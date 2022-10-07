ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean, VA

sungazette.news

Huskies win third straight football game; Panthers lose first

Long scoring plays continued for the Flint Hill Huskies as its winning streak grew to three games, while a trio of lost fumbles were costly for the Potomac School Panthers’ in their first loss of the season in Oct. 8 high-school football games. Flint Hill (3-2, 2-0) routed the...
OAKTON, VA
sungazette.news

Football roundup: Knights, Patriots, Warriors fall short

The Yorktown Patriots (4-3, 1-2) lost to the host Herndon Hornets, 21-13, Saturday afternoon Oct. 8 in a Liberty District high-school football game. Yorktown was without its two starting runningbacks, one out injured and the other sick. With them missing, Yorktown struggled on offense much of the game, trailing 14-6 at halftime, then 21-6 in the third quarter.
HERNDON, VA
sungazette.news

Langley falls in football, QB throws for 300-plus yards

The host Langley Saxons (3-3, 1-1) lost to the Washington-Liberty Generals, 35-21, in Liberty District high-school football action Oct. 7. Langley trailed 28-0 at halftime, before staging a modest rally in the second half. Langley’s touchdowns came on passes of 74 and six yards from Brendan Mansinne to Connor Campbell...
MCLEAN, VA
sungazette.news

Sports Notebook: No more black pebbles

Artificial turf football fields and other athletic playing surfaces have evolved in technology and makeup over time. For many years, small black rubber pebbles were a big part and ingredient of field makeups. They were very visible, tracked all over, especially when the fields were wet, and were criticized for possibly being unhealthy in some regards.
MCLEAN, VA
sungazette.news

Sports Notebook: A good idea

For years, the annual Arlington County girls and boys high-school cross country meets have been held on the course at busy Bluemont Park in Arlington. And at times, because many pedestrians and runners are in the same place at the same time in the park, there have been collisions, or near collisions, between those different parties.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Va. teacher of year committed to ESL students

Fabiana Parker, an English as a Second Language teacher at Thornburg Middle School in Spotsylvania County, was named the 2023 Virginia Teacher of the Year during a live-streamed announcement by Gov. Glenn Youngkin at the Patrick Henry Building on Capitol Square in Richmond. Parker was selected the preceding month as...
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Bucking trend, Mason reports enrollment uptick

Bucking a statewide trend of declining college enrollment, George Mason University has welcomed its largest student body in school history for the fall 2022 semester, with a freshman class that set a new record for both diversity and academic accomplishment. Enrollment figures released by the State Council of Higher Education...
FAIRFAX, VA
sungazette.news

Veteran attorney tapped for Bar Foundation honor

The Arlington County Bar Foundation has named William Murray as recipient of the 2022 William L. Winston Award, the organization’s highest honor. Murray, who has been an attorney in private practice in Northern Virginia since 1973, is a principal with Manning, Murray, Barnett & Baxter P.C. in Arlington, and since 1989 has served as the commissioner of accounts for the 17th Judicial Circuit (Arlington Circuit Court).
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Police: Home damaged by gunfire in South Arlington

On Oct. 6 at 4:21 a.m., Arlington officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Harrison Street for a report of shots being fired. During the course of the investigation, officers discovered evidence confirming the report, and located property damage to a home. No injuries were reported. According to...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Fairfax mulling photo-enforcement of speed limits

Fairfax County officials are pondering a pilot photo-enforcement program to cite drivers speeding in work and school zones. “We’re not trying to entrap people,” Capt. Alan Hanson, commander of the Fairfax County Police Department’s Traffic Division, told supervisors at their Oct. 4 Public Safety Committee meeting. “What we’re trying to do is to maintain or gain voluntary compliance . . . It’s a tool by which to assist with safety.”
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Celebration of bees back after rainout

“Bee Day at Ball-Sellers” will celebrate the importance of bees to the ecosystem on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the historic Ball-Sellers House, located at 5620 3rd Street South. The event had been slated for Oct. 1 but was rained out by the remnants of...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Police: Mayhem spans two counties before gunman taken into custody

A 27-year-old Arlington man is in custody facing a number of charges after an incident that spanned two jurisdictions and led to multiple shots fired. On Oct. 6, Arlington police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run and brandishing incident, but the driver was able to evade capture, according to police.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Acrobatic troupe flying through air at Alden Theatre

The Peking Acrobats, featuring the Shanghai Circus, will perform at the Alden Theatre of the McLean Community Center on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. “Everybody at every age will be thrilled,” center officials said. “They push the limits of human ability, defying gravity with amazing displays of contortion, flexibility and control.”
MCLEAN, VA
sungazette.news

Collaborative efforts being used to address opioid problem

It may be a case of swimming upstream against a national tsunami, but Arlington officials said collaborative efforts are paying dividends in trying to stem the impact of opioid addiction in the community. “This is in fact a crisis, but we as a community are addressing it,” said Suzanne Somerville...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Vienna Theatre Co. brings ‘Doubt’ to stage

Vienna Theatre Company and the Vienna Department of Parks and Recreation are preparing to present “Doubt: A Parable,” by John Patrick Shanley. The show, directed by Joanna Henry and produced by Laura Fargotstein, runs from Oct. 21 through Nov. 6 at the Vienna Community Center, 120 Cherry St., S.E.
VIENNA, VA
sungazette.news

Artist-studio tour in Great Falls offers something for everyone

With the 19th annual Great Falls Studios Tour on the horizon, the “number of artists joining the membership organization has increased dramatically,” said organization president Linda Jones. The tour will take place Oct. 21-23, with several new member-artists showing art in their studios on the tour for the...
GREAT FALLS, VA
sungazette.news

Vienna Council gives staff more leeway on purchasing

In an effort to reduce administrative burdens for Vienna governmental employees and keep small-potatoes items off the Vienna Town Council’s often-crowded agendas, Council members on Oct. 10 raised the threshold amount for purchases not requiring their approval. Under the new rules, which passed on a 7-0 vote, the limit...
VIENNA, VA

