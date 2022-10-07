Read full article on original website
Jobs fairer: A Kiwi is RCM’s new viola professor
The New Zealand violist Bryony Gibson-Cornish has joined the Royal College of Music as viola professor. She is a member of the Marmen Quartet and deputy principal viola of the London Mozart Players.
The chilling emails that got Chineke! in hot water
The Mail on Sunday, acting on information from slippedisc.com, has obtained emails from Chi-chi Nwanoku explaining her refusal to allow her British diversity orchestra Chineke! to play the National Anthem at the Lucerne Festival after the death of Queen Elizabeth. In one instruction she writes: ‘The Chineke! Orchestra is full...
Star bassist declines Currentzis offer
The Dutch doublebass virtuoso Rick Stotijn has been explaining why, at the last moment, he resisted pressure to join Teodor Currentzis’s controversial new Utopia orchestra. Rick, who has a new solo album ‘Doppo espressivo’ out this week, told“> Dutch media:. ‘Long before the war he had...
Three German artists quit Currentzis Tristan in Moscow
The Bayreuth star Andreas Schager (pic) has asked for his name to be removed from a November Tristan und Isolde in Moscow. The baritone Matthias Goerne says his name was put up without his knowledge. And the tenor Torsten Kerl, booked by Teodor Currentzis for the title role, has published...
