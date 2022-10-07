Read full article on original website
Related
Drew Barrymore Collaborates on Song From Her 'E.T.' Character’s Perspective
Drew Barrymore and Jax teamed up for their own rendition of "E.T." by Katy Perry. Ahead of the singer's appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, Oct. 11, she took to Instagram to share Gertie's story, a song from the perspective of the character Barrymore portrayed in the 1982 classic film, E.T.
Billy Porter to Host and Perform at City of Hope Gala
Billy Porter will pull double duty for City of Hope at its Spirit of Life Gala. The Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award-winning talent will host and perform at the event, set for West Hollywood’s Pacific Design Center on Oct. 27. He joins a program that already includes fellow performer Jack Johnson and Spirit of Life Award honorees Monte and Avery Lipman, Republic Records founders, chief executives and brothers.More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Alba, Bella Hadid and Billy Porter Set for God's Love We Deliver GalaBilly Porter's 'Anything's Possible': Film ReviewOutfest at 40: Inside the Anniversary of L.A.'s LGBTQ Film Festival The Spirit of Life Award...
Comments / 0