Read full article on original website
Related
Complete strangers rally behind man with Down syndrome who was fired by Wendy's after 20 years
'You can’t treat somebody like that.'
Forget the kitten in the tree! High Point Fire Department, animal control officer help a different kind of pet in need
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A firefighter rescuing a kitten stuck in a tree is almost a cliche at this point. First responders helping folks with stranded pets is definitely part of the job, but High Point Fire Department got a pretty unusual call this week! They posted on their Facebook that Engine Three came […]
Is a pit bull for you? They’re just $25 this month at the Wake animal shelter.
October is National Pit Bull Awareness Month meant to educate people about the misunderstood dogs. Here’s what you need to know before getting one.
Upworthy
Siblings passed each other for years before finding out they are related: 'My world is complete now'
Christina Sadberry spent more than a decade searching for her biological family, completely oblivious to the fact that she had been walking past a sibling in the hallways at Fort Worth's Cook Children's Medical Center for seven years. Sadberry was adoped when she was 3 months old, and raised in Austin, Texas. Although she started looking for her birth family in 2006 and did eventually manage to track down her birth mother, she wasn't able to learn anything about who her biological father was or if she had any siblings. Her mom "pretty much said that only her and her mom knew about me and she just kind of left it at that," the 42-year-old told PEOPLE.
Comments / 1