A rose of remembrance and gratitude to Roger Short, who passed away Thursday at age 72. Short was the heart of sports and recreation in Lowndes County for years, serving as director of the Columbus-Lowndes Recreation Authority for 12 years and, at the time of his passing, as the director of the Lowndes County Recreation Department, which he shaped and organized after the CLRA disbanded. He was also a long-time high school football official. Apart from those various roles, Short will be remembered for his optimism, energy and affable personality. His passing comes as a shock and a loss for our community. We extend our condolences to Roger’s family and multitude of friends.

LOWNDES COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO