seniorshousingbusiness.com

Liberty Breaks Ground on Hayes Barton Place CCRC in Raleigh, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living has broken ground on Hayes Barton Place, a seniors housing community in Raleigh. Scheduled to open in 2024, the property is just three miles northwest of the heart of downtown Raleigh. A continuing care retirement community, Hayes Barton Place will feature an undisclosed...
cbs17

Triangle Parade of Homes sparks interest for homebuyers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–People couldn’t help but walk in with awe while exploring the newly built $4.9 million home in North Hills. The home on Camelot Drive that includes monolithic glass walls, a pool cabana and a luxurious suite is just one of 137 homes that are being showcased throughout the Greater Triangle. It’s all part of the Triangle Parade of Homes.
cbs17

Morning robbery targets Raleigh bank off New Bern Avenue: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh bank was the scene of a robbery Tuesday morning and a suspect is on the loose, according to police. At approximately 9:18 a.m., police said they were dispatched to the Wells Fargo near New Bern Avenue and Corporation Parkway. One adult male attempted...
cbs17

Intertribal Pow Wow brings eight tribes, dozens of community members to Dorothea Dix Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a day of dancing, culture and community at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. “I have an opportunity here, working with the Conservancy and the City of Raleigh, to give a platform to Native people and for Native people to come together and just enjoy time with each other and celebrate our culture,” Trey Roberts, one of the organizers of the event and a Native Haliwa-Saponic tribe member, said.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Raleigh, Chapel Hill ranked among top 50 best places to live

RALEIGH, N.C. — According to a new report by Money magazine, two North Carolina cities are among the top 50 best places to live in the country. The report ranks Raleigh at No. 4 and Chapel Hill at 12. Some of the factors taken into consideration include diversity, fun and amenities as well as overall quality of life. When it comes to Raleigh, the amount of green space played a major role in the ranking.
cbs17

Raleigh families facing food insecurity see service providing healthy options expand across city

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Access to healthy food can be difficult for families. According to Wake County, 12 percent of residents are food insecure. Neighborfood Express delivers free food, diapers and books to families facing food insecurity in Raleigh. The Marcus Harris foundation started the program in Nov. 2020 to help families facing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Raleigh News & Observer

Sale closed in Wake Forest $1.2 million for a single-family home

A 4,895-square-foot house built in 2012 has changed hands. The property located in the 1000 block of Ledbury Way in Wake Forest was sold on Sept. 28, 2022. The $1,150,000 purchase price works out to $235 per square foot. The house is situated on a 1.6-acre lot. Additional houses have...
WRAL News

Buena Papa Fry Bar opens PNC Arena location

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes have a named a local French fry company the team's "Official Loaded Fry." Buena Papa Fry Bar is one of the newest vendors to open at PNC Arena. It is located on the third level of the arena. Buena Papa owners Johanna and...
Axios

Buying a house in Raleigh is easier, but not cheaper

The Triangle’s real estate market is starting to level off, according to the latest data from Triangle MLS. Why it matters: After two-plus years of plummeting inventory and sky-high home prices, Raleigh-area buyers have waited a long time for a little relief. What’s happening: Rising mortgage rates have spurred...
WRAL

Raleigh's oldest music venue has new life

RALEIGH, N.C. — The oldest music venue in Raleigh has been removed from a rezoning proposal that would have closed its doors to make way for a mixed-use high-rise. There was public outcry last month when rumors circulated that The Berkeley Cafe, located at 217 W. Martin St., would be closing its doors due to the rezoning project.
WRAL

17-year-old missing in Chapel Hill

Police in Chapel Hill are searching for a missing teenager. Alezz Shahbin, 17, was last seen Sunday around 11:30 p.m. near the Glen Lennox community off Fordham Boulevard. Shahbin is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and a black backpack.
