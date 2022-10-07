RALEIGH, N.C. — According to a new report by Money magazine, two North Carolina cities are among the top 50 best places to live in the country. The report ranks Raleigh at No. 4 and Chapel Hill at 12. Some of the factors taken into consideration include diversity, fun and amenities as well as overall quality of life. When it comes to Raleigh, the amount of green space played a major role in the ranking.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO