Christina Sadberry spent more than a decade searching for her biological family, completely oblivious to the fact that she had been walking past a sibling in the hallways at Fort Worth's Cook Children's Medical Center for seven years. Sadberry was adoped when she was 3 months old, and raised in Austin, Texas. Although she started looking for her birth family in 2006 and did eventually manage to track down her birth mother, she wasn't able to learn anything about who her biological father was or if she had any siblings. Her mom "pretty much said that only her and her mom knew about me and she just kind of left it at that," the 42-year-old told PEOPLE.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO