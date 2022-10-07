Read full article on original website
New Coffee Shop, Owned by Army Veteran, Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Unique Pizza Spots You Need to Try in Phoenix, ArizonaThe Daily ScoopPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
I Found Text Messages On My Boyfriend's Phone And Now He's Just My RoommateThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhoenix, AZ
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in ArizonaKristen WaltersMaricopa, AZ

Dine for a cause Oct. 10 as Ocean 44 donates proceeds to Make-A-Wish Arizona
This October the Valley’s top trio of steak and seafood restaurants will continue its tradition of giving by donating an entire night of proceeds from Ocean 44 to Make-A-Wish Arizona. Starting at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 Ocean 44 in Scottsdale will donate 100 percent of the proceeds...
Raising Cane’s Announces Six-Unit Expansion Through Spring 2023
Last month, the chicken sandwich slingers celebrated their 11-year anniversary in the greater Phoenix region, with no signs of slowing down.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Arizona
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.

3 Family Day Trips Around Phoenix
Are you looking for a little family escape from Phoenix over a weekend but don’t want to go too far? Or maybe you want a special day trip to be the highlight of school break or one of those random days off? Here are three family day trips around Phoenix for you to explore this fall!

Arie Layne Boutique brings trendy fashion West Valley
She may not love shopping herself, but Jessica Folino, owner of Arie Layne Boutique in Goodyear does love — and is very talented at — dressing other people, relationship building and serving her local community. Even before the birth of the boutique, however, Folino’s entrepreneurial instincts have long been active.

Things to do: Four Peaks Oktoberfest at Tempe Beach Park free Oct. 9
Beers and bräts are plentiful at The Four Peaks Oktoberfest this weekend at Tempe Town Lake. In addition to all the bräts you can eat, other mouth-watering options include Denmark Foods Empanadas with vegetarian and poblano chicken empanadas. Also, there will be a celebrity brät eating contest.

Over 20 things to do in Cave Creek
Cave Creek is the embodiment of a pioneering spirit with its rich history right here in our backyard. From the mining town history to the shopping, hiking, horseback riding and local eateries, this town has something for everyone. When you arrive in the heart of Cave Creek the first thing you will notice is Frontier Town. Walking down the main street you will feel like you have gone back in time. In this old western town, you’ll see gallows and boot hill cemetery. There are several local shops to explore and pick up some local flavors and souvenirs.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Unique Pizza Spots You Need to Try in Phoenix, Arizona
Some of the best pizza in Arizona is located right in Phoenix, and we want to take you through our favorite pizza places.(Creative Commons/powerplantop) If you're looking for some delicious pizza in Phoenix, Arizona, look no further! We've put together a list of the four best pizza places in the area that you need to check out. From deep dish to wood-fired to classic slice joints, there's something for everyone on this list!
SignalsAZ
Tips on Skunks from Prescott Valley Animal Control
Skunks are a common sight here in Prescott Valley and these animals are mostly nocturnal by nature. Even though skunks are extremely cute and shy, having skunks around your home can present health and safety risks. Aside from being sprayed with their noxious musk, skunks are known carriers of rabies...
KGUN 9
Three Grand Canyon University students killed in wrong-way crash near Phoenix
Three Grand Canyon University students were killed in a wrong-way crash north of Phoenix Monday morning, according to the school. The students were all freshmen at GCU. The three teens —Abriauna Hoffman of Clarkston, Washington, 18-year-old Magdalyn Ogden of Clarkston, Washington, and 19-year-old Elaine Balberdi of Kula, Hawaii — were in one of the vehicles that were hit.
AZFamily
Rain in the desert! Phoenix got more rain than Seattle since July
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Move over Seattle! According to the National Weather Service, Seattle got less rain between July and October than Arizona did!. National Weather Service Seattle released a graphic comparing the total precipitation numbers among different cities across the U.S. The city with the most rainfall totals was Juneau, Alaska, coming in at almost 30 inches! Phoenix marked almost 2 inches of rain, trumping Las Vegas, San Diego, Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles! The NWS Seattle posted a full analysis on their Twitter page.
Macayo’s to Open in New Vistancia Development Next Year
This will be the tenth outpost for a brand that has deep roots and rich history throughout Arizona.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
10-Year Home Price Evolution in Arizona Breaks Records
The housing market has seen many ups and downs over the past decade and now, as inflation and low mortgage rates begin to rise, homebuyers and renters are once again in a tough spot. Although home prices are increasing across the board, prices have jumped in some markets much more...
prescottenews.com
Christmas tree permits available online through Recreation.gov starting October 13th
Christmas tree permits for the Prescott National Forest will be available for purchase starting on October 13, 2022. This season 700 permits will be available to purchase online through Recreation.gov. Details about designated cutting areas, dates and types of trees that may be cut may be found here – Prescott National Forest Christmas Tree Permit in Arizona – Recreation.gov.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
The officials reported a multi-vehicle accident in Mesa on Saturday afternoon. The officials stated that multiple vehicles collided in the westbound lane of [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Valley motorcycle shop destroyed in massive fire. How you can help them rebuild
PHOENIX — Jeff Whiteman said it was 1928 when the building was built – it was a Safeway store then. Now, he now owns the building. But Whiteman's Machine Shop was destroyed in a fire last week. “I got a call from my son that the shop is...
AZFamily
Line of dust moves into the southeast Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monsoon season doesn’t seem to be over quite yet! The metro Phoenix area was previously under a blowing dust advisory as dust rolled into the Valley on Friday evening. Arizona’s Family news chopper was in the East Valley, near Chandler, and saw the hazy cloud of dust covering the cityscape. Drivers should be cautious of the blowing dust and slow down.
KOLD-TV
Woman’s Wave of Action took to the streets of Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Protestors took to the streets of Phoenix Saturday to let their voices be heard at the Women’s Day of Action. Millions across the globe were marching for women’s rights as encouraged by Women’s March, a national organization that organizes the annual Women’s March in Washington, D.C. and other events throughout the year. The group says on their website that the intention for their marches is to “promote feminist economies, reimagine democracy, and end white supremacy.”
AZFamily
Woman dead after overnight shooting in west Phoenix
Jewish community center in the Valley fundraises for breast cancer research. Fitnessfest is all about going the extra mile, literally, to help raise money for breast cancer research. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Firefighters in Scottsdale have a new tool at their hands that could help save lives when seconds...
