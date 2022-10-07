ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Comments / 1

Related
morningbrew.com

Retailers’ October surprise: Big sales

Around this time last year we warned everyone to get a jump on their holiday shopping before stores ran out of things you could buy. Supply chain bottlenecks were the hottest trend around, and logistics snarls even forced some of retail’s biggest players to charter their own ships to keep shelves stocked.
RETAIL
Joel Eisenberg

New Permanent Costco Closure Announced

The closing will give way to a considerably larger location, which will open nearby shortly thereafter. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, MacroTrends.net, The-Sun.com, and DeliMarketNews.com.
SPRINGDALE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Same Store Sales#Retail Trade#Alcoholic Beverages#Business Industry#Linus Business#Nrsinsights
salestechstar.com

Deloitte Launches Oracle MyCloud ERP Offering for Fast Growth and Private Companies

Offering helps organizations with accelerated, risk averse transformations by providing access to Oracle products, implement and support for a predictable monthly fee. Deloitte announced the launch of its Oracle MyCloud ERP offering that can help fast growth and private clients accelerate business transformation enabled by Oracle’s modern integrated SaaS Cloud platform. Backed by Deloitte’s proprietary industry accelerators and methodologies, the offering helps organizations to get up and running quickly on an Oracle Cloud platform while eliminating the barriers of talent constraints and high upfront costs, which are often associated with ERP implementations. The bundled subscription offering allows organizations to access Oracle Cloud products as well as Deloitte implementation and support services for a consistent monthly fee. This enables companies that are focused on growth to manage their cash flows and to continue to allocate their limited time and resources toward expansive activities.
BUSINESS
shefinds

Costco Reveals When Customers Can Expect A Membership Price Increase

If you’re a frequent Costco shopper and member, we’re happy to relay the following news— the wholesale giant will be *putting off* a potential membership fee increase. This, Fox News reports, is due to the company’s renewal rates hitting “all-time highs in its fourth quarter.” During Costco’s earnings call last week, the company (which usually increases its membership fee ever 5 years), revealed that customers will not have to prepare for a higher fee in the near future.
BUSINESS
ABC7

Amazon debuts new shopping portal for customers on government assistance

Amazon on Monday launched a new shopping portal called Amazon Access that is designed for shoppers receiving governmentassistance. The shopfront features SNAP EBT on Amazon, information about the Amazon Layaway program that all shoppers can use to pay for their orders over time and spotlights discounts and coupons for any customer on essential grocery items.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Drinks
US News and World Report

Walmart Plans Cautious Holiday Hiring Amid Slowing U.S. Economy

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Walmart Inc sounded a cautious note about holiday retail sales on Wednesday, planning to hire fewer workers than last year as it prepares for the critical season in the middle of a slowing economy. The largest U.S. retailer announced plans to add 40,000 workers in seasonal and...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Here's where the jobs are for September 2022 - in one chart

Leisure and hospitality was the standout sector, growing by 83,000 jobs. Health care has now returned to its pre-pandemic employment levels, according to the labor department, and hospitals and ambulatory services each added 28,000 jobs in September. Job growth remained strong overall in September, but declines in several sectors led...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Target, Walmart, Amazon All Have the Same Big Idea

You might think you are crazy if you are seeing holiday items at a retailer already. Don't worry you aren’t crazy. Retailers have jumped over Halloween right into the holiday season. After multiple retailers struggled with excess inventory, they are now pushing to get a taste of the holiday shopping frenzy early.
RETAIL
FOXBusiness

Costco puts off membership fee increase as renewals hit all-time highs

Costco is putting off a potential membership fee increase as its renewal rates hit all-time highs in its fourth quarter. "In terms of membership fees and a possible increase, there are no specific plans regarding a fee increase at this time," Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said during the company's earnings call on Thursday. "We're pleased with our growth in both top line sales and membership households over the last several quarters and in member loyalty as reflected in increasing member renewal rates."
BUSINESS
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Costco Is Getting Criticised By Customers

By ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=88266413. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
FOXBusiness

Amazon, Walmart, Target roll out early holiday sales

It's beginning to look like Christmas in stores across America as retailers kick off holiday deals off even earlier this year. Amazon is rolling out a 48-hour holiday sale for Prime members in October. The Seattle-based shopping juggernaut is among a handful of companies moving up their holiday sale calendars...
RETAIL
salestechstar.com

2022 Holiday Shopping Habits Report from Bluedot Reveals Big Demand for Buy Now, Pay Later as Consumers Brace For Price Hikes

In-store shopping makes a comeback; Shoppers prefer self-service; Social commerce gains popularity; Inflation has nearly everyone looking for deals and discounts. Bluedot, a customer arrival platform that empowers businesses to provide real-time interactions, contextualized marketing engagements, and pickup solutions, unveiled its 2022 Holiday Shopping Habits report. Now in its third year, the annual report, based on a survey of over 1,000 American consumers conducted last month, examines consumer behavior during the fast-approaching holiday shopping season. Among the trends, this year’s edition shines a light on inflation’s impact on holiday shoppers as they prepare to do more with less.
SHOPPING
GOBankingRates

Food Stamps: Amazon Opens New Savings Portal for SNAP EBT Users

Previously, Amazon introduced half-price Prime memberships for SNAP EBT recipients. Now, in an attempt to make its services even more accessible to consumers, the e-commerce giant has launched Amazon Access, a portal for SNAP EBT users and anyone else looking to save money. Learn: Surprising Things You Can Buy With...
ECONOMY
salestechstar.com

The Team Sport Approach: 3 Keys to Fostering Sales and Marketing Alignment for Revenue Growth

The art of gaining a new customer should be considered a team sport. It’s no longer feasible for sales and marketing departments to operate in traditional silos that hinder effectiveness. From go-to market strategy and lead generation to brand loyalty and conversion rates, sales and marketing are increasingly critical components of the revenue lifecycle. They have to operate as two halves of the same whole — two functions aligned by people, processes and technologies that improve the buyer experience and lead customers to smart purchasing decisions.
ECONOMY
salestechstar.com

How a Value-Based Selling Approach Delivers Sales Results

ValueSelling Associates Partners with Selling Power to Publish a New Resource for B2B Salespeople. The global sales training market is poised to grow to $4.21 billion by 2024, according to Technavio, yet research from HBR shows that nearly 70% of change initiatives fail. Julie Thomas, CEO of ValueSelling Associates, explains sales training is an important change initiative, and the high failure rate is why B2B sales professionals must take a value-based approach. “Now, more than ever, the selling solution for today’s complicated world is value-based selling because it is a common-sense approach,” said Thomas, “but common sense isn’t always common practice—and that’s the problem.”
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy