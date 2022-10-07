Justin Gaethje has provided an update on his “five good wars left” statement post-UFC 268, telling how many he has left in the tank. Gaethje is well known for his highlight-inducing fight style. This has, at times, left him open to taking just as much damage as he is dishing out. In recognition of this, Gaethje has self-imposed a limit on the number of brutal wars he is willing to suffer. With six Fight of the Night efforts and two Fight of the Year winners in his accolades, it is clear that Gaethje has been in more wars than most.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO