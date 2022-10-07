Read full article on original website
Related
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Anthology Plans 127-Unit Independent Living Community in Edmonds, Washington
EDMONDS, Wash. — Anthology Senior Living has unveiled plans for Anthology of Edmonds, a 127-unit seniors housing community in Edmonds, a northern suburb of Seattle. The community totals 162,872 square feet across six floors and is Anthology’s first community to exclusively offer independent living. This project marks the sixth senior housing development that Anthology has started in the past 12 months.
nbcrightnow.com
Ecology fines Tacoma waste company $37,000
TACOMA, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Ecology has fined Clean Earth Specialty Waste Solutions, a Tacoma based company, $37,000 for allowing a storage container to leak corrosive waste. According to a press release, the Department of Ecology found that in August of 2021 a metal galvanizing company in Seattle...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants In Kent, WA
If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Kent, Washington, you’ve come to the right place. In this guide, we’ll review some of the best restaurants in town, so you can make an informed decision about where to go. Whether you’re in the mood for...
The Stranger
Washington Needs to Tax Empty Homes
For a variety of reasons, homes go vacant. Landlords evict renters. Artists and service workers get priced out. Mortgage companies foreclose on people with disabilities and seniors, and the multinational firms that take possession of their former houses often let them sit empty to accrue value. In a state where marijuana is legal, Black and brown merchants in the drug trade are still disproportionately incarcerated. And people expire–in accidents with cars, as victims of gun violence, in “suicides of despair,” or because of one pandemic or another.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Severe weather shelter activated in Seattle in response to poor air quality
SEATTLE — The King County Regional Homelessness Authority is activating a severe weather shelter on Monday as wildfire smoke continues to cause poor air quality for much of western Washington. The Compass Housing Alliance, located at 77 South Washington Street in Seattle, will be extending its hours and providing...
Rare catch: Angler lands shortbill spearfish off Washington coast
A Seattle angler, fishing Friday out of Westport, Washington, on a tuna boat trolling 45 miles west of the Columbia River mouth, landed a shortbill spearfish. Spearfish, native to Hawaii and the Mediterranean, are believed to have never before been caught off the Washington or Oregon coasts. The last rare West Coast catch was reported in 2017 off Southern California.
More than 150 cats, dogs, guinea pigs displaced by Hurricane Ian flown to Pacific Northwest
EVERETT, Wash. — More than 150 dogs, cats and guinea pigs displaced by Hurricane Ian were flown to the Pacific Northwest on Sunday. Greater Good Charities and the Humane Society of the United States conducted the emergency airlift from animal shelters in Florida to shelters in Idaho, Oregon and Washington.
thetacomaledger.com
Union contract negotiations come to an end
SEIU 925 has been in contract negotiations with the University since July, on Friday, those negotiations finally came to an end. After months of negotiations with the University of Washington, union members of SEIU 925 have come into agreement and voted to ratify a contract with the university. This contract will become effective July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2025.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tri-City Herald
Man wins big in Washington lottery — then celebrates with Starbucks coffee and muffin
A Washington man has played Powerball for years without making any big wins. The Edmonds resident used numbers that were important to him, like birthdates and anniversaries, Washington’s Lottery said in a Monday, Oct. 10 news release. But this time, when he scanned his ticket using his lottery app,...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Washington State Fair concludes its 116th year, just in time for Oktoberfest
PUYALLUP—The Washington State Fair’s 2022 season came to a close Sunday, September 25 just a week before the fairgrounds reopened for Oktoberfest. The Washington State Fair, formerly the Puyallup Fair, is the largest annual single attraction in Washington State and one of the top ten largest fairs in the country attracting more than 1 million visitors a year since 1980.
KUOW
Where is the 'best' place to live in Western Washington?: Today So Far
Kirkland is the best. Wait, Sammamish is the best. Maybe it's Bellevue?. Almost Live! is back! (sort of) Langley on Whidbey Island is building a solution to its lack of worker housing. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 7, 2022. Kirkland ranks high on...
KOMO News
Pulse of Seattle: New KOMO poll shows major races, issues facing Washington voters
SEATTLE, Wash. — With the November mid-term elections fast approaching, KOMO News is taking a closer look at the major statewide races and issues facing Washington voters this fall. KOMO News teamed up with Strategies 360, a nationally recognized public opinion research team, to conduct a survey of 400...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
q13fox.com
King County doctor files to have medical suspension lifted
KENT, Wash. - A King County doctor who had her license summarily suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) has met the deadline to potentially have that suspension lifted. The WMC said Dr. Kristine Brecht requested a show-cause hearing last week. A show-cause hearing is held when a party wants...
thetacomaledger.com
It’s soup season in Tacoma
Go check out some of the best soups available in Tacoma. The best thing about autumn is that it’s officially soup season. I’m a soup gal. I eat soup at least once a week. I bring it as my lunch and microwave it in Tupperware. I can eat it for dinner every night and not get bored. I have made it in a Crock-ot and I have made it over a campfire. I love almost every soup I encounter.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Olympia, WA
Located in the Pacific Ocean, Olympia is home to much delicious seafood and other ingredients. With different cuisine in the area, this list of fifteen Best Restaurants in Olympia, WA, will let you discover the delicious dishes in the area. 1. Budd Bay Cafe. $$$ | (360) 357-6963 | WEBSITE.
MyNorthwest.com
Pierce County Exec. denies decision to remove E-Verify
After the Pierce County Council voted to remove E-Verify as a requirement for hiring contractors, the decision was vetoed by County Executive Bruce Dammeier, prompting a debate within the community on whether the program discriminates against legal immigrants or people of color. E-Verify is a free online program that verifies...
shorelineareanews.com
Syre, Brookside, Meridian Park, and Echo Lake Elementary are looking for parents and infants for Roots of Empathy
Would you like to volunteer with your baby to help nurture empathy in children?. Syre, Brookside, Meridian Park, and Echo Lake Elementary are looking for parents with infants who are between 2-4 months old in October to volunteer about once per month during the school year. What is Roots of...
Notice days getting shorter in October? Here's how much daylight we've lost
You might have noticed that the days are getting shorter in October, and it could be a bit disappointing for some.
Teenage Hiker Falls To Their Death After Slipping At Waterfall
Authorities don't suspect any foul play in the young hiker's death.
thestand.org
UW Medicine nurses at NW, Montlake win early surprise
SEATTLE (Oct. 7, 2022) — Nurses at the UW Medicine Montlake and Northwest campuses got an early surprise. They reached a tentative agreement Sept. 30 — nine months before their contract expires. In just three bargaining sessions, the hospital system agreed to raise salaries 21% over the next...
Comments / 1