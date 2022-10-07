Read full article on original website
Huskies win third straight football game; Panthers lose first
Long scoring plays continued for the Flint Hill Huskies as its winning streak grew to three games, while a trio of lost fumbles were costly for the Potomac School Panthers’ in their first loss of the season in Oct. 8 high-school football games. Flint Hill (3-2, 2-0) routed the...
Football roundup: Knights, Patriots, Warriors fall short
The Yorktown Patriots (4-3, 1-2) lost to the host Herndon Hornets, 21-13, Saturday afternoon Oct. 8 in a Liberty District high-school football game. Yorktown was without its two starting runningbacks, one out injured and the other sick. With them missing, Yorktown struggled on offense much of the game, trailing 14-6 at halftime, then 21-6 in the third quarter.
Langley falls in football, QB throws for 300-plus yards
The host Langley Saxons (3-3, 1-1) lost to the Washington-Liberty Generals, 35-21, in Liberty District high-school football action Oct. 7. Langley trailed 28-0 at halftime, before staging a modest rally in the second half. Langley’s touchdowns came on passes of 74 and six yards from Brendan Mansinne to Connor Campbell...
Sports Notebook: No more black pebbles
Artificial turf football fields and other athletic playing surfaces have evolved in technology and makeup over time. For many years, small black rubber pebbles were a big part and ingredient of field makeups. They were very visible, tracked all over, especially when the fields were wet, and were criticized for possibly being unhealthy in some regards.
Sports Notebook: A good idea
For years, the annual Arlington County girls and boys high-school cross country meets have been held on the course at busy Bluemont Park in Arlington. And at times, because many pedestrians and runners are in the same place at the same time in the park, there have been collisions, or near collisions, between those different parties.
Va. teacher of year committed to ESL students
Fabiana Parker, an English as a Second Language teacher at Thornburg Middle School in Spotsylvania County, was named the 2023 Virginia Teacher of the Year during a live-streamed announcement by Gov. Glenn Youngkin at the Patrick Henry Building on Capitol Square in Richmond. Parker was selected the preceding month as...
Bucking trend, Mason reports enrollment uptick
Bucking a statewide trend of declining college enrollment, George Mason University has welcomed its largest student body in school history for the fall 2022 semester, with a freshman class that set a new record for both diversity and academic accomplishment. Enrollment figures released by the State Council of Higher Education...
Veteran attorney tapped for Bar Foundation honor
The Arlington County Bar Foundation has named William Murray as recipient of the 2022 William L. Winston Award, the organization’s highest honor. Murray, who has been an attorney in private practice in Northern Virginia since 1973, is a principal with Manning, Murray, Barnett & Baxter P.C. in Arlington, and since 1989 has served as the commissioner of accounts for the 17th Judicial Circuit (Arlington Circuit Court).
Democrats putting finishing touches on election-readiness effort
Although this year would not seem to have the urgency of 2021 – more on that later – Arlington County Democratic Committee leaders are anticipating a full complement of volunteers to be staffing the county’s 54 precincts on Election Day. Precinct captains – the backbone of the...
Police: Home damaged by gunfire in South Arlington
On Oct. 6 at 4:21 a.m., Arlington officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Harrison Street for a report of shots being fired. During the course of the investigation, officers discovered evidence confirming the report, and located property damage to a home. No injuries were reported. According to...
Fairfax mulling photo-enforcement of speed limits
Fairfax County officials are pondering a pilot photo-enforcement program to cite drivers speeding in work and school zones. “We’re not trying to entrap people,” Capt. Alan Hanson, commander of the Fairfax County Police Department’s Traffic Division, told supervisors at their Oct. 4 Public Safety Committee meeting. “What we’re trying to do is to maintain or gain voluntary compliance . . . It’s a tool by which to assist with safety.”
Celebration of bees back after rainout
“Bee Day at Ball-Sellers” will celebrate the importance of bees to the ecosystem on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the historic Ball-Sellers House, located at 5620 3rd Street South. The event had been slated for Oct. 1 but was rained out by the remnants of...
Police: Mayhem spans two counties before gunman taken into custody
A 27-year-old Arlington man is in custody facing a number of charges after an incident that spanned two jurisdictions and led to multiple shots fired. On Oct. 6, Arlington police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run and brandishing incident, but the driver was able to evade capture, according to police.
Acrobatic troupe flying through air at Alden Theatre
The Peking Acrobats, featuring the Shanghai Circus, will perform at the Alden Theatre of the McLean Community Center on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. “Everybody at every age will be thrilled,” center officials said. “They push the limits of human ability, defying gravity with amazing displays of contortion, flexibility and control.”
Collaborative efforts being used to address opioid problem
It may be a case of swimming upstream against a national tsunami, but Arlington officials said collaborative efforts are paying dividends in trying to stem the impact of opioid addiction in the community. “This is in fact a crisis, but we as a community are addressing it,” said Suzanne Somerville...
Vienna Theatre Co. brings ‘Doubt’ to stage
Vienna Theatre Company and the Vienna Department of Parks and Recreation are preparing to present “Doubt: A Parable,” by John Patrick Shanley. The show, directed by Joanna Henry and produced by Laura Fargotstein, runs from Oct. 21 through Nov. 6 at the Vienna Community Center, 120 Cherry St., S.E.
Artist-studio tour in Great Falls offers something for everyone
With the 19th annual Great Falls Studios Tour on the horizon, the “number of artists joining the membership organization has increased dramatically,” said organization president Linda Jones. The tour will take place Oct. 21-23, with several new member-artists showing art in their studios on the tour for the...
Civic leader’s murder seems case of wrong place, wrong time
The death of an Arlington civic activist in the Turks & Caicos Islands appears to be a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time coupled with increasing – and apparently largely uncontrolled – gang activity in the British overseas territory southeast of the Bahamas.
Vienna Council gives staff more leeway on purchasing
In an effort to reduce administrative burdens for Vienna governmental employees and keep small-potatoes items off the Vienna Town Council’s often-crowded agendas, Council members on Oct. 10 raised the threshold amount for purchases not requiring their approval. Under the new rules, which passed on a 7-0 vote, the limit...
