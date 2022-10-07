Read full article on original website
Virtusa Honored in Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards
Virtusa’s partnership with British Telecom managing human-centered design operations recognized as an esteemed honoree for the enterprise category. Fast Company has named Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering and IT services and solutions, as an esteemed honoree for the enterprise category in its 2022 Innovation by Design award program.
6sense Announces 2022 Breakthrough Award Winners and Launches New Customer Community
Customers Were the Spotlight at the Fourth Annual Breakthrough Conference as 6sense Announced Award Recipients, Unveiled Its Rebranded Customer Community. 6sense, the leading platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, announced the winners of the fourth annual Breakthrough Awards and launched an entirely new customer community, RevCity, during the customer conference. Breakthrough brings together revenue innovators in the B2B sales and marketing industry for three days of networking, interactive sessions, and learning, focusing on tackling relevant business challenges.
MetricStream Wins the ‘Operational Risk Management Solution’ of the Year Award at the Asia Risk Awards 2022
MetricStream, the global market leader in integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) announced that it has been awarded the Operational Risk Management Solution of the year award by the prestigious AsiaRisk Technology Awards 2022. The AsiaRisk Technology awards are hosted by Risk.net and it is the second time in a row that MetricStream has won this award in the Operational Risk Management category.
Aptean Secures Strategic Growth Investment from TA and Insight Partners to Accelerate Innovation and Global Expansion
Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical, industry-specific enterprise resource planning (ERP) and supply chain software, announced today that a definitive agreement has been signed through which it will receive a strategic investment from Insight Partners (Insight), a New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm, and existing investor TA Associates (TA). With its new investment, TA, a leading global growth private equity firm, will become the lead shareholder of Aptean. Charlesbank Capital Partners (Charlesbank), a middle-market private investment firm based in Boston and New York, will continue as a shareholder, while Vista Equity Partners (Vista) will fully exit its stake in the company.
Sharpcloud Software Joins Oracle’s Partnernetwork (Opn) To Help Companies Align Their Project Work to Business Goals
SharpCloud, a powerful visual tool for strategic business alignment, announced that it has become an Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) member. As a partner member, SharpCloud delivers data-driven visualization and collaboration solutions to ensure project-led enterprise companies can align project work to their long-term business goals. SharpCloud complements Oracle’s Enterprise level project management product system (Oracle Primavera Cloud, Oracle Primavera P6 EPPM, Oracle Primavera Unifier, Oracle Aconex, Oracle Textura, Gateway, Primavera Analytics).
Deloitte Launches Oracle MyCloud ERP Offering for Fast Growth and Private Companies
Offering helps organizations with accelerated, risk averse transformations by providing access to Oracle products, implement and support for a predictable monthly fee. Deloitte announced the launch of its Oracle MyCloud ERP offering that can help fast growth and private clients accelerate business transformation enabled by Oracle’s modern integrated SaaS Cloud platform. Backed by Deloitte’s proprietary industry accelerators and methodologies, the offering helps organizations to get up and running quickly on an Oracle Cloud platform while eliminating the barriers of talent constraints and high upfront costs, which are often associated with ERP implementations. The bundled subscription offering allows organizations to access Oracle Cloud products as well as Deloitte implementation and support services for a consistent monthly fee. This enables companies that are focused on growth to manage their cash flows and to continue to allocate their limited time and resources toward expansive activities.
Jason Richards Joins Cardata as VP Customer Enablement
Cardata welcomes Jason Richards as its new VP, Customer Enablement, a new role and function underlining the company’s laser focus on customer success. Jason joins Cardata from 1Password where he was Head of Sales Enablement and helped scale the growing go-to-market team from less than five employees to over 180. Over the course of his time at 1Password, three rounds of funding were closed totaling nearly a billion dollars (and the largest tech funding round in Canadian history), and they welcomed over 100,000 businesses to their platform.
KUDO Announces New Chief Product Officer, VP of Engineering, and Chief People Officer – All Promotions from Within the Global Team.
KUDO announces a series of promotions within their senior global team, with Caroline Paranikas, Tzachi Levy, and Nitin Verma all stepping into new roles. KUDO Inc., the multilingual meeting SaaS company used globally to staff and facilitate virtual and hybrid multilingual meetings and events, announces a series of promotions within their senior global team, with Caroline Paranikas, Tzachi Levy, and Nitin Verma all stepping into new roles. This round of promotions comes off the heels of their latest announcement introducing the all-new platform-agnostic marketplace for booking on-demand professional interpreters.
Logistics Startup Nuvocargo Brings on New Head of Engineering, Former Shopify Executive Nicholas Simmons
Simmons to advance Nuvocargo’s platform transforming global commerce and trade. Nuvocargo, the first all-in-one digital platform focused on U.S.-Mexico cross-border trade, announced that it has added former Shopify executive Nicholas Simmons as Head of Engineering to continue to develop the Nuvocargo platform and expand the company’s world-class engineering team.
Sparkfly and Krystal Partner to Elevate the Brand’s Customer Engagement and Offer Management Systems
Sparkfly, an award-winning retail technology solutions company that helps innovative restaurants and merchants unify customer engagement technologies to create deeper and more meaningful connections with customers, announced they have been selected by Krystal to modernize and elevate the brand’s customer experience at each of its locations across the country.
EnsembleIQ Celebrates Top Women Awards, Honoring Women Leading the Retail, Technology
EnsembleIQ, the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth for retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals, is championing the careers of women in these industries. Through awards programs designed specifically for and to celebrate women leaders, EnsembleIQ has created nine communities of top women, which enable the sharing of insights and connections to grow their businesses and careers. Six of these annual awards ceremonies take place in October and November.
The Team Sport Approach: 3 Keys to Fostering Sales and Marketing Alignment for Revenue Growth
The art of gaining a new customer should be considered a team sport. It’s no longer feasible for sales and marketing departments to operate in traditional silos that hinder effectiveness. From go-to market strategy and lead generation to brand loyalty and conversion rates, sales and marketing are increasingly critical components of the revenue lifecycle. They have to operate as two halves of the same whole — two functions aligned by people, processes and technologies that improve the buyer experience and lead customers to smart purchasing decisions.
FieldRoutes Named Official Sponsor of NPMA’s Professional Women in Pest Management Council and Gold Sponsor of the Workforce Development Program
FieldRoutes continues a 15-year commitment to supporting the NPMA’s work to impact the businesses and livelihoods of those in the pest management community. FieldRoutes—a ServiceTitan company and leading cloud-based and mobile SaaS provider for field service businesses—announced its official sponsorship of the National Pest Management Association’s (NPMA) Professional Women in Pest Management (PWIPM) Council and its Gold Supplier Club sponsorship of the nonprofit’s Workforce Development Program. These significant commitments represent a continuation of fellow ServiceTitan company, ServicePro’s—now a part of FieldRoutes—15-year involvement in various organizations and committees to support the growth and development of the field service industry.
Bain & Company appoints Lewis Woodward as Executive Vice President leading the firm’s External Relations worldwide
Newly created role will see Lewis Woodward work closely with the firm’s senior leadership and partners worldwide to build and strengthen its brand across all practice areas and capabilities. Bain & Company announced that Lewis Woodward has joined the firm as an executive vice president with responsibility for leadership...
61% of CEOs Are Engaged in Supplier Diversity, Yet Most Organizations Lack Processes and Accountability to Ensure Program Success
Fifth Annual State of Supplier Diversity Report by supplier.io Examines Supplier Diversity Program Maturity, Support and Challenges. CEO engagement with supplier diversity programs is at an all-time high, but only 38% of companies include supplier diversity metrics in management’s performance objectives. Despite leadership support, nearly 59% of respondents indicate...
TDCX Launches in Türkiye to Tap Growing Market
Plans to expand into Brazil, Indonesia, and Vietnam in the next 12 months. TDCX, Inc., a high-growth digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, has announced its entry into Türkiye to tap the growing local market. The Türkiye campus, which commences operations today, is TDCX’s 27th as it continues its global expansion strategy.
Acumatica Expands Channel Focus with New Services Partner Program
Services Partners Join Cloud ERP Company’s Roster of VARs and ISVs. Acumatica, the world’s fastest-growing cloud ERP company, today announced the creation of a new Services Partner Program that will bolster its expanding ecosystem of customer support and engagement joining a robust list of Value-Added Resellers (VARs) and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs).
Collimator Named G2 High Performer in Its First Year of Sales
Collimator, a modeling and simulation platform for engineers to design and test complex, mission critical systems, has been named as a High Performer on G2’s Grid Report for Simulation & CAE Fall 2022 report – a definitive list for the top rated solutions in the industry as chosen by “the source that matters most: customers.”
CGS Executives Tapped to Moderate Panels at Augmented Enterprise Summit
Extended Reality R&D leaders to facilitate discussions on XR Adoption in the Enterprise and the Connected Workforce. CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, announced two of its executives will moderate panel sessions at the upcoming Augmented Enterprise Summit being held October 18-20, 2022 in San Diego’s Town and Country Hotel.
UiPath Named a Leader in ISG Provider Lens Next-Gen ADM Solutions 2022 report for Low-Code/No-Code Development Platforms
Industry analyst firm cites UiPath unified platform value proposition, its developer community, and its comprehensive features as key differentiators. UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, announced it has been named a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens Next-Gen ADM Solutions 2022 – Low-Code/No-Code Development Platforms report. The report recognizes UiPath as an innovation leader at the convergence of enterprise automation and low-code application development, and notes that “UiPath Apps is a top choice for customers looking to rapidly develop automation-powered applications.”
