 years old from Roberts, was in a single vehicle accident on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Spring Lake Township. He was transported from the scene by Life Link Helicopter to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undetermined injuries. At about 2:43 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, the Pierce...
ROBERTS, WI
Twin Lakes, MN
CBS Minnesota

Found girl reunited with parents after Brooklyn Park police put out alert

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say they have located the parents of a young girl they found in Brooklyn Park earlier Saturday evening.Officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of Zane Avenue North at 7:05 p.m. but were not able to locate the child's parents.After asking for the public's help locating the child's parents, police were able to reunite the child with her family.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff reports

This past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Gooodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Tools were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a shed on the 200 block of Hoffman Street West. Motorcycle parts were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a trailer on the 300 block of Timber...
CANNON FALLS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Four Guns Taken Outside of Minnesota High School Football Game

Coon Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Coon Rapids are reporting the recovery of four firearms from two vehicles at a high school football game. A news release says a citizen reported a person in a group of young adults and juveniles had a gun after the group was denied entry into the homecoming football game. Police reportedly found a vehicle associated with the group in the parking lot at the football field and found three firearms.
COON RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis house fully engulfed in flames, spreads to neighboring residence

MINNEAPOLIS -- Fire crews spent Saturday night battling a house fire that the Minneapolis Fire Department says extended to the neighboring residence.MFD responded to the fire around 6:52 p.m. on the 4700 block of Xeres Avenue North. After the fire was extinguished, crews deemed the original home uninhabitable.One woman and a dog are receiving assistance from the Red Cross. No one was injured.The incident is under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Woman Killed in Crash With Semi

St. Cloud, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Sartell woman was the victim of a deadly crash involving a semi-truck in central Minnesota Tuesday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report says 94-year-old Arlene Towler was a passenger in a sedan driven by 93-year-old James Towler of Sartell. The sedan was heading east on 42nd St. across Hwy. 10 when the vehicle was hit by a Semi that was traveling east on Hwy. 10 around 8 p.m.
SARTELL, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Not Guilty Plea From Minnesota Woman Charged With Murdering Son

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Twin Cities woman accused of the shotgun slaying of her young son today entered a not guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge. 28-year-old Julissa Thaler was recently deemed to be competent to stand trial on the charge. After ruling today that there is probable cause to proceed with the case, a Hennepin County judge scheduled her trial to begin in late January of next year.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for they impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. All of them are great options for both a causal meal with friends or family as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Series of garage fires cause damage in south Minneapolis

Fire officials are investigating after four separate garage fires were reported in the space of an hour in south Minneapolis early Thursday morning. MFD crews responded to the first fire on the 3400 block of 26th Avenue South just before 6 a.m. At the scene, they found smoke coming from the garage as well as a small fire outside of the garage. Crews extinguished the small fire and exterior of the garage before checking inside, where they did not find any fire.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Four arrested in connection with gun incident at high school football game

(Coon Rapids, MN) - Four people are behind bars after police recovered guns from a group trying to enter a Coon Rapids High School Homecoming game Thursday night. Officers denied the group entry into the football game because they didn't belong to the Anoka-Hennepin district. When officers escorted the group off the grounds, a witness reported seeing one individual carrying a gun. Officers proceeded to confiscate four guns from cars belonging to the group. Two adult males and two juvenile males were arrested.
COON RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Anoka officials ask for help finding Jaclyn Rachel Sutherland, last seen leaving her home Tuesday

ANOKA, Minn. -- Officials in Anoka are asking for the public's help in finding a 45-year-old woman who was last seen leaving her home on Tuesday afternoon.The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says Jaclyn Rachel Sutherland left her Columbus home on foot around 3:30 p.m. She was seen wearing blue jeans and a yellow shirt.Sutherland is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown eyes.Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
ANOKA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

