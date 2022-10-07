Read full article on original website
Sports Notebook: No more black pebbles
Artificial turf football fields and other athletic playing surfaces have evolved in technology and makeup over time. For many years, small black rubber pebbles were a big part and ingredient of field makeups. They were very visible, tracked all over, especially when the fields were wet, and were criticized for possibly being unhealthy in some regards.
Sports Notebook: A good idea
For years, the annual Arlington County girls and boys high-school cross country meets have been held on the course at busy Bluemont Park in Arlington. And at times, because many pedestrians and runners are in the same place at the same time in the park, there have been collisions, or near collisions, between those different parties.
Huskies win third straight football game; Panthers lose first
Long scoring plays continued for the Flint Hill Huskies as its winning streak grew to three games, while a trio of lost fumbles were costly for the Potomac School Panthers’ in their first loss of the season in Oct. 8 high-school football games. Flint Hill (3-2, 2-0) routed the...
Football roundup: Knights, Patriots, Warriors fall short
The Yorktown Patriots (4-3, 1-2) lost to the host Herndon Hornets, 21-13, Saturday afternoon Oct. 8 in a Liberty District high-school football game. Yorktown was without its two starting runningbacks, one out injured and the other sick. With them missing, Yorktown struggled on offense much of the game, trailing 14-6 at halftime, then 21-6 in the third quarter.
Va. teacher of year committed to ESL students
Fabiana Parker, an English as a Second Language teacher at Thornburg Middle School in Spotsylvania County, was named the 2023 Virginia Teacher of the Year during a live-streamed announcement by Gov. Glenn Youngkin at the Patrick Henry Building on Capitol Square in Richmond. Parker was selected the preceding month as...
Madison, McLean pile up big yardage in football blowout wins
The Madison Warhawks and McLean Highlanders won by blowouts and piled up significant yards in the process in high-school football action the night of Oct. 7. McLean (1-6, 1-2) earned its first victory of the season with a 41-7 home win over the Wakefield Warriors (0-7, 0-3) in a showdown among the winless in Liberty District action.
Bucking trend, Mason reports enrollment uptick
Bucking a statewide trend of declining college enrollment, George Mason University has welcomed its largest student body in school history for the fall 2022 semester, with a freshman class that set a new record for both diversity and academic accomplishment. Enrollment figures released by the State Council of Higher Education...
Celebration of bees back after rainout
“Bee Day at Ball-Sellers” will celebrate the importance of bees to the ecosystem on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the historic Ball-Sellers House, located at 5620 3rd Street South. The event had been slated for Oct. 1 but was rained out by the remnants of...
Editor’s Notebook: Is something happening in the Arlington electorate?
It’s only anecdotal – everything I say is anecdotal, more or less – but it’s nonetheless not a good sign for Arlington Democrats. Friday evening brought a call to my cellphone from a person who has been a longtime acquaintance and a much, much longer resident of Arlington, living in a home she bought before the prices got so out of reach. And for the most part a reliable Democratic voter.
Fairfax mulling photo-enforcement of speed limits
Fairfax County officials are pondering a pilot photo-enforcement program to cite drivers speeding in work and school zones. “We’re not trying to entrap people,” Capt. Alan Hanson, commander of the Fairfax County Police Department’s Traffic Division, told supervisors at their Oct. 4 Public Safety Committee meeting. “What we’re trying to do is to maintain or gain voluntary compliance . . . It’s a tool by which to assist with safety.”
Collaborative efforts being used to address opioid problem
It may be a case of swimming upstream against a national tsunami, but Arlington officials said collaborative efforts are paying dividends in trying to stem the impact of opioid addiction in the community. “This is in fact a crisis, but we as a community are addressing it,” said Suzanne Somerville...
Vienna Theatre Co. brings ‘Doubt’ to stage
Vienna Theatre Company and the Vienna Department of Parks and Recreation are preparing to present “Doubt: A Parable,” by John Patrick Shanley. The show, directed by Joanna Henry and produced by Laura Fargotstein, runs from Oct. 21 through Nov. 6 at the Vienna Community Center, 120 Cherry St., S.E.
Police: Home damaged by gunfire in South Arlington
On Oct. 6 at 4:21 a.m., Arlington officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Harrison Street for a report of shots being fired. During the course of the investigation, officers discovered evidence confirming the report, and located property damage to a home. No injuries were reported. According to...
Civic leader’s murder seems case of wrong place, wrong time
The death of an Arlington civic activist in the Turks & Caicos Islands appears to be a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time coupled with increasing – and apparently largely uncontrolled – gang activity in the British overseas territory southeast of the Bahamas.
