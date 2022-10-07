Read full article on original website
Deloitte Launches Oracle MyCloud ERP Offering for Fast Growth and Private Companies
Offering helps organizations with accelerated, risk averse transformations by providing access to Oracle products, implement and support for a predictable monthly fee. Deloitte announced the launch of its Oracle MyCloud ERP offering that can help fast growth and private clients accelerate business transformation enabled by Oracle’s modern integrated SaaS Cloud platform. Backed by Deloitte’s proprietary industry accelerators and methodologies, the offering helps organizations to get up and running quickly on an Oracle Cloud platform while eliminating the barriers of talent constraints and high upfront costs, which are often associated with ERP implementations. The bundled subscription offering allows organizations to access Oracle Cloud products as well as Deloitte implementation and support services for a consistent monthly fee. This enables companies that are focused on growth to manage their cash flows and to continue to allocate their limited time and resources toward expansive activities.
ARTA Secures $11 Million to Transform the Post-Purchase Experience for High-End Goods and Collectibles
Leader in Fulfillment Technology and Services on Track to Quadruple Year-over-Year Revenue. ARTA, the leader in fulfillment technology for high-value goods and collectibles, is announcing it has secured $11 million in Series A financing. Led by AXA Venture Partners and with participation from Corazon Capital, Coelius Capital, Pari Passu Venture Partners, and Mu Ventures, the funding will help the company continue to reduce friction in fulfillment processes by expanding its technology platform, international coverage, compliance and insurance products, and integrations for businesses of any size. The news comes on the heels of a banner year for ARTA, including a quadruple increase in transactions and revenue year-over-year.
TDCX Launches in Türkiye to Tap Growing Market
Plans to expand into Brazil, Indonesia, and Vietnam in the next 12 months. TDCX, Inc., a high-growth digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, has announced its entry into Türkiye to tap the growing local market. The Türkiye campus, which commences operations today, is TDCX’s 27th as it continues its global expansion strategy.
Virtusa Honored in Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards
Virtusa’s partnership with British Telecom managing human-centered design operations recognized as an esteemed honoree for the enterprise category. Fast Company has named Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering and IT services and solutions, as an esteemed honoree for the enterprise category in its 2022 Innovation by Design award program.
MetricStream Wins the ‘Operational Risk Management Solution’ of the Year Award at the Asia Risk Awards 2022
MetricStream, the global market leader in integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) announced that it has been awarded the Operational Risk Management Solution of the year award by the prestigious AsiaRisk Technology Awards 2022. The AsiaRisk Technology awards are hosted by Risk.net and it is the second time in a row that MetricStream has won this award in the Operational Risk Management category.
Logistics Startup Nuvocargo Brings on New Head of Engineering, Former Shopify Executive Nicholas Simmons
Simmons to advance Nuvocargo’s platform transforming global commerce and trade. Nuvocargo, the first all-in-one digital platform focused on U.S.-Mexico cross-border trade, announced that it has added former Shopify executive Nicholas Simmons as Head of Engineering to continue to develop the Nuvocargo platform and expand the company’s world-class engineering team.
DocSales is Expanding into the United States. Brazilian Entrepreneur Brings Innovation and Sales Automation
After growing in Brazil for 2.5 years, DocSales is expanding into the United States. Having successfully founded multiple other businesses, Mauricio Kigiela, DocSales’ Founder, has noticed many issues in the sales closing process that have come up and wants to create solutions for other companies. “When scaling sales, all...
The Team Sport Approach: 3 Keys to Fostering Sales and Marketing Alignment for Revenue Growth
The art of gaining a new customer should be considered a team sport. It’s no longer feasible for sales and marketing departments to operate in traditional silos that hinder effectiveness. From go-to market strategy and lead generation to brand loyalty and conversion rates, sales and marketing are increasingly critical components of the revenue lifecycle. They have to operate as two halves of the same whole — two functions aligned by people, processes and technologies that improve the buyer experience and lead customers to smart purchasing decisions.
Supply Chain Software Developer Datex Participates in IARW Convention
Longtime IARW member participates in Supplier Showcase at IARW Convention. Cold storage warehouse management system software developer Datex is participating in the annual IARW-WFLO Convention, held October 8-12, 2022 in San Diego, California. The well-known temperature-controlled warehouse industry event is expected to attract hundreds of industry leaders. The event is a favorite every year for its special blend of social and business development experiences.
Acumatica Expands Channel Focus with New Services Partner Program
Services Partners Join Cloud ERP Company’s Roster of VARs and ISVs. Acumatica, the world’s fastest-growing cloud ERP company, today announced the creation of a new Services Partner Program that will bolster its expanding ecosystem of customer support and engagement joining a robust list of Value-Added Resellers (VARs) and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs).
ComplyCube Revamps SaaS Pricing to Target the Growing SMB Market
ComplyCube, the global AML compliance and identity verification platform, has announced an overhaul of its pricing models. The new pricing plans are designed to address the needs of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) – a market segment that makes up about 40% of emerging economies’ national income and is growing exponentially in developed ones, according to the World Bank.
Xerox Board of Directors Appoints Fred Beljaars as Executive Vice President and Chief Delivery and Supply Chain Officer
Xerox Holdings Corporation announced it has appointed Fred Beljaars as Executive Vice President and Chief Delivery and Supply Chain Officer. Beljaars assumes the position following the departure of Mary McHugh earlier this month. In this newly expanded role, Beljaars is responsible for leading all delivery, manufacturing, supply chain, and procurement operations globally and will focus on continuing to transform these missions to become more client-centric and strategic drivers for Xerox’s success.
61% of CEOs Are Engaged in Supplier Diversity, Yet Most Organizations Lack Processes and Accountability to Ensure Program Success
Fifth Annual State of Supplier Diversity Report by supplier.io Examines Supplier Diversity Program Maturity, Support and Challenges. CEO engagement with supplier diversity programs is at an all-time high, but only 38% of companies include supplier diversity metrics in management’s performance objectives. Despite leadership support, nearly 59% of respondents indicate...
Social Tech Innovator Bebuzee, Inc. Announces Latest Addition to its Disruptive Super App with Technology Driven E-Commerce Platform with Unprecedented Functionality for Merchants
Bebuzee, Inc a social platform and streaming service focused on development and deployment of America’s first SuperApp, Bebuzee announces the Company has completed a revolutionary global e-commerce called Shopping Buz on Bebuzee Super App. Shopping Buz is a unique technology driven e-commerce platform, which gives merchants incredible tools to...
6sense Announces 2022 Breakthrough Award Winners and Launches New Customer Community
Customers Were the Spotlight at the Fourth Annual Breakthrough Conference as 6sense Announced Award Recipients, Unveiled Its Rebranded Customer Community. 6sense, the leading platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, announced the winners of the fourth annual Breakthrough Awards and launched an entirely new customer community, RevCity, during the customer conference. Breakthrough brings together revenue innovators in the B2B sales and marketing industry for three days of networking, interactive sessions, and learning, focusing on tackling relevant business challenges.
Cloud Automation is Speeding Up Innovation in Pharma and Life Sciences
The Morpheus hybrid cloud management platform speeds up innovation while decreasing risk, in highly regulated industries, such as life sciences and pharma. In recent years, the life sciences and pharma industries have experienced an increase in regulatory oversight while also facing pressure to respond to global healthcare crises. This tension between regulation and innovation will only increase as security and data privacy concerns limit the ability of many industries to take advantage of public cloud services.
Google Cloud Launches First-of-Its-Kind Service to Simplify Mainframe Modernization for Customers in Financial Services, Retail, Healthcare and Other Industries
New solution, Dual Run for Google Cloud, removes common risks and roadblocks preventing enterprises from moving off legacy infrastructure to a more reliable, secure, and innovative cloud environment. Google Cloud announced Dual Run, a mainframe modernization solution that dramatically simplifies and reduces risk of enterprises’ migrations of legacy mainframe systems...
CGS Executives Tapped to Moderate Panels at Augmented Enterprise Summit
Extended Reality R&D leaders to facilitate discussions on XR Adoption in the Enterprise and the Connected Workforce. CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, announced two of its executives will moderate panel sessions at the upcoming Augmented Enterprise Summit being held October 18-20, 2022 in San Diego’s Town and Country Hotel.
Sesame Software to Showcase Instant Data Warehouse and Fully Automated Data Pipelines at Oracle CloudWorld
Sesame Software’s Relational Junction, available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace, provides secure and rapid data movement enabling robust reporting and analytics. Sesame Software, an innovative leader in Enterprise Data Management and member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), is showcasing their data management platform, Relational Junction, at Oracle CloudWorld, October 17-20 in Las Vegas. Relational Junction, allows customers to bring data from various sources to their data warehouse, data lake, or lakehouse in just minutes.
E2open Releases Annual Environmental, Social, and Governance Report
Report outlines approach to corporate purpose and sustainability, and the value it provides to clients’ ESG goals. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc., the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, released its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, which illustrates the company’s commitment to unifying and optimizing global supply chains through technology and collective actions that improve quality of life, enrich outcomes, and drive meaningful change. E2open’s reporting process continues to evolve along with its approach to corporate responsibility, which includes new data, transparency, and supporting protocols. The report covers data and metrics for e2open’s 2022 fiscal year (FY22), March 1, 2021, through February 28, 2022, unless otherwise noted.
