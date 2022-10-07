ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US sanctions Asian firms over North Korean fuel shipments

By FATIMA HUSSEIN
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A5seW_0iPzLP4700

WASHINGTON — (AP) — In the midst of increasingly aggressive North Korean missile launches this week, the U.S. on Friday imposed sanctions on people and firms in Asia accused of helping North Korea procure fuel in violation of U.N. sanctions.

Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control targeted two people and three firms from Singapore, Taiwan and the Marshall Islands.

The U.S. accused them of moving fuel through an "illicit ship-to-ship transfer" that circumvents United Nations sanctions restricting the import of petroleum products and supports the development of North Korea's weapons programs and military.

The sanctions are the first directed toward the isolated Asian country since the start of its most recent round of missile launches — six rounds of tests in less than two weeks.

North Korea also flew 12 warplanes near its border with South Korea on Thursday, prompting the South to scramble 30 military aircraft in response, Seoul officials said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said North Korea “continues its unprecedented pace, scale, and scope of ballistic missile launches this year," adding that it has launched 41 ballistic missiles this year alone.

Tensions have risen quickly on the Korean Peninsula as North Korea’s recent missile tests prompted South Korea, the U.S. and Japan to conduct joint drills in response.

The sanctioned companies are the Marshall Islands-based New Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd., and Singapore-registered Anfasar Trading (S) Pte. Ltd. and Swanseas Port Services Pte. Ltd. The U.S. also targeted Singapore-based Kwek Kee Seng and Taiwan-based Chen Shih Huan for coordinating the deliveries.

Among other things, the sanctions deny them access to any property or financial assets held in the U.S. and prevent U.S. companies and people from doing business with them.

Brian Nelson, Treasury's under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said North Korea's ballistic missile launches “demonstrate a continued disregard for United Nations Security Council resolutions.”

“The United States will continue to enforce multilateral sanctions and pursue the DPRK’s sanctions evasion efforts worldwide, including by designating those who support these activities.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Trump records lawyer meets with FBI in Mar-a-Lago probe

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A lawyer for former president Donald Trump who signed a letter stating that a "diligent search" for classified records had been conducted and that all such documents had been given back to the government has spoken with the FBI, according to a person familiar with the matter.
POTUS
WSB Radio

Israel announces sea deal with Lebanon, but doubts remain

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel’s prime minister said Tuesday that the country has reached a “historic agreement” with neighboring Lebanon over their shared maritime border after months of U.S.-brokered negotiations. The agreement would mark a major breakthrough in relations between the two countries, which formally...
MIDDLE EAST
WSB Radio

IMF dims outlook for 2023 global economy amid Ukraine war

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its outlook for the world economy for 2023, citing a long list of threats that include Russia’s war against Ukraine, chronic inflation pressures, punishing interest rates and the lingering consequences of the global pandemic. The 190-country lending...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WSB Radio

Russia launches missile strikes across Ukraine, hitting mostly civilian targets

KYIV — Ukrainians across the country awoke Monday morning to a barrage of Russian missile and kamikaze drone attacks on civilian infrastructure in cities stretching from Kharkiv in the east to Lviv in the west. Kyiv, for the first time since the Russian invasion began in late February, took the brunt of the assault, with almost all confirmed impact targets being civilian, not military, in nature. According to Valerii Zaluzhy, commander in chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Russia launched 75 missiles, 41 of which were by Ukraine's air defenses.
MILITARY
WSB Radio

Iran's crackdown on protests intensifies in Kurdish region

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran intensified its crackdown Tuesday on Kurdish areas in the country's west amid protests sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by the morality police as oil workers demonstrated at a key refinery, activists said. Riot police fired into...
PROTESTS
WSB Radio

Wall Street opens lower after IMF cuts economic forecast

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as markets received some more discouraging news on the global economy. The S&P 500 was down 0.7% in the early going Tuesday. The Nasdaq was down slightly more and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2%. U.S. stocks are coming off four straight losses. Worries about a looming recession have been weighing heavily on markets, and there was little help from the International Monetary Fund’s latest forecast. The global lending agency cut its forecast for global growth next year to 2.7%, down from the 2.9% it estimated in July.
STOCKS
WSB Radio

NATO to hold nuclear exercise despite Russian warnings

BRUSSELS — (AP) — NATO will push ahead with long-planned nuclear exercises next week despite rising tensions over the war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin's insistence that he is not bluffing about using all available means to defend Russian territory, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday. The...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean Peninsula#Korean People#Military Aircraft#Foreign Policy#Asian#North Korean#U N#Treasury#United Nations#State#Anfasa
WSB Radio

More missiles, drones strike Ukraine, alarms keep up fear

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian forces showered Ukraine with more missiles and munition-carrying drones Tuesday after widespread strikes killed at least 19 people in an attack the U.N. human rights office described as "particularly shocking" and potential war crimes. Air raid warnings extended throughout the country for...
WORLD
abc27 News

Kirby: No indication that Putin has decided to use nuclear weapons

White House national security spokesman John Kirby on Tuesday said that the United States has not seen any indication that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a decision on whether or not to use nuclear weapons amid the war in Ukraine, but that recent comments make it “imperative” for the U.S. to monitor the situation. […]
POTUS
WSB Radio

UN ponders rapid armed force to help end Haiti's crisis

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres submitted a letter to the Security Council on Sunday proposing the immediate activation of a rapid action force following a plea for help from Haiti as gangs and protesters paralyze the country. The letter, which was...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Singapore
WSB Radio

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

PARIS — Ukraine’s president has urged the U.N. cultural agency to expel Russia because Russian military strikes have damaged hundreds of cultural sites around Ukraine. In a speech Tuesday to UNESCO, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also announced that Ukraine has nominated the embattled Black Sea city of Odesa to be inscribed on the agency’s World Heritage list.
MILITARY
WSB Radio

Global shares fall on tech sector losses, recession fears

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian and European shares were mostly lower Tuesday as losses in the technology sector weighed on global benchmarks. France's CAC 40 dipped 0.6% to 5,807.12. Germany's DAX lost 0.7% to 12,183.60. Britain's FTSE 100 dropped 1.2% to 6,878.65. The future for the Dow industrials was down 0.7% at 29,059.00. The contract for the S&P 500 lost 0.8% to 3,597.00.
STOCKS
WSB Radio

Statue dedicated to ‘Cheeto dust’ unveiled in small Canadian town

A small town in Canada received a unique monument for sharing a name with that bright orange residue found on the fingers of some snack lovers. According to Frito Lay, “Cheetle” is the official name for that orange stuff that gets all over your fingers when eating Cheetos. The company thought because the tiny town of Cheadle, Alberta, sounded so similar, it deserved a 17-foot statue to celebrate “Cheetle and Canadians’ cheesy, Cheetle-dusted fingertips,” according to a company release.
RESTAURANTS
WSB Radio

Explosions rock multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Explosions on Monday rocked multiple cities across Ukraine, including missile strikes on the capital Kyiv for the first time in months, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin called a Saturday explosion on the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea a “terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
46K+
Followers
97K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy