NASHVILLE, Tenn. — CBRE has arranged an undisclosed amount of financing for construction of The Crestmoor at Green Hills in Nashville. A joint venture between Bridgewood Property Co. and Harrison Street are developing the property, which is slated to rise 12 stories on a one-acre plot in the Green Hills neighborhood. The development will feature 117 independent living units, 45 assisted living units and 29 memory care units.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO