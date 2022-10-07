Read full article on original website
Kay Joanne (Carlsen) Goodmanson
Kay Joanne (Carlsen) Goodmanson triumphed over Alzheimer’s on 10/9/2022 at Thorne Crest Memory Care unit and is no longer confined by the disease’s symptoms and her spirt is now free. Private services will be held and interment will be at Graceland Cemetery, Albert Lea, MN.
Gladys R. Besco
Gladys R. Besco, Age 99 of Austin, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 8, 2022. A Memorial Service for Gladys will be held at 1PM on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Bonnerup Funeral Service of Albert Lea with visitation beginning at 11:30AM. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery will follow the services at the funeral home.
Law Enforcement Log
Yesterday at 9:44 a.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School was cited for possession of Marijuana and E-Cig 11:18 p.m. A Moped was stolen from 1201 Garfield Ave.
