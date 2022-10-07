Read full article on original website
u.today
Here's Why Casper (CSPR) Is Most Profitable Cryptocurrency of Week
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Here's Why This Week Could Be Disruptive for Cryptocurrency Markets
The past few weeks on the cryptocurrency market were relatively calm as the lack of financial-related events allowed some assets to enter short-term local recovery rallies. However, next week, investors should brace themselves for an upcoming volatility spike and here is why. FOMC, CPI, PPI and more. In only one...
u.today
Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Allocated Almost 5,000 BTC Since Mid-September
Just like all the other major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) has failed to end its bearish recession in early Q4, 2022. However, some whales are sure that dips are for buying. $500 million whale keeps buying: Analyst. Anonymous Bitcoin (BTC) analyst and investor who goes by @Capital15C on Twitter has shared...
u.today
Here's How ETH Price Reacted to Biggest Network Activity Surge of Year
According to crypto analytics agency Santiment, the Ethereum network saw its biggest growth spike in 2022 this past weekend. Within a couple of days, the number of new addresses appearing on the network reached 135,780, which is 11.1% more than the Jan. 3 surge. The current growth of the Ethereum network is the highest since Dec. 7, 2021, Santiment concludes.
u.today
Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom Might Be Nowhere Near: Dramatic Model for Bulls
Mr. Voell analyzed the performance of Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, in all past "bearish" cycles, i.e., periods between the tops and bottoms of the BTC price. Bitcoin (BTC) might drop below $14,000 soon, this model suggests. Mr. Voell took to Twitter yesterday, on Oct. 10, 2022, to share the...
u.today
Here's How Much Cardano Has Earned from Transactions and How It Differs from Ethereum and Solana
According to data given by CryptoRank, over the last 30 days, the blockchain Cardano has collected transaction fees for $290,000. At the same time, this result is 16% lower than the previous one, as follows from the presented data. Among the 10 blockchains featured in the source, Cardano ranks 8th...
u.today
Huobi Token (HT) Outperforms All Top 50 Altcoins, Here's Why
H.E. Justin Sun: "Full sail ahead" Cryptocurrency journalist and insider Colin Wu, who is known as an expert in the Chinese blockchain segment, shares his views on the real role Tron's founder H.E. Justin Sun plays in Huobi platform acquisition by About Capital Management. Justin Sun speaks to Huobi employees,...
u.today
Bitcoin Might Take Eighteen Months to Reach $40K Mark If This Plays Out: Details
u.today
XEN Crypto Detonated the Crypto Market, Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC Became Its Main Battlefield
Recently, a project called XEN Crypto suddenly detonated the crypto market. The mint of its token XEN attracted the participation of more than 364,114 wallet addresses and triggered a surge in Ethereum network gas fees for 2 consecutive days, reaching 200wei at one point on October 9. According to Ultrasound data, the ETH burned during the minting process reached 2,271 on October 10, accounting for 19.46% of the total burning of the Ethereum network on October 7.
u.today
This Coin Shows Several Anomalies on Its Network, Here's What They Are
u.today
Bitcoin Slips Below $19,000 as Sentiment Remains Bearish
The Bitcoin price dropped to an intraday low of $18,962 on the Bitstamp exchange. The world’s largest cryptocurrency is down 7.39% over the last eight days after reaching $20,469 on Oct. 4. The cryptocurrency is currently down 72.4% from its all-time high peak. This week, investors and traders should...
u.today
Former ARK Invest Crypto Lead Explains What's Wrong with Crypto Market Today
u.today
It's Time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Says, As He Predicts Major Collapse
u.today
Bitcoin Just Broke New Record, Here's What It Is
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Listed on This Major Cryptocurrency Exchange: Details
One of the most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, BitMex, announced that six new cryptocurrencies will soon be listed on its platform. Among others, the Shiba Inu token, SHIB, will be available for trading on BitMex. Thanks to the listing, users will be able to convert, deposit and withdraw SHIB to their...
u.today
Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Continues to Hold Bitcoin
During a recent CNBC interview, hedge fund legend Paul Tudor Jones says that he still has "a very minor" allocation in Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency. "I've always had a small allocation to it," he added. Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum will have value "at some point" because of...
u.today
Binance to Invest Millions Into Elon Musk's Twitter Deal
Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of the world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume Binance, has reiterated to Bloomberg that investing in Elon Musk's bid to buy Twitter is one of the exchange's top priorities this year. Binance had previously been named as one of the financiers of the Tesla and...
u.today
Ripple Co-founder Says Why He Admires Charles Hoskinson
The co-founder and the executive chairman of Ripple, Chris Larsen, stated why he admires the creation of Cardano despite the small dispute the developer had with the XRP community shortly after giving an interview. In his most recent speech, Charles Hoskinson was asked to give his opinion on the most...
u.today
100 Billion SHIB Grabbed by Whale After This Major Milestone of SHIB
