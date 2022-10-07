The Meadowlands Racetrack was the venue for Thursday’s first day of the “Road Trip” State Democratic Party convention. Perhaps the location was a particularly appropriate choice, a place where, despite the best strategizing and number-analyzing, some win big and inevitably more still lose out. All politics is a gamble of sorts, and the payoffs and losses myriad, although in the political game, the stakes are high even for those who don’t play. While everyone has placed their bets, backing their respective horses, across New Jersey’s political arena, all eyes have been on the race that is Kean vs. Malinowski.

ELECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO