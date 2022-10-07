ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

‘Opt Outside’: REI to close on Black Friday in 2022 and the future

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cqq8M_0iPzVJwR00

REI has decided to go against the tradition of shopping for Black Friday deals forever.

The outdoor retailer has pledged to stay closed on the Friday after Thanksgiving once again this year and into the future, CNN reported.

The Seattle-based company made the announcement Thursday, 50 days before Black Friday.

Instead, REI will pay its 16,000 employees who are based in stores, distribution sites, call centers and headquarters, to spend time to “Opt Outside.”

REI said that “Over the years, Opt Outside has evolved from a response against consumerism to a movement that has advocated for causes important to the co-op, including environmental welfare, inclusivity in the outdoor industry and responsible recreation.”

Shoppers still will be able to buy stuff online but orders won’t be processed and shipping won’t happen until Saturday.

REI has closed every year since 2015, but had not made it permanent until now, CNN reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Best Prime Day deals on the GE Opal ice maker

We’ve shown you so many of the best Prime Early Access Sale deals available in 2022. That includes everything from Fall Prime Day AirPods deals and Prime Day 2 Chromebook deals to Amazon’s incredible Prime Early Access Sale Roomba discounts. Now, it’s time to show you the GE Opal Ice Maker deals that Amazon has lined up for its big Fall Prime Day sale.
ELECTRONICS
WHIO Dayton

Amazon scraps home-delivery robot program

SEATTLE — Amazon is disbanding its team of workers who worked on Scout, the six-wheeled, autonomous robot designed to deliver to your doorstep. In what’s likely a sign of slowing sales growth, Amazon has decided, after two years of testing in Seattle, it will be “reorienting the program,” according to Bloomberg. The robot was first introduced in 2019 and tested in the suburbs of Snohomish County, Washington, according to KIRO-TV.
BUSINESS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
98K+
Followers
131K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy