Tennessee Toddler Refuses to Let Go of NICU Baby Brother After Waiting 2 Months to Hold Him
My family knows this scenario all too well. My second granddaughter was born at 28 weeks and spent 3 months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Deaconess Women's Hospital for three months. Because of COVID restrictions at the hospital, only her mom and dad were allowed in to see her and hold her. Her big sister had to wait until she came home to be able to see her face and hold her.
Mother of THIRTEEN reveals she was pregnant at the same time as her DAUGHTER - and is now a grandma at age 36
A mother with 13 kids has revealed that she was pregnant at the same time as her daughter - and is now a grandma at age 36. Veronica Merritt, from New York, has become well known on social media for sharing an inside look at her life as a mother-of-13 - which involves spending three hours on preparing dinner, driving around in a school bus, and color-coding their clothes.
Meet a woman who gave birth to a giant size baby as big as a toddler
All the women would agree that giving birth is one of the most painful experiences in women's lives, and it may happen to anybody. The miracle of life is joyful, unless when it isn't, so imagine having to give birth to a toddler-sized infant.
I was heartbroken when spots on my daughter’s tongue turned out to be sign of killer disease
IT can often be difficult getting kids to sleep. So when mum Laura Cartwright noticed her little girl Elsie was struggling with fatigue, she put it down to early mornings and late nights. Elsie was just three-years-old at the time, and Laura said she looked pale and washed out. She...
I Thought My Mom Had A 20-Week Miscarriage. I Just Discovered It Was A Secret Abortion.
"At the beginning of her second trimester, right after she’d started telling people she was pregnant, she began bleeding and cramping."
Slate
I Left a Recording Device in Our Bedroom. I’m Devastated by What I Caught.
Every Thursday, Rich and Stoya answer a special question they could only tackle together, just for Slate Plus members. Join today to never miss a column. How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!. Dear...
Horrified father realises pen marks on his son's hand show the number of times he has been bullied at his new school
A father was horrified when he realised the pen marks his son had drawn on his hand were a record to show the number of times he had been bullied at his new school. Matthew Beard from London said his son had been at the high school for just over a week but had been bullied 21 times in the last two days alone.
"Well, I wanted a baby" Woman shocked after realizing boyfriend baby trapped her
Being pregnant can be difficult due to fluctuating hormone levels, constant inconvenience and fatigue, and more. The experience could be worse for women who are studying while they are pregnant.
Mom Refusing to Allow Her Son to Feed His 'Hungry' 8th Grade Friend Slammed
"Children going hungry is everyone's business and he was relying on you," wrote one Redditor, after the mom stopped making lunch for her son's pal.
Man finds a hidden letter after his wife’s death that turned his life upside down
Losing your partner can be heartbreaking and it is even harder to move on with your life without them in it anymore, especially if you have been together for a long time. This is what 81-year-old Tony Trapani experienced when his wife of 50 years passed away. While clearing out her cabinet drawers he stumbled upon a letter that would change his life forever.
“Daddy Put Mommy by a Tree” – 3-Year-Old Makes Shocking Claim After Mom Vanishes Without a Trace During a Bitter Divorce
In 1990, 26-year-old mom of two, Nancy Shoupp, left her husband Steve and moved out of their Boulder, Colorado home alleging D/V. She moved into an apartment with their children, 3-year-old Geoffrey, and 2-year-old, Mattie. During the next five weeks, Steve called Nancy at all hours of the day at night and stalked her. Nancy vanished without a trace just 10 days after she served him with divorce papers.
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Groom Postpones Wedding After Bride-To-Be Asked His Daughter To Change Her Appearance
Handling relationships doesn’t come with a manual, but it requires two emotionally intelligent individuals to avoid having a failed union. Empathy keeps personal sentiment or cultural bias people grew up with in check, as this is a key factor leading to divorce among many partners. Recently, a bride-to-be might...
Woman Gives Birth to Twins From Different Fathers
The twins were conceived just hours apart.Karen Warfel/Pixabay. This "one-in-a-million" pair of twins were born nine months after the 19-year-old had intercourse on the same day with two separate men. A mother from Brazil was having doubts about the identity of the twins' biological father. Due to this, she took a paternity test, but the results were far from what she expected.
Marriage crumbles when wife admits to husband she can't stand her step-children or love them as her own
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. An old friend of mine, Teri, had three daughters of her own when she divorced her husband after he cheated on her. She left him, of course, and ended up in the position of being a single mom with her kids for a while.
Mother’s heartbreak as twin daughters both diagnosed with rare eye cancer
A mother was devastated to discover both her twin daughters had eye cancer when they were just weeks old — and crushed when one relapsed this year. Maryann Oakley, 43, thought her twins, Eve and Ella, now four, were perfectly healthy when they arrived on 19th December 2017 at Hershey Hospital, Pennsylvania, US.
Husband’s question over if it’s wrong to date an old flame while his wife has dementia leaves internet divided
THE internet is divided after a man asked for advice on whether it’s wrong to date an old flame while his wife has advanced dementia. The anonymous husband posed the question about finding love again after serving as his wife's sole caregiver for years. The husband told The Washington...
I warned my sister she’d picked a ‘dog’s name’ for her baby & he will get bullied – she accused me of being a ‘bad aunt’
PARENTS have embarrassed their children since time immemorial, especially when it comes to names. One aunt is committed to prevent her nephew from being bullied over his name. Reddit user ChanceLow5494 posted her conundrum for other users to weigh in. "I (f20) live with my parents whilst I go to...
Pinterest apologises after schoolgirl Molly Russell, 14, killed herself after looking at suicide posts online
SOCIAL media giant Pinterest has apologised after tragic schoolgirl Molly Russell killed herself after viewing suicide posts on its website. An executive from the photo sharing platform told an inquest he "deeply regrets" and is "sorry" for disturbing content viewed by the 14-year-old before her death. Judson Hoffman, the company's...
Wife leaves husband when she finds out he’s hidden two children from her for sixteen years
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Patty has had some wild things happen to her in her life, and I have been thinking of her a lot lately. The other day I was thinking about the time she ran herself over with her car, and today I was ruminating over the fact of why she got divorced and made out like a bandit with alimony.
