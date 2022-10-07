Read full article on original website
seniorshousingbusiness.com
VIUM Capital Funds $61.6M Acquisition Financing for Three-Property Skilled Nursing Portfolio in Florida
FLORIDA — VIUM Capital has provided a $61.6 million loan for the acquisition of a three-property skilled nursing portfolio in Northeast Florida. The portfolio totals 357 beds. The financing features a potential earn-out of $6.7 million. Further details were not disclosed.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
VIUM Funds $5.4M Acquisition Loan for 60-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in Florida
FLORIDA — VIUM Capital has provided a $5.4 million acquisition loan for a 60-bed skilled nursing facility in Florida. Elevation Group was the borrower, and the total purchase price was $6.8 million. The seller, name of the property and location of the property were not disclosed.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
CBRE Arranges Construction Financing for 12-Story Crestmoor at Green Hills in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — CBRE has arranged an undisclosed amount of financing for construction of The Crestmoor at Green Hills in Nashville. A joint venture between Bridgewood Property Co. and Harrison Street are developing the property, which is slated to rise 12 stories on a one-acre plot in the Green Hills neighborhood. The development will feature 117 independent living units, 45 assisted living units and 29 memory care units.
