Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street
Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now
All three of these stocks are down by 35% or more from their recent highs. These are all solid and profitable businesses with lots of room to grow. While there could be short-term turbulence, these could be bargains for patient long-term investors.
Motley Fool
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Etsy and Pinterest both have businesses that may intrigue long-term investors. Etsy distinguishes itself from e-commerce rivals by offering unique, handmade items. Pinterest's platform helps users gain inspiration for purchases they are looking to make.
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever
September was a rough month for stocks, and there may be more bumps ahead. Even in the current market, there are still great opportunities in a variety of sectors. These two powerhouse healthcare stocks have top-selling products to drive growth.
Motley Fool
2 Safe Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell
Chipotle and Waste Management have both proven to be market-beating stocks. This outperformance is due to each company's strong advantages. The safety that comes with these stocks will likely remain for the long haul.
Motley Fool
2 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
AMD's preliminary Q3 results were not great, but there is more to the company than what meets the eye. Fortinet's solid revenue pipeline and the cybersecurity market's growth could help it take off.
Motley Fool
Why Applied Materials Stock Got Mashed on Monday
A new round of chip export curbs is hitting the semiconductor industry hard. Applied Materials is an important supplier of chipmaking technology.
Motley Fool
Why Affimed Stock Plummeted by Over 16% Today
One analyst weighs in with a bleak new take on the biotech.
Social Security COLA: What Is the Smallest Amount To Expect in 2023?
This year's soaring inflation rate has all but assured that in 2023, Social Security recipients will get their highest cost-of-living adjustment in 41 years. Based on the latest consumer price data,...
Motley Fool
Levi Stock Drops 12% on Annual Earnings and Sales Guidance Cuts
Fiscal Q3 revenue grew 1% year over year, missing the 7% growth Wall Street had expected. Continued supply chain disruptions hurt sales growth by an estimated 2% to 3%. Adjusted EPS declined 17%, but still beat the analyst consensus estimate.
Motley Fool
2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000
MPLX has stable midstream operations, with a management team that's strongly aligned with shareholder interests. Petrobras probably won't replicate its incredible dividends of late but could still produce some serious income.
Motley Fool
3 of the Top-Growing Stocks on Earth
After suffering its first subscriber losses in a decade, Netflix expects to add a million members. Alphabet has potent brands that will likely continue growing for years to come. Nvidia has had a rougher year than most, but its data center business is now booming.
Motley Fool
The Non-Apple PC Market Has Fallen Below Pre-Pandemic Levels
While PC shipments were down by 15% year over year in the third quarter, they plunged 20% if you exclude Apple. Non-Apple PC sales are now below pre-pandemic levels. HP has enjoyed elevated profits from its PC segment, but that's unlikely to remain the case as sales tumble.
Motley Fool
Why T-Mobile Stock Was Up on a Down Day for the Market
Telecom stocks were showing relative strength earlier this morning. T-Mobile is up 19% year to date, significantly outperforming the market indexes. The market is worried about a rising U.S. dollar and interest rates, but T-Mobile is immune to these headwinds.
Motley Fool
Why Bear Markets Are a Necessary Evil
Bear markets occur when major indexes drop at least 20% from recent highs. The less perceived risk there is, the more investors are willing to pay for stocks.
Motley Fool
Here's Why Deere Has a Multi-Decade Growth Runway
The company's margins are holding up despite higher input costs. Deere's core industries are key bright spots for the U.S. economy. The business continues to allocate capital toward what matters most.
Motley Fool
2 Reasons Why Amazon Is a Warren Buffett Stock
As of June 2022, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
Motley Fool
2 Spectacular Software Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip
High inflation means companies serving business customers instead of consumers might outperform. Bill.com grew its revenue by 169% in fiscal 2022 (ended June 30). Workiva has its sights set on an emerging opportunity that could supercharge its business.
Motley Fool
Dynatrace's Disruptive New Product Threatens Splunk
Dynatrace could be moving the ball in data analytics and cloud observability once again with the release of Grail. The data analytics space is a big and fast-growing niche in software, but Dynatrace's innovation could be helping shake up the leaderboard (which Splunk currently sits atop in terms of revenue).
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar
Bowlero is an under-the-radar growth stock that grew full-year revenue by an explosive 130% this year. Floor & Decor is growing profitably and expanding its store count. Dutch Bros is in the early innings of its ambitious expansion plans.
