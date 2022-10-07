Billy Porter will pull double duty for City of Hope at its Spirit of Life Gala. The Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award-winning talent will host and perform at the event, set for West Hollywood’s Pacific Design Center on Oct. 27. He joins a program that already includes fellow performer Jack Johnson and Spirit of Life Award honorees Monte and Avery Lipman, Republic Records founders, chief executives and brothers.More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Alba, Bella Hadid and Billy Porter Set for God's Love We Deliver GalaBilly Porter's 'Anything's Possible': Film ReviewOutfest at 40: Inside the Anniversary of L.A.'s LGBTQ Film Festival The Spirit of Life Award...

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 7 MINUTES AGO