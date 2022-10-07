Offering helps organizations with accelerated, risk averse transformations by providing access to Oracle products, implement and support for a predictable monthly fee. Deloitte announced the launch of its Oracle MyCloud ERP offering that can help fast growth and private clients accelerate business transformation enabled by Oracle’s modern integrated SaaS Cloud platform. Backed by Deloitte’s proprietary industry accelerators and methodologies, the offering helps organizations to get up and running quickly on an Oracle Cloud platform while eliminating the barriers of talent constraints and high upfront costs, which are often associated with ERP implementations. The bundled subscription offering allows organizations to access Oracle Cloud products as well as Deloitte implementation and support services for a consistent monthly fee. This enables companies that are focused on growth to manage their cash flows and to continue to allocate their limited time and resources toward expansive activities.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO