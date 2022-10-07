Read full article on original website
Related
Deloitte Launches Oracle MyCloud ERP Offering for Fast Growth and Private Companies
Offering helps organizations with accelerated, risk averse transformations by providing access to Oracle products, implement and support for a predictable monthly fee. Deloitte announced the launch of its Oracle MyCloud ERP offering that can help fast growth and private clients accelerate business transformation enabled by Oracle’s modern integrated SaaS Cloud platform. Backed by Deloitte’s proprietary industry accelerators and methodologies, the offering helps organizations to get up and running quickly on an Oracle Cloud platform while eliminating the barriers of talent constraints and high upfront costs, which are often associated with ERP implementations. The bundled subscription offering allows organizations to access Oracle Cloud products as well as Deloitte implementation and support services for a consistent monthly fee. This enables companies that are focused on growth to manage their cash flows and to continue to allocate their limited time and resources toward expansive activities.
CGS Executives Tapped to Moderate Panels at Augmented Enterprise Summit
Extended Reality R&D leaders to facilitate discussions on XR Adoption in the Enterprise and the Connected Workforce. CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, announced two of its executives will moderate panel sessions at the upcoming Augmented Enterprise Summit being held October 18-20, 2022 in San Diego’s Town and Country Hotel.
TDCX Launches in Türkiye to Tap Growing Market
Plans to expand into Brazil, Indonesia, and Vietnam in the next 12 months. TDCX, Inc., a high-growth digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, has announced its entry into Türkiye to tap the growing local market. The Türkiye campus, which commences operations today, is TDCX’s 27th as it continues its global expansion strategy.
Aptean Secures Strategic Growth Investment from TA and Insight Partners to Accelerate Innovation and Global Expansion
Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical, industry-specific enterprise resource planning (ERP) and supply chain software, announced today that a definitive agreement has been signed through which it will receive a strategic investment from Insight Partners (Insight), a New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm, and existing investor TA Associates (TA). With its new investment, TA, a leading global growth private equity firm, will become the lead shareholder of Aptean. Charlesbank Capital Partners (Charlesbank), a middle-market private investment firm based in Boston and New York, will continue as a shareholder, while Vista Equity Partners (Vista) will fully exit its stake in the company.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Social Tech Innovator Bebuzee, Inc. Announces Latest Addition to its Disruptive Super App with Technology Driven E-Commerce Platform with Unprecedented Functionality for Merchants
Bebuzee, Inc a social platform and streaming service focused on development and deployment of America’s first SuperApp, Bebuzee announces the Company has completed a revolutionary global e-commerce called Shopping Buz on Bebuzee Super App. Shopping Buz is a unique technology driven e-commerce platform, which gives merchants incredible tools to...
SalesTechStar Interview with Yoav Susz, VP of Global Revenue at Contractbook
Yoav Susz, VP of Global Revenue at Contractbook talks about the need for modern-day sellers to act more like brand consultants as the role of sales evolves across B2B:. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Yoav, tell us about yourself and your role at Contractbook…. Thanks for having me! I’m the...
Bain & Company appoints Lewis Woodward as Executive Vice President leading the firm’s External Relations worldwide
Newly created role will see Lewis Woodward work closely with the firm’s senior leadership and partners worldwide to build and strengthen its brand across all practice areas and capabilities. Bain & Company announced that Lewis Woodward has joined the firm as an executive vice president with responsibility for leadership...
How a Value-Based Selling Approach Delivers Sales Results
ValueSelling Associates Partners with Selling Power to Publish a New Resource for B2B Salespeople. The global sales training market is poised to grow to $4.21 billion by 2024, according to Technavio, yet research from HBR shows that nearly 70% of change initiatives fail. Julie Thomas, CEO of ValueSelling Associates, explains sales training is an important change initiative, and the high failure rate is why B2B sales professionals must take a value-based approach. “Now, more than ever, the selling solution for today’s complicated world is value-based selling because it is a common-sense approach,” said Thomas, “but common sense isn’t always common practice—and that’s the problem.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jason Richards Joins Cardata as VP Customer Enablement
Cardata welcomes Jason Richards as its new VP, Customer Enablement, a new role and function underlining the company’s laser focus on customer success. Jason joins Cardata from 1Password where he was Head of Sales Enablement and helped scale the growing go-to-market team from less than five employees to over 180. Over the course of his time at 1Password, three rounds of funding were closed totaling nearly a billion dollars (and the largest tech funding round in Canadian history), and they welcomed over 100,000 businesses to their platform.
TrendForce Announces 10 Tech Industry Trends for 2023
TrendForce details 10 major trends that are expected to take place across various segments in the tech industry, as follows:. Advanced Foundry Processes Reach Transistor Structure Transition Period, Mature Processes Focus on Diversified Specialized Development. Pure foundry processes transitioned from Planar Transistor to the FinFET generation starting from the 16nm...
ZINFI Maintains Its Position as a “Leader” in the Fall 2022 G2 Grid Report for Partner Management Software
ZINFI also retains its #1 position among competitors in G2’s real-time rankings for both satisfaction and usability. ZINFI Technologies, Inc., the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions encompassing partner relationship management (PRM) and through-channel marketing automation, announced that G2.com, Inc., the largest software marketplace, has again named ZINFI as a “Leader” in the Fall 2022 G2 Grid Report for Partner Management Software. ZINFI has earned a position in G2’s leaders’ quadrant in multiple consecutive quarters dating back to 2019.
Exterro Bolsters Market Leading Privacy Portfolio with Launch of Exterro Smart Data Inventory Solution
New Advanced Data Inventory Solution to Support Privacy Teams with GDPR, CCPA, LGPD and Other Global Privacy Regulations. Exterro, Inc., the preferred provider of Legal Governance, Risk and Compliance (Legal GRC) software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy, and IT teams at Global 2000 and Am Law 200 organizations, introduced Exterro Smart Data Inventory, a new solution designed to help organizations build, monitor and maintain a defensible privacy program based on a single intelligent and dynamic data inventory across record types, assets, 3rd parties and processing activities.
ACI Smart Engage Wins Juniper Future Digital Awards for Retail Innovation
Unique mobile engagement platform recognized by Juniper Research as trend towards “anytime, anywhere” shopping gathers pace. ACI Worldwide , a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, has been honored by Juniper Research in Future Digital Awards 2022 Fintech & Payments, which recognizes innovation in payments, retail and fraud prevention. ACI Smart Engage received the highest accolade — a Platinum Award — in the “Retail Innovation of the Year” category.
6sense Announces 2022 Breakthrough Award Winners and Launches New Customer Community
Customers Were the Spotlight at the Fourth Annual Breakthrough Conference as 6sense Announced Award Recipients, Unveiled Its Rebranded Customer Community. 6sense, the leading platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, announced the winners of the fourth annual Breakthrough Awards and launched an entirely new customer community, RevCity, during the customer conference. Breakthrough brings together revenue innovators in the B2B sales and marketing industry for three days of networking, interactive sessions, and learning, focusing on tackling relevant business challenges.
LeanDNA’s Richard Lebovitz Joins Forbes Technology Council
Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Technology Executives. Richard Lebovitz, Founder and CEO of LeanDNA, a leading inventory optimization and execution platform, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Richard has been invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Sparkfly and Krystal Partner to Elevate the Brand’s Customer Engagement and Offer Management Systems
Sparkfly, an award-winning retail technology solutions company that helps innovative restaurants and merchants unify customer engagement technologies to create deeper and more meaningful connections with customers, announced they have been selected by Krystal to modernize and elevate the brand’s customer experience at each of its locations across the country.
Mapp Cloud Delivered 540% ROI
Total Economic Impact (TEI) Study reveals the significant benefits of deploying Mapp’s solutions. TEI study shows Mapp Cloud users benefited from 540% ROI over three years. Mapp Cloud users reported increase in customer engagement, conversions, and sales. Study shows messaging engagement improved by 25%. All results achieved while also...
Logistics Startup Nuvocargo Brings on New Head of Engineering, Former Shopify Executive Nicholas Simmons
Simmons to advance Nuvocargo’s platform transforming global commerce and trade. Nuvocargo, the first all-in-one digital platform focused on U.S.-Mexico cross-border trade, announced that it has added former Shopify executive Nicholas Simmons as Head of Engineering to continue to develop the Nuvocargo platform and expand the company’s world-class engineering team.
project44 Named Top Leader in G2 Fall 2022 Grid Report, Earning Top Rank Again in Market Presence and Customer Satisfaction
Project44 rated first as “Easiest to Use” Supply Chain Visibility Software by users. project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, announced that it was named the #1 leader in the G2 Fall 2022 Grid Report for Supply Chain Visibility Software, a distinction the company earned in the G2 Spring 2022 Grid Report earlier this year. project44 was the highest-ranked vendor in market presence and customer satisfaction based on reviews from the user community and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.
MetricStream Wins the ‘Operational Risk Management Solution’ of the Year Award at the Asia Risk Awards 2022
MetricStream, the global market leader in integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) announced that it has been awarded the Operational Risk Management Solution of the year award by the prestigious AsiaRisk Technology Awards 2022. The AsiaRisk Technology awards are hosted by Risk.net and it is the second time in a row that MetricStream has won this award in the Operational Risk Management category.
