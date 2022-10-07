ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Sailor Jamie Mears died in Italy mountain bike fall

An international champion sailor died after a mountain biking accident in Italy, an inquest has heard. Jamie Mears was taking part in a package cycling tour in the province of Imperia on 6 May when he came off his bike and fell roughly 10 metres (33ft) into a ravine. The...
