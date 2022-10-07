Read full article on original website
State Democrats Honor Party Leader Margaret Martin
The NJ Democratic State Committee on Sunday afternoon at the Berkeley Hotel in Asbury Park honored Margaret Martin for 20 years of service. On hand for the celebration and presentation were Gov. Phil Murphy and State Democratic Chairman LeRoy Jones. Martin of Mercer County and an Operational Officer with the...
Jones Projects Confidence at Democratic Convention
The Meadowlands Racetrack was the venue for Thursday’s first day of the “Road Trip” State Democratic Party convention. Perhaps the location was a particularly appropriate choice, a place where, despite the best strategizing and number-analyzing, some win big and inevitably more still lose out. All politics is a gamble of sorts, and the payoffs and losses myriad, although in the political game, the stakes are high even for those who don’t play. While everyone has placed their bets, backing their respective horses, across New Jersey’s political arena, all eyes have been on the race that is Kean vs. Malinowski.
Kean, Sr.: ‘I Think We’re Going to be in Serious Trouble’
SHORT HILLS – Politicians like saying nice things about the press after they leave office. That’s not necessarily a criticism, just an observation about human nature. And so it was Thursday night that former governors Thomas H. Kean Sr. and James McGreevey took turns praising the press’ vital role in a democracy at the second annual Byrne Kean Dinner at the Short Hills Hilton. The affair was a benefit for the Corporation for New Jersey Local Media, (CNJLM), a non-profit created in 2020 to bolster local journalism in the face of continuing cutbacks by corporate-owned newspapers.
Coughlin Announces New Department of Internal Communications and Constituent Relations within the Assembly Majority Office
Speaker Craig J. Coughlin today announced the Assembly Majority Office’s new Internal Communications and Constituent Relations Department. Working in conjunction with Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson, who serves on Senior Leadership as Constituent Outreach Chair, the department will be responsible for supporting district office staff and providing them with resources and information to better assist constituents throughout the state.
