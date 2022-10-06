On October 12, from 1 pm to 4 pm, the Salmon Library will be hosting a Grand Opening Ceremony for the library's new Recording & Presentation Practice Room. This space will allow students, faculty, and staff at UAH to record and practice presentations, podcasts, assignments, instructional videos, and more. Features include a green screen, moveable furniture, adjustable lighting, and all the equipment you need to create a variety of recordings. This room is an extension of the library's Multimedia Lab and Makerspace initiatives. Attend the opening to see the new room, learn about the equipment, and find out how you can use it for your projects. Refreshments and Door Prizes will be available. For those curious about other services at the Salmon Library, tours to the Makerspace will be going on at the same time. Sign in at the Salmon Library lobby for door prizes and tours. Directions to the space will be available.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO