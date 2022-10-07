Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Related
1350kman.com
TCU Game Set for Primetime Matchup
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – The Big 12 Conference and FOX announced Monday that Kansas State’s Oct. 22 game at TCU will kick off at 7 p.m. and will be shown on either FOX or FS1. The channel will be determined after the MLB Postseason schedule for that weekend is announced.
1350kman.com
Wildcats move to No.17 in AP Poll
Kansas State continues its steady climb in the AP Top 25, after moving to No. 17 following the 10-9 victory against Iowa State. The Wildcats, now 5-1 and 3-0 in Big 12 play, entered the poll at No. 25 following a win at Oklahoma and got a bump to No. 20 after the victory against Texas Tech. The USA Today/AFCA Coaches Poll has the Wildcats at No. 16 this week.
1350kman.com
Hayes Earns Nod as Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – Thanks to a career-high 11 tackles in Kansas State’s 10-9 victory at Iowa State, senior safety Josh Hayes has been named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday. Hayes was the leading tackler for a stifling...
1350kman.com
RAPID RECAP: No. 20 Wildcats pull out 10-9 win in Farmageddon
AMES, IOWA — A costly drop on the Iowa State sideline by star wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson allowed Kansas State’s offense to put ice on a frosty night in Iowa with a 10-9 win over arch-rival Iowa State. Adrian Martinez was able to secure the win for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1350kman.com
RCPD Report: 10/10/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Cedrick Wilson, 41, of Manhattan was arrested on October 7, 2022, around 2:15 a.m. for aggravated burglary, possession of an opiate, lewd and lascivious behavior, and violation of offender registration. The lewd and lascivious behavior charge stems from an October 2, 2022, incident around 12:00 a.m. when it was reported Wilson masturbated inside Bourbon and Baker restaurant. The aggravated burglary charge stems from an October 6, 2022, incident around 10:45 p.m. when it was reported Wilson entered a 29-year-old female’s residence in the 2000 block of Hayes Dr. and exposed himself in front of her. The violation of offender registration charge comes from the previous two incidents listed being violations of his offender registration. The possession of an opiate charge stems from Wilson being found in possession of an opiate during his arrest on October 7, 2022, around 2:15 a.m. Wison remains confined in the Riley County Jail on a total bond of $60,000.
1350kman.com
Ogden Man Arrested on Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child Charges
Riley County Police have charged an Ogden man in connection to a sex crimes investigation involving minors. 67-year-old Floyd Davis is charged with four total counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, involving two different victims. An online criminal complaint alleges Davis of the crime on three separate occasions in 2018 with one victim and again on at least one occasion sometime between July 2016 and February 2018 with another victim. Both victims were under the age of 14 at the time of the alleged crimes.
1350kman.com
RCPD arrests 17-year-old in connection to summer incident involving firearm
A 17-year-old is in custody for his role in a summer incident where shots were fired outside Manhattan’s Holiday Inn at the Campus. RCPD says Marc Anthony Oliver was arrested Friday at Manhattan High School on a warrant for criminal use of a firearm and marijuana possession. Oliver reportedly discarded a bag of marijuana and a handgun inside while running away from a traffic stop in the early morning hours of July 31 in the 3100 block of Lundin Road. Officers were responding that morning after a report of possible shots fired in the hotel’s parking lot.
Comments / 0