Yakima Herald Republic
Shoreline’s Highland Ice Arena to close this week
We think of certain places as being around forever, until suddenly one day they aren’t any more. Highland Ice Arena in Shoreline, open since 1962 and home of countless skating lessons, hockey practices and hours of mittened hanging out, is closing its doors this month. Sibling owners Terry Green and Rick Stephens, whose late parents James and Dorothy Stephens opened the rink 60 years ago, have made the tough decision that it’s time to move on; they’re getting older, and so is the building. Oct. 15 will be the last day of public skating at the arena, with the Zamboni — their fifth, in six decades — circling the ice for the last time.
Yakima Herald Republic
Hiker falls to death through waterfall in North Bend
A young hiker fell through a waterfall to his death Saturday morning while on the Denny Creek Trail in North Bend. The King County Sheriff’s Office declined to give the hiker's age, saying only that a "juvenile male" fell through Keekwulee Falls, which has two sections, with a combined drop of around 125 feet.
