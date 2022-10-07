Read full article on original website
Paulo Costa Names His Favorite Fighter
Paulo Costa has named his favorite fighter while trying to get to the UFC. The Brazillian berserker, who most recently defeated Luke Rockhold in an epic firefight for the ages at UFC 278, has recently become a darling of the MMA media. His comical takes combined with his ever-growing knowledge...
Watch: MMA Fighter Wins With Excruciating Neck Crank
MMA fighter Istvan Vereb gave Zarko Golubovic no choice but to tap after locking in a spine-bending neck crank at RFA 4. Middleweights Vereb and Golubovic met on the undercard of the event on Saturday in Kosice, Slovakia. Vereb, a former professional wrestler who lost to Ben Askren at the 2008 Olympics, was making his MMA debut.
Watch: MMA Fighter Michael Pagani Lands Savage Flying Knee KO
MMA fighter Michael Pagani executed a stunningly brutal flying knee to put Dylan Hantig out cold at Venator FC 12. The lightweight clash between the two Italian fighters featured on the undercard of the event held in Montecatini Terme, Italy on Saturday. Both Pagani and Hantig were battling to keep their undefeated records in tact.
Sterling Explains Why Islam Makhachev’s Team Is Overhyping Him
Aljamain Sterling has a theory regarding the hype that Islam Makhachev has been getting from his team. Few fighters have had the amount of hype heading into their first title fight like Makhachev has, having been touted as a future champion by his close friend and training partner, former champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, and the rest of the team at AKA. This has translated to the oddsmakers too, with him being a huge favorite heading into his title bout with Charles Oliveira, at UFC 280.
Volkanovski Announces He’ll Weigh In As UFC 280 Backup
UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski will be in Abu Dhabi to serve as a backup to Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. Volkanovski hasn’t fought since a trilogy win over Max Holloway at UFC 276 back in July. He suffered a hand injury during the fight and was expected to be sidelined for potentially the rest of 2022.
Pimblett Gives His Prediction For Paul/Silva Boxing Match
UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett has given his prediction for the upcoming crossover boxing match between former middleweight king Anderson Silva and YouTuber-turned-pugilist Jake Paul. On October 29, Silva and Paul will collide in the main event of a Showtime pay-per-view event in Arizona. For “The Problem Child,” the Brazilian mixed...
Watch: MMA Fighter Earns Stunning KO With Running Flying Knee
MMA fighter Manolo Zecchini launched himself knee-first into Abou Tounkara’s face to get the win at Venator 12. Featherweights Zecchini and Tounkara faced off on the main card of the event on Saturday in Montecatini Terme, Italy. The pressure to get the win was surely on Tounkara, who was making his Venator FC debut and looking to avoid going on a three-fight losing streak.
Manager Makes Confession About Khabib’s Twitter Account
Dominance MMA Management CEO Ali Abdelaziz has admitted that he used to tweet for Khabib Nurmagomedov “four or five” years ago. In terms of MMA twitter, posts from some athletes often come with a ‘take with a pinch of salt’ asterisk attached to them. In the case of polarizing former champ-champ Conor McGregor, that’s through his habit of tweet-and-delete attacks on a variety of names — which the likes of Rafael Fiziev have suspected derive from cocaine and some late-night drinking.
Gaethje Specifies How Many Wars He Has Left In The Tank
Justin Gaethje has provided an update on his “five good wars left” statement post-UFC 268, telling how many he has left in the tank. Gaethje is well known for his highlight-inducing fight style. This has, at times, left him open to taking just as much damage as he is dishing out. In recognition of this, Gaethje has self-imposed a limit on the number of brutal wars he is willing to suffer. With six Fight of the Night efforts and two Fight of the Year winners in his accolades, it is clear that Gaethje has been in more wars than most.
Chael Sonnen: Jon Jones’s Next Fight Is Automatically His Biggest
Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones can return to fight anyone, and it will be a huge occasion. Sonnen and Jones certainly have their history, having coached opposite one another on The Ultimate Fighter and fought for the light heavyweight title, not to mention the semi-regular spats that they go through on social media.
Rakhmonov vs. Neal Confirmed For January 14, Twitter Reacts
Shavkat Rakhmonov got his wish to fight Geoff Neal granted, and fans are beyond excited. Undefeated Rakhmonov has been shooting his shot for months, trying to get a fight with Neal with repeated callouts. Finally, he got a response from the number six ranked contender, showing serious interest in the bout, and all that was left was to put pen to paper.
Chris Eubank Jr Offers To Pay For Conor Benn Fan Tattoo Removal
Just because you are a fan of Conor Benn does not mean Chris Eubank Jr. is unwilling to help you out. Both the boxing and general sports worlds were in an uproar, after it was revealed that champion boxer Benn had tested positive for steroids several weeks out from his fight with former IBO super-middleweight and WBA interim middleweight champion, Eubank, but yet the results were kept secret until they were eventually leaked, leading to the fight’s cancellation. This was a devastating moment for both men, who were continuing a rivalry put in place by their previous generations.
UFC Matchmaking Bulletin (10/3-10/8): Vlismas Returns, Two Cancellations
MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring fights for women’s strawweight prospects Cheyanne Vlismas and Yazmin Jauregui, as well as rising bantamweight Said Nurmagomedov. With UFC cards being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work cut out if...
Peña Questions Giving Nunes Swift Rematch After Trilogy Holdup
Julianna Peña is done waiting for her trilogy bout with UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes. Arguably the biggest story in 2021 was Julianna Peña defeating the consensus WMMA GOAT Amanda Nunes at UFC 269. Not many gave Peña a chance to do so, but she called her shot and knocked her opportunity of a lifetime clean out of the park.
McCann Explains Why She’s “Emotional” Ahead Of MSG Fight
UFC women’s flyweight Molly McCann has admitted that the thought of walking out inside the prestigious Madison Square Garden arena has her “emotional.”. McCann has had an impressive resurgence inside the Octagon in recent years. While consecutive decision losses to Taila Santos and Lara Procópio left her far down the 115-pound ladder, the Liverpool native has since risen to the #15 spot in the rankings with a trio of wins.
Dana White Blasks Nelk Boy Bob Menery: ‘I Gave U $50k to STFU’
While Dana White was happy to do marketing work with the Nelk Boys, he wants no part of the drama between founder Kyle Forgeard and ex-collaborator Bob Menery. The relationship White has gathered with the Nelk Boys has been controversial to MMA fans and fighters, to say the least, not that he is particularly bothered by it. Nevertheless, he has utilized his relationship with the YouTubers to build a marketing connection, doing regular podcast appearances and having promotional opportunities involving the UFC working alongside the Nelk Boys.
MMANews.com Weekly Interview Round-Up (10/2-10/8/22)
Even in UFC bye-weeks, we have you covered with our weekly interview round-up! This week, Curtis and James catch up with Steve Garcia, Jamie Pickett and TUF alum, Chandler Cole. TUF Alum Chandler Cole. Curtis sits down with Chandler Cole ahead of his return to action against Anthony Horn at...
Watch: Greg Hardy Wins Boxing Debut Via TKO
Greg “The Prince of War” Hardy made his combat-sports return over the weekend with a TKO win in his boxing debut on Saturday. Earlier this year, Greg Hardy was released from the UFC after losing his third consecutive fight at UFC 272. Hardy fell to Sergey Spivak via TKO after also losing via KO/TKO to Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura before then. After being one of the parties to figuratively knock Hardy out of the UFC, “Bam Bam” Tuivasa opted to give Hardy some free employment advice.
Yan Xiaonan Beat Up Bullying Boys During Childhood In China
UFC strawweight contender Yan Xiaonan’s passion for fighting began when she stood up to bullies at her childhood school in China. Xiaonan defeated Mackenzie Dern via a majority decision on Saturday in the UFC Vegas 61 main event. The victory snapped a two-fight losing streak to Carla Esparza and Marina Rodriguez and put her back into title contention.
Aljamain Sterling & Petr Yan Appear To Officially Squash Beef
Serra-Longo Fight Team standout Aljamain Sterling and two-time former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan have seemingly squashed their beef. It seems like an eternity ago that Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan began their rivalry. But what actually started it?. Petr had been unbeaten in MMA since suffering his first loss...
