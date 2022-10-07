ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
momcollective.com

3 Family Day Trips Around Phoenix

Are you looking for a little family escape from Phoenix over a weekend but don’t want to go too far? Or maybe you want a special day trip to be the highlight of school break or one of those random days off? Here are three family day trips around Phoenix for you to explore this fall!
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New River, AZ
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Society
azbigmedia.com

Arie Layne Boutique brings trendy fashion West Valley

She may not love shopping herself, but Jessica Folino, owner of Arie Layne Boutique in Goodyear does love — and is very talented at — dressing other people, relationship building and serving her local community. Even before the birth of the boutique, however, Folino’s entrepreneurial instincts have long been active.
GOODYEAR, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Things to do: Four Peaks Oktoberfest at Tempe Beach Park free Oct. 9

Beers and bräts are plentiful at The Four Peaks Oktoberfest this weekend at Tempe Town Lake. In addition to all the bräts you can eat, other mouth-watering options include Denmark Foods Empanadas with vegetarian and poblano chicken empanadas. Also, there will be a celebrity brät eating contest.
TEMPE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Over 20 things to do in Cave Creek

Cave Creek is the embodiment of a pioneering spirit with its rich history right here in our backyard. From the mining town history to the shopping, hiking, horseback riding and local eateries, this town has something for everyone. When you arrive in the heart of Cave Creek the first thing you will notice is Frontier Town. Walking down the main street you will feel like you have gone back in time. In this old western town, you’ll see gallows and boot hill cemetery. There are several local shops to explore and pick up some local flavors and souvenirs.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bull Riding#Auction#Local Life#What To Do#Things To Do#N Black Canyon Highway
The Daily Scoop

Unique Pizza Spots You Need to Try in Phoenix, Arizona

Some of the best pizza in Arizona is located right in Phoenix, and we want to take you through our favorite pizza places.(Creative Commons/powerplantop) If you're looking for some delicious pizza in Phoenix, Arizona, look no further! We've put together a list of the four best pizza places in the area that you need to check out. From deep dish to wood-fired to classic slice joints, there's something for everyone on this list!
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Tips on Skunks from Prescott Valley Animal Control

Skunks are a common sight here in Prescott Valley and these animals are mostly nocturnal by nature. Even though skunks are extremely cute and shy, having skunks around your home can present health and safety risks. Aside from being sprayed with their noxious musk, skunks are known carriers of rabies...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
KGUN 9

Three Grand Canyon University students killed in wrong-way crash near Phoenix

Three Grand Canyon University students were killed in a wrong-way crash north of Phoenix Monday morning, according to the school. The students were all freshmen at GCU. The three teens —Abriauna Hoffman of Clarkston, Washington, 18-year-old Magdalyn Ogden of Clarkston, Washington, and 19-year-old Elaine Balberdi of Kula, Hawaii — were in one of the vehicles that were hit.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Rain in the desert! Phoenix got more rain than Seattle since July

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Move over Seattle! According to the National Weather Service, Seattle got less rain between July and October than Arizona did!. National Weather Service Seattle released a graphic comparing the total precipitation numbers among different cities across the U.S. The city with the most rainfall totals was Juneau, Alaska, coming in at almost 30 inches! Phoenix marked almost 2 inches of rain, trumping Las Vegas, San Diego, Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles! The NWS Seattle posted a full analysis on their Twitter page.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

10-Year Home Price Evolution in Arizona Breaks Records

The housing market has seen many ups and downs over the past decade and now, as inflation and low mortgage rates begin to rise, homebuyers and renters are once again in a tough spot. Although home prices are increasing across the board, prices have jumped in some markets much more...
PHOENIX, AZ
prescottenews.com

Christmas tree permits available online through Recreation.gov starting October 13th

Christmas tree permits for the Prescott National Forest will be available for purchase starting on October 13, 2022. This season 700 permits will be available to purchase online through Recreation.gov. Details about designated cutting areas, dates and types of trees that may be cut may be found here – Prescott National Forest Christmas Tree Permit in Arizona – Recreation.gov.
PRESCOTT, AZ
AZFamily

Line of dust moves into the southeast Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monsoon season doesn’t seem to be over quite yet! The metro Phoenix area was previously under a blowing dust advisory as dust rolled into the Valley on Friday evening. Arizona’s Family news chopper was in the East Valley, near Chandler, and saw the hazy cloud of dust covering the cityscape. Drivers should be cautious of the blowing dust and slow down.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman’s Wave of Action took to the streets of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Protestors took to the streets of Phoenix Saturday to let their voices be heard at the Women’s Day of Action. Millions across the globe were marching for women’s rights as encouraged by Women’s March, a national organization that organizes the annual Women’s March in Washington, D.C. and other events throughout the year. The group says on their website that the intention for their marches is to “promote feminist economies, reimagine democracy, and end white supremacy.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead after overnight shooting in west Phoenix

Jewish community center in the Valley fundraises for breast cancer research. Fitnessfest is all about going the extra mile, literally, to help raise money for breast cancer research. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Firefighters in Scottsdale have a new tool at their hands that could help save lives when seconds...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy