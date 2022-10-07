MANHATTAN, KAN. – Cedrick Wilson, 41, of Manhattan was arrested on October 7, 2022, around 2:15 a.m. for aggravated burglary, possession of an opiate, lewd and lascivious behavior, and violation of offender registration. The lewd and lascivious behavior charge stems from an October 2, 2022, incident around 12:00 a.m. when it was reported Wilson masturbated inside Bourbon and Baker restaurant. The aggravated burglary charge stems from an October 6, 2022, incident around 10:45 p.m. when it was reported Wilson entered a 29-year-old female’s residence in the 2000 block of Hayes Dr. and exposed himself in front of her. The violation of offender registration charge comes from the previous two incidents listed being violations of his offender registration. The possession of an opiate charge stems from Wilson being found in possession of an opiate during his arrest on October 7, 2022, around 2:15 a.m. Wison remains confined in the Riley County Jail on a total bond of $60,000.

