Pacific, WA

seniorshousingbusiness.com

Anthology Plans 127-Unit Independent Living Community in Edmonds, Washington

EDMONDS, Wash. — Anthology Senior Living has unveiled plans for Anthology of Edmonds, a 127-unit seniors housing community in Edmonds, a northern suburb of Seattle. The community totals 162,872 square feet across six floors and is Anthology’s first community to exclusively offer independent living. This project marks the sixth senior housing development that Anthology has started in the past 12 months.
EDMONDS, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Ecology fines Tacoma waste company $37,000

TACOMA, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Ecology has fined Clean Earth Specialty Waste Solutions, a Tacoma based company, $37,000 for allowing a storage container to leak corrosive waste. According to a press release, the Department of Ecology found that in August of 2021 a metal galvanizing company in Seattle...
TACOMA, WA
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants In Kent, WA

If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Kent, Washington, you’ve come to the right place. In this guide, we’ll review some of the best restaurants in town, so you can make an informed decision about where to go. Whether you’re in the mood for...
KENT, WA
The Stranger

Washington Needs to Tax Empty Homes

For a variety of reasons, homes go vacant. Landlords evict renters. Artists and service workers get priced out. Mortgage companies foreclose on people with disabilities and seniors, and the multinational firms that take possession of their former houses often let them sit empty to accrue value. In a state where marijuana is legal, Black and brown merchants in the drug trade are still disproportionately incarcerated. And people expire–in accidents with cars, as victims of gun violence, in “suicides of despair,” or because of one pandemic or another.
WASHINGTON STATE
Business
The Oregonian

Rare catch: Angler lands shortbill spearfish off Washington coast

A Seattle angler, fishing Friday out of Westport, Washington, on a tuna boat trolling 45 miles west of the Columbia River mouth, landed a shortbill spearfish. Spearfish, native to Hawaii and the Mediterranean, are believed to have never before been caught off the Washington or Oregon coasts. The last rare West Coast catch was reported in 2017 off Southern California.
SEATTLE, WA
thetacomaledger.com

Union contract negotiations come to an end

SEIU 925 has been in contract negotiations with the University since July, on Friday, those negotiations finally came to an end. After months of negotiations with the University of Washington, union members of SEIU 925 have come into agreement and voted to ratify a contract with the university. This contract will become effective July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2025.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Washington State Fair concludes its 116th year, just in time for Oktoberfest

PUYALLUP—The Washington State Fair’s 2022 season came to a close Sunday, September 25 just a week before the fairgrounds reopened for Oktoberfest. The Washington State Fair, formerly the Puyallup Fair, is the largest annual single attraction in Washington State and one of the top ten largest fairs in the country attracting more than 1 million visitors a year since 1980.
PUYALLUP, WA
q13fox.com

King County doctor files to have medical suspension lifted

KENT, Wash. - A King County doctor who had her license summarily suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) has met the deadline to potentially have that suspension lifted. The WMC said Dr. Kristine Brecht requested a show-cause hearing last week. A show-cause hearing is held when a party wants...
KING COUNTY, WA
thetacomaledger.com

It’s soup season in Tacoma

Go check out some of the best soups available in Tacoma. The best thing about autumn is that it’s officially soup season. I’m a soup gal. I eat soup at least once a week. I bring it as my lunch and microwave it in Tupperware. I can eat it for dinner every night and not get bored. I have made it in a Crock-ot and I have made it over a campfire. I love almost every soup I encounter.
TACOMA, WA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Olympia, WA

Located in the Pacific Ocean, Olympia is home to much delicious seafood and other ingredients. With different cuisine in the area, this list of fifteen Best Restaurants in Olympia, WA, will let you discover the delicious dishes in the area. 1. Budd Bay Cafe. $$$ | (360) 357-6963 | WEBSITE.
OLYMPIA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Pierce County Exec. denies decision to remove E-Verify

After the Pierce County Council voted to remove E-Verify as a requirement for hiring contractors, the decision was vetoed by County Executive Bruce Dammeier, prompting a debate within the community on whether the program discriminates against legal immigrants or people of color. E-Verify is a free online program that verifies...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
thestand.org

UW Medicine nurses at NW, Montlake win early surprise

SEATTLE (Oct. 7, 2022) — Nurses at the UW Medicine Montlake and Northwest campuses got an early surprise. They reached a tentative agreement Sept. 30 — nine months before their contract expires. In just three bargaining sessions, the hospital system agreed to raise salaries 21% over the next...
SEATTLE, WA

