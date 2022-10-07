ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Tennessee Toddler Refuses to Let Go of NICU Baby Brother After Waiting 2 Months to Hold Him

My family knows this scenario all too well. My second granddaughter was born at 28 weeks and spent 3 months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Deaconess Women's Hospital for three months. Because of COVID restrictions at the hospital, only her mom and dad were allowed in to see her and hold her. Her big sister had to wait until she came home to be able to see her face and hold her.
Mother of THIRTEEN reveals she was pregnant at the same time as her DAUGHTER - and is now a grandma at age 36

A mother with 13 kids has revealed that she was pregnant at the same time as her daughter - and is now a grandma at age 36. Veronica Merritt, from New York, has become well known on social media for sharing an inside look at her life as a mother-of-13 - which involves spending three hours on preparing dinner, driving around in a school bus, and color-coding their clothes.
“Daddy Put Mommy by a Tree” – 3-Year-Old Makes Shocking Claim After Mom Vanishes Without a Trace During a Bitter Divorce

In 1990, 26-year-old mom of two, Nancy Shoupp, left her husband Steve and moved out of their Boulder, Colorado home alleging D/V. She moved into an apartment with their children, 3-year-old Geoffrey, and 2-year-old, Mattie. During the next five weeks, Steve called Nancy at all hours of the day at night and stalked her. Nancy vanished without a trace just 10 days after she served him with divorce papers.
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Woman Gives Birth to Twins From Different Fathers

The twins were conceived just hours apart.Karen Warfel/Pixabay. This "one-in-a-million" pair of twins were born nine months after the 19-year-old had intercourse on the same day with two separate men. A mother from Brazil was having doubts about the identity of the twins' biological father. Due to this, she took a paternity test, but the results were far from what she expected.
Wife leaves husband when she finds out he’s hidden two children from her for sixteen years

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Patty has had some wild things happen to her in her life, and I have been thinking of her a lot lately. The other day I was thinking about the time she ran herself over with her car, and today I was ruminating over the fact of why she got divorced and made out like a bandit with alimony.

