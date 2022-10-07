Read full article on original website
Tuesday Replay: Mississippi State makes goal line stand in win over Arkansas
Mississippi State stopped Arkansas on all three of the Razorbacks’ fourth-down attempts in Saturday’s 40-17 Bulldogs win. None of those tries was more critical than Arkansas’s attempt to punch the football in early in the third quarter. With Mississippi State leading 27-10, the Razorbacks tried to get...
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach: Air Raid no ‘dink-and-dunk’ scheme
STARKVILLE — Mike Leach has heard his Air Raid offense derided as a “dink-and-dunk” scheme, a phrase typically used to denigrate the quarterback who runs it. But Leach said Monday the term says more about those who use it than it does his offense. “The whole NFL...
Bulldogs climb in polls, Rebels stay at No. 9
The Bulldogs climbed seven spots to No. 16 in the AP Top 25 and six spots to No. 17 in the USA Today Coaches poll. MSU Quarterback Will Rogers was 31 for 48 passing for 395 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers. The Bulldogs rushed for 173 yards, their...
Time, TV channel announced for Mississippi State football game at Alabama
No. 16 Mississippi State will tangle with one of the top teams in the country in two weeks. The Bulldogs (5-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) will take on No. 3 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.
Will Rogers sets SEC career completion record in No. 23 Mississippi State’s win over Arkansas
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers entered Saturday’s game against Arkansas six completions short of the career Southeastern Conference record of 921. The junior wasn’t thinking about it until his picture popped up on the Davis Wade Stadium JumboTron. Rogers completed 31 passes Saturday against Arkansas,...
Arkansas Razorbacks fans react after losing to Mississippi State football
The Arkansas football team didn’t have too much fun in Starkville this afternoon and now Arkansas football fans really aren’t enjoying themselves on the internet right now. The Mississippi State Bulldogs beat up on Arkansas and came away with a 40-17 win over the Razorbacks. And understandably, Arkansas...
Mississippi State football climbs in USA Today Coaches Poll after beating Arkansas Razorbacks
Hey. Mike Leach and the Mississippi State football team got yet another huge win on Saturday. Unsurprisingly, the Mississippi State Bulldogs are on their way up in the USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25 college football rankings yet again. Last week, following the Bulldogs’ dominant showing against the Texas A&M Aggies, the MSU Bulldogs showed up at No. 23 for their first ranking of the 2022 season.
Mississippi State soccer comes up short against Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. – For the first time all season, the Mississippi State soccer program (9-2-3, 3-2-1 SEC) suffered its first road loss, falling 1-0 to Auburn (6-3-5, 2-3-1 SEC) on Sunday afternoon. “[I’m] very proud of the effort the girls gave, again, today,” head coach James Armstrong said. “Unfortunately,...
JSU’s Sanders, MSU’s Rogers in Heisman Conversation
Midway through the 2022 college football season, two local student-athletes’ names have emerged in Heisman conversations. The Heisman Trophy is awarded annually to the best college football student-athlete. Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Mississippi State quarterback and Brandon graduate Will Rogers discuss hearing their names talked about as possible recipients of the honor.
Monday Musings: Starkville has found something in running back Curtis Willis
Friday night was a disappointing one for Starkville as it lost its third-straight game, a 24-17 defeat at home against Tupelo. The Yellow Jackets fought hard the entire game and were in it until the final possession, which ended up as a game-winning strip sack of quarterback Jaylon Ruffin with under a minute left in the game.
MUW roundup: Vickers’ late goal propels Owls to win over Talladega
Mississippi University for Women and Talladega College found themselves scoreless for the first 80 minutes of their men’s soccer bout Monday before the host MUW side tallied the lone goal of the match for a 1-0 victory at the Lowndes County Soccer Complex. The win was the second consecutive victory for the Owls (3-6-2).
Christmas parade plans set for Columbus, Starkville, West Point
Columbus, Starkville and West Point are gearing up for the holiday season after announcing the dates for the cities’ annual Christmas Parades. Columbus will hold its parade on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. The theme of this year’s parade is “Christmas Around the World,” and the Grand Marshal...
No injuries in Starkville fire
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters reported no injuries in a Sunday evening fire in Starkville. According to the Starkville Fire Department, the fire happened at a mobile home on Henderson Road. No one was home at the time of the fire. The fire is under investigation.
Carl Rice Jr.
COLUMBUS — Carl Rice Jr., 74, died. Graveside services are at 2 p.m. today, at Pooles Cemetery in West Point. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Rice was born June 11, 1948, in Macon, to the late Carl Sr. and Lillie Lee Rice. In...
Enhanced carry in school? Area districts say no for now
School districts in Mississippi now have the power to form their own policies as to whether citizens with enhanced concealed carry permits can have guns while on campus. But, at least for now, districts in the Golden Triangle have no plans to loosen their policies. The Mississippi State Board of...
Roses and thorns: 10-9-22
A rose of remembrance and gratitude to Roger Short, who passed away Thursday at age 72. Short was the heart of sports and recreation in Lowndes County for years, serving as director of the Columbus-Lowndes Recreation Authority for 12 years and, at the time of his passing, as the director of the Lowndes County Recreation Department, which he shaped and organized after the CLRA disbanded. He was also a long-time high school football official. Apart from those various roles, Short will be remembered for his optimism, energy and affable personality. His passing comes as a shock and a loss for our community. We extend our condolences to Roger’s family and multitude of friends.
Mississippi high school senior killed in ATV accident, classmate hospitalized
A Mississippi high school senior was killed Friday in an ATV accident which also injured a fellow classmate. Leah Elizabeth Fielder, 17, of Duck Hill, was killed in the accident while classmate Kaycie Clements was injured and hospitalized, the Grenada Star newspaper reported. Senior class members at Kirk Academy held...
Latorsha Shelton
WEST POINT — Latorsha Roshell Shelton, 46, died Sept. 22, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services were at 4 p.m. Saturday, at Mt. Zion M.B. Church in West Point, with the Rev. Robert Avant officiating. Burial followed at the church cemetery. Visitation was from noon-1 p.m. Saturday at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos
HAMILTON, Miss. (AP) — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four daycare employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on a social media site. The videos on Facebook show a daycare worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton wearing a Halloween mask and yelling […]
Monday Profile: Living an ‘undeserved’ life
When Currie Haynes says he’s in a “good place,” he is not necessarily referring to the new location of his business — Currie’s Barber Shop and Salon — which opens this week on Gardner Boulevard in Columbus in a larger, renovated building that will better accommodate his growing clientele.
