RideApart

Stay Dry On Two Wheels With Furygan’s Neptun EVO Rain Jacket

As much as riding gear is designed to protect us in the event of a crash or slide, it’s also designed to keep us comfortable when we’re out on a ride. In tropical countries like where I’m from, you can get away with a single jacket all-year-round. However, most of you in the northern hemisphere will have to shake things up a little bit if you wish to continue riding as the temps drop.
RideApart

Asymmetrical Chic: Ixon’s Cranky Lady Leather Jacket

First off, what a name. Ixon debuted a new product for its lineup not too long ago called the Cranky Lady jacket. It’s made of leather so you know it’s good for thie long term, and it comes with all the trimmings that you can expect from a motorcycle jacket which includes CE-rated pads and a few more things on top.
Science Focus

Best heated socks for a warm winter

Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Keep your feet as warm as possible with our selection of heated socks. Heated socks can help you avoid some of the coldness of the coming months, especially with the increasing cost of our energy bills.
WWD

Good American Just Launched Compression Denim Jeans That Blend the Comfort of Sweats With the Power of Shapewear

Have you ever wished you could blend the comfort of sweatpants, the support of shapewear, and the compression element of workout clothes with the look of your favorite women’s jeans? Well, now, thanks to Good American, you can. Today, Good American, the Emma Grede and Khloé Kardashian-backed label, launched a new denim compression system that includes the brand’s best-selling silhouettes like Good Icon, Good Legs, and Good Waist, all newly constructed with proprietary denim fabrication. From its straight-leg jeans to its plus-size jeans, this new material promises to hold you in, smooth you out, and sculpt you where you want it....
The US Sun

What can you cook in an air fryer?

AIR fryers have become the latest trend when it comes to cooking. Here's what you can cook in them... An air fryer can bake and roast just like an oven. It is similar in size to a deep fat fryer and easily sits on a kitchen countertop. But unlike a...
ETOnline.com

Take an Extra 40% Off Jeans, Sweaters, Handbags and More Fall Staples at Madewell

Fall is underway and you might need a bit of a refresh on your fall outfits for the crisp cool days still ahead. Luckily for us, there's a massive secret Madewell sale going on right now on already-discounted fall staples. From bestselling denim to stylish cardigans and jackets, there's no fall essential that's not on sale at Madewell.
The Kitchn

The Easiest Way to Keep Bread Soft — No Fancy Tools Needed

Whether you prefer getting bread fully sliced from the grocery store, picking it up fresh from a bakery, or even making bread at home, one thing everyone can agree on is that stale, stiff bread is a bummer. That’s why we were excited to discover a new method to help keep the cut end of a loaf of bread from drying out.
Robb Report

9 Stylish Fleece Vests and Jackets That’ll Keep You Warm This Fall

For being such a ubiquitous material, fleece is a surprisingly recent innovation. The insulating fabric, which is typically made from a polyester blend and easily identified by its fuzzy, wool-like texture, was invented in Massachusetts in 1981 through a partnership between textile manufacturer Malden Mills and Patagonia. While initially prized by hikers and other outdoor sport enthusiasts for its light weight and excellent warmth retention, it eventually became a suburban staple and then the unofficial uniform of office drones everywhere. In other words, a cultural punchline—as one notable Portlandia sketch famously used it. However, recent seasons have seen fleece make its way...
In Style

I’m Ditching Denim for These Size-Inclusive Pull-On Pants — and They’re on Sale With Our Secret Code

Wearing jeans has always felt like a hassle for me, but now pulling on denim has become especially cumbersome after working from home for over two years. Of course, I have my go-to comfy, stretchy pairs, but sometimes I just wish I could wear joggers 24/7 and get away with it. Unfortunately, joggers just don’t make for put-together outfits — until I found a pair of pants that feel like joggers, but look like slacks.
SPY

Levi’s Looks Beyond Denim in Levi’s for Feet, a Retro-Inspired Boot Collection for Fall ’22

When you hear Levi’s, you might automatically think of the famous blue denim jackets and pants we’ve iconized and worn forever. But did you know the brand doesn’t just specialize in manufacturing jeans? Their product assortment is far more vast than you may realize. Yep, the American retailer’s apparel offering spans knitwear, outerwear and accessories all the way down to underwear and socks. And while we’ve seen Levi’s sneakers before, the iconic American brand is now dusting off a decades-old product line to bring us (back) Levi’s boots. Depending on your age, you may even recall when Levi’s dabbled in footwear...
