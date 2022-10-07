Read full article on original website
morningbrew.com
Retailers’ October surprise: Big sales
Around this time last year we warned everyone to get a jump on their holiday shopping before stores ran out of things you could buy. Supply chain bottlenecks were the hottest trend around, and logistics snarls even forced some of retail’s biggest players to charter their own ships to keep shelves stocked.
I visited Aldi and Lidl's stores and spotted the strategies they use to save shoppers money, from mimicking big-name brands to selling products straight out of crates
German discount grocers Aldi and Lidl are both famed for their low prices, promotions, efficiency, and rotating selection of time-limited items.
Major Grocery Retailer Slashes Prices To Help Customers
The cost of groceries in America is high. It is because of rising inflation levels in the country. A retailer wants to ease the financial burden and has decided to slash prices.
New Permanent Costco Closure Announced
The closing will give way to a considerably larger location, which will open nearby shortly thereafter. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, MacroTrends.net, The-Sun.com, and DeliMarketNews.com.
salestechstar.com
Deloitte Launches Oracle MyCloud ERP Offering for Fast Growth and Private Companies
Offering helps organizations with accelerated, risk averse transformations by providing access to Oracle products, implement and support for a predictable monthly fee. Deloitte announced the launch of its Oracle MyCloud ERP offering that can help fast growth and private clients accelerate business transformation enabled by Oracle’s modern integrated SaaS Cloud platform. Backed by Deloitte’s proprietary industry accelerators and methodologies, the offering helps organizations to get up and running quickly on an Oracle Cloud platform while eliminating the barriers of talent constraints and high upfront costs, which are often associated with ERP implementations. The bundled subscription offering allows organizations to access Oracle Cloud products as well as Deloitte implementation and support services for a consistent monthly fee. This enables companies that are focused on growth to manage their cash flows and to continue to allocate their limited time and resources toward expansive activities.
Social Security COLA: What Is the Smallest Amount To Expect in 2023?
This year's soaring inflation rate has all but assured that in 2023, Social Security recipients will get their highest cost-of-living adjustment in 41 years. Based on the latest consumer price data,...
Costco Reveals When Customers Can Expect A Membership Price Increase
If you’re a frequent Costco shopper and member, we’re happy to relay the following news— the wholesale giant will be *putting off* a potential membership fee increase. This, Fox News reports, is due to the company’s renewal rates hitting “all-time highs in its fourth quarter.” During Costco’s earnings call last week, the company (which usually increases its membership fee ever 5 years), revealed that customers will not have to prepare for a higher fee in the near future.
Amazon debuts new shopping portal for customers on government assistance
Amazon on Monday launched a new shopping portal called Amazon Access that is designed for shoppers receiving governmentassistance. The shopfront features SNAP EBT on Amazon, information about the Amazon Layaway program that all shoppers can use to pay for their orders over time and spotlights discounts and coupons for any customer on essential grocery items.
US News and World Report
Walmart Plans Cautious Holiday Hiring Amid Slowing U.S. Economy
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Walmart Inc sounded a cautious note about holiday retail sales on Wednesday, planning to hire fewer workers than last year as it prepares for the critical season in the middle of a slowing economy. The largest U.S. retailer announced plans to add 40,000 workers in seasonal and...
CNBC
Here's where the jobs are for September 2022 - in one chart
Leisure and hospitality was the standout sector, growing by 83,000 jobs. Health care has now returned to its pre-pandemic employment levels, according to the labor department, and hospitals and ambulatory services each added 28,000 jobs in September. Job growth remained strong overall in September, but declines in several sectors led...
Target, Walmart, Amazon All Have the Same Big Idea
You might think you are crazy if you are seeing holiday items at a retailer already. Don't worry you aren’t crazy. Retailers have jumped over Halloween right into the holiday season. After multiple retailers struggled with excess inventory, they are now pushing to get a taste of the holiday shopping frenzy early.
FOXBusiness
Costco puts off membership fee increase as renewals hit all-time highs
Costco is putting off a potential membership fee increase as its renewal rates hit all-time highs in its fourth quarter. "In terms of membership fees and a possible increase, there are no specific plans regarding a fee increase at this time," Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said during the company's earnings call on Thursday. "We're pleased with our growth in both top line sales and membership households over the last several quarters and in member loyalty as reflected in increasing member renewal rates."
Costco Is Getting Criticised By Customers
By ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=88266413. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
FOXBusiness
Amazon, Walmart, Target roll out early holiday sales
It's beginning to look like Christmas in stores across America as retailers kick off holiday deals off even earlier this year. Amazon is rolling out a 48-hour holiday sale for Prime members in October. The Seattle-based shopping juggernaut is among a handful of companies moving up their holiday sale calendars...
salestechstar.com
2022 Holiday Shopping Habits Report from Bluedot Reveals Big Demand for Buy Now, Pay Later as Consumers Brace For Price Hikes
In-store shopping makes a comeback; Shoppers prefer self-service; Social commerce gains popularity; Inflation has nearly everyone looking for deals and discounts. Bluedot, a customer arrival platform that empowers businesses to provide real-time interactions, contextualized marketing engagements, and pickup solutions, unveiled its 2022 Holiday Shopping Habits report. Now in its third year, the annual report, based on a survey of over 1,000 American consumers conducted last month, examines consumer behavior during the fast-approaching holiday shopping season. Among the trends, this year’s edition shines a light on inflation’s impact on holiday shoppers as they prepare to do more with less.
Retailers are gearing up for 'aggressive discounting' on electronics, cars, and more as they've stockpiled the most stuff to sell in 30 years, Morgan Stanley says
Americans' demand is cooling off and companies' inventories are booming. It's set to drive extraordinary holiday discounting, the bank said.
Target Deal Days 2022: When the sale starts and how to save on toys, electronics, more
Target is kicking off the holiday shopping season earlier than ever with its annual savings event — Deal Days 2022. The Target Deal Days 2022 sale starts on Thursday and runs through Saturday, with sales held in-store and online at Target.com. Target promises “half a million gifting deals” on...
Food Stamps: Amazon Opens New Savings Portal for SNAP EBT Users
Previously, Amazon introduced half-price Prime memberships for SNAP EBT recipients. Now, in an attempt to make its services even more accessible to consumers, the e-commerce giant has launched Amazon Access, a portal for SNAP EBT users and anyone else looking to save money. Learn: Surprising Things You Can Buy With...
salestechstar.com
The Team Sport Approach: 3 Keys to Fostering Sales and Marketing Alignment for Revenue Growth
The art of gaining a new customer should be considered a team sport. It’s no longer feasible for sales and marketing departments to operate in traditional silos that hinder effectiveness. From go-to market strategy and lead generation to brand loyalty and conversion rates, sales and marketing are increasingly critical components of the revenue lifecycle. They have to operate as two halves of the same whole — two functions aligned by people, processes and technologies that improve the buyer experience and lead customers to smart purchasing decisions.
salestechstar.com
How a Value-Based Selling Approach Delivers Sales Results
ValueSelling Associates Partners with Selling Power to Publish a New Resource for B2B Salespeople. The global sales training market is poised to grow to $4.21 billion by 2024, according to Technavio, yet research from HBR shows that nearly 70% of change initiatives fail. Julie Thomas, CEO of ValueSelling Associates, explains sales training is an important change initiative, and the high failure rate is why B2B sales professionals must take a value-based approach. “Now, more than ever, the selling solution for today’s complicated world is value-based selling because it is a common-sense approach,” said Thomas, “but common sense isn’t always common practice—and that’s the problem.”
