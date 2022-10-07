Read full article on original website
Deloitte Launches Oracle MyCloud ERP Offering for Fast Growth and Private Companies
Offering helps organizations with accelerated, risk averse transformations by providing access to Oracle products, implement and support for a predictable monthly fee. Deloitte announced the launch of its Oracle MyCloud ERP offering that can help fast growth and private clients accelerate business transformation enabled by Oracle’s modern integrated SaaS Cloud platform. Backed by Deloitte’s proprietary industry accelerators and methodologies, the offering helps organizations to get up and running quickly on an Oracle Cloud platform while eliminating the barriers of talent constraints and high upfront costs, which are often associated with ERP implementations. The bundled subscription offering allows organizations to access Oracle Cloud products as well as Deloitte implementation and support services for a consistent monthly fee. This enables companies that are focused on growth to manage their cash flows and to continue to allocate their limited time and resources toward expansive activities.
SalesTechStar’s Sales Technology Highlights of The Week: Featuring Abstrakt, Equifax, Qualtrics, Salesforce and more!
From helping you recession proof your sales strategy to tips on driving better sales ROI with the right salestech; this week’s salestech highlights has a lot to offer:. While going through a market downturn it’s extremely important to focus on metrics like cost of acquisition, average contract value, retention rate and sales cycle length. Partnerships can have a major positive impact on all four. By building links to the tech and services ecosystem around your company, you’re reassuring a sustainable revenue source and you’re also making sure your value proposition is being organically amplified, globally.
Top 5 Technology Trends for 2023 – BearingPoint Survey
BearingPoint surveys over 1,200 technology consultants to see which tech areas companies will focus on in the coming year. Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint says the top 5 technology trends for 2023 that will be transforming business are:. Generative AI. Metaverse. Cloud-native platform. Embedded data and analytics. Zero trust at...
The Team Sport Approach: 3 Keys to Fostering Sales and Marketing Alignment for Revenue Growth
The art of gaining a new customer should be considered a team sport. It’s no longer feasible for sales and marketing departments to operate in traditional silos that hinder effectiveness. From go-to market strategy and lead generation to brand loyalty and conversion rates, sales and marketing are increasingly critical components of the revenue lifecycle. They have to operate as two halves of the same whole — two functions aligned by people, processes and technologies that improve the buyer experience and lead customers to smart purchasing decisions.
CGS Executives Tapped to Moderate Panels at Augmented Enterprise Summit
Extended Reality R&D leaders to facilitate discussions on XR Adoption in the Enterprise and the Connected Workforce. CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, announced two of its executives will moderate panel sessions at the upcoming Augmented Enterprise Summit being held October 18-20, 2022 in San Diego’s Town and Country Hotel.
Ascensos Implements IRIS Clarity’s Cutting-edge Voice Isolation Software To Eliminate Background Noise on Customer Calls
Europe’s leading independent customer management services provider will deploy IRIS Clarity’s voice isolation software across its contact centre estate. Ascensos is spearheading the movement towards better customer engagement, improved colleague wellbeing, and increased advisor productivity, through the adoption of groundbreaking technology. Ascensos, Europe’s leading customer management outsourcer representing...
Social Tech Innovator Bebuzee, Inc. Announces Latest Addition to its Disruptive Super App with Technology Driven E-Commerce Platform with Unprecedented Functionality for Merchants
Bebuzee, Inc a social platform and streaming service focused on development and deployment of America’s first SuperApp, Bebuzee announces the Company has completed a revolutionary global e-commerce called Shopping Buz on Bebuzee Super App. Shopping Buz is a unique technology driven e-commerce platform, which gives merchants incredible tools to...
Sesame Software to Showcase Instant Data Warehouse and Fully Automated Data Pipelines at Oracle CloudWorld
Sesame Software’s Relational Junction, available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace, provides secure and rapid data movement enabling robust reporting and analytics. Sesame Software, an innovative leader in Enterprise Data Management and member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), is showcasing their data management platform, Relational Junction, at Oracle CloudWorld, October 17-20 in Las Vegas. Relational Junction, allows customers to bring data from various sources to their data warehouse, data lake, or lakehouse in just minutes.
How a Value-Based Selling Approach Delivers Sales Results
ValueSelling Associates Partners with Selling Power to Publish a New Resource for B2B Salespeople. The global sales training market is poised to grow to $4.21 billion by 2024, according to Technavio, yet research from HBR shows that nearly 70% of change initiatives fail. Julie Thomas, CEO of ValueSelling Associates, explains sales training is an important change initiative, and the high failure rate is why B2B sales professionals must take a value-based approach. “Now, more than ever, the selling solution for today’s complicated world is value-based selling because it is a common-sense approach,” said Thomas, “but common sense isn’t always common practice—and that’s the problem.”
ZINFI Maintains Its Position as a “Leader” in the Fall 2022 G2 Grid Report for Partner Management Software
ZINFI also retains its #1 position among competitors in G2’s real-time rankings for both satisfaction and usability. ZINFI Technologies, Inc., the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions encompassing partner relationship management (PRM) and through-channel marketing automation, announced that G2.com, Inc., the largest software marketplace, has again named ZINFI as a “Leader” in the Fall 2022 G2 Grid Report for Partner Management Software. ZINFI has earned a position in G2’s leaders’ quadrant in multiple consecutive quarters dating back to 2019.
Acumatica Expands Channel Focus with New Services Partner Program
Services Partners Join Cloud ERP Company’s Roster of VARs and ISVs. Acumatica, the world’s fastest-growing cloud ERP company, today announced the creation of a new Services Partner Program that will bolster its expanding ecosystem of customer support and engagement joining a robust list of Value-Added Resellers (VARs) and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs).
TDCX Launches in Türkiye to Tap Growing Market
Plans to expand into Brazil, Indonesia, and Vietnam in the next 12 months. TDCX, Inc., a high-growth digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, has announced its entry into Türkiye to tap the growing local market. The Türkiye campus, which commences operations today, is TDCX’s 27th as it continues its global expansion strategy.
PayPal Launches its All-In-One POS Solution for Small Businesses in the U.S.
The PayPal Zettle Terminal further strengthens PayPal’s in-store offering, putting an entire store kit in the palm of small business owners’ hands. PayPal Holdings, Inc announced the rollout of the PayPal Zettle Terminal to small businesses in the U.S. following its launch in European markets last year. Terminal is an all-in-one point-of-sale solution that offers increased mobility in-store for small businesses. With its sleek design, Terminal is ready to go right out of the box, with no need for a second device to pair it with. Featuring a touchscreen, this digital in-store solution is easy to set up and use, offering small businesses simplicity, speed, and mobility.
UCC Networks and Five9 Enhance Government Agency Helpdesk
UCC Networks and Five9 Enhance Government Agency Helpdesk. UCC Networks teamed up with Five9, a leading provider of cloud contact center, to enhance the Helpdesk call answering and customer service functions of a top Government agency. The scope of work incorporates existing and recommended policies and procedures to unify phone...
Exterro Bolsters Market Leading Privacy Portfolio with Launch of Exterro Smart Data Inventory Solution
New Advanced Data Inventory Solution to Support Privacy Teams with GDPR, CCPA, LGPD and Other Global Privacy Regulations. Exterro, Inc., the preferred provider of Legal Governance, Risk and Compliance (Legal GRC) software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy, and IT teams at Global 2000 and Am Law 200 organizations, introduced Exterro Smart Data Inventory, a new solution designed to help organizations build, monitor and maintain a defensible privacy program based on a single intelligent and dynamic data inventory across record types, assets, 3rd parties and processing activities.
Hokodo Launches Shopify Plug-in Enabling B2B Merchants to Offer Trade Credit to Customers
Shopify B2B merchants can now offer customers the option to defer payment by up to 60 days. Hokodo is the only B2B BNPL provider with a Shopify integration. Leading B2B Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) provider Hokodo has announced a new plug-in for multinational e-commerce platform Shopify. This integration will enable B2B merchants with a Shopify webstore to offer instant credit terms to their limited company and sole trader buyers, while getting paid up front and remaining protected from the risk of non-payment and fraud.
Virtusa Honored in Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards
Virtusa’s partnership with British Telecom managing human-centered design operations recognized as an esteemed honoree for the enterprise category. Fast Company has named Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering and IT services and solutions, as an esteemed honoree for the enterprise category in its 2022 Innovation by Design award program.
UiPath Named a Leader in ISG Provider Lens Next-Gen ADM Solutions 2022 report for Low-Code/No-Code Development Platforms
Industry analyst firm cites UiPath unified platform value proposition, its developer community, and its comprehensive features as key differentiators. UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, announced it has been named a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens Next-Gen ADM Solutions 2022 – Low-Code/No-Code Development Platforms report. The report recognizes UiPath as an innovation leader at the convergence of enterprise automation and low-code application development, and notes that “UiPath Apps is a top choice for customers looking to rapidly develop automation-powered applications.”
SalesTechStar Interview with Yoav Susz, VP of Global Revenue at Contractbook
Yoav Susz, VP of Global Revenue at Contractbook talks about the need for modern-day sellers to act more like brand consultants as the role of sales evolves across B2B:. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Yoav, tell us about yourself and your role at Contractbook…. Thanks for having me! I’m the...
Cloud Automation is Speeding Up Innovation in Pharma and Life Sciences
The Morpheus hybrid cloud management platform speeds up innovation while decreasing risk, in highly regulated industries, such as life sciences and pharma. In recent years, the life sciences and pharma industries have experienced an increase in regulatory oversight while also facing pressure to respond to global healthcare crises. This tension between regulation and innovation will only increase as security and data privacy concerns limit the ability of many industries to take advantage of public cloud services.
