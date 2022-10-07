Titans continue to improve marks in Waseca Invitational

After Tuesday’s victory in the coed cross country meet at Ney Nature Center, the Tri-City United cross country team traveled to Waseca to compete against some of the top programs in the region. The Titan boys team was paced by Dante Jubarian to finish fifth as a team, while the girls were lead by Yasmin Ruiz to finish sixth.

“We had a lot of season best times,” said TCU head coach Brian Fogal. “I was very happy with our effort and results after a very long and busy homecoming week.”

Jubarian once again paced the boys team and finished fourth overall with a time of 17:17.5 while Michael Pichotta (19:04.2) claimed 23rd. Grant Fitterer (19:13.0) finished 27th, Colbey Duchnowski (19:18.7) and Colin Mechtel (19:52.0) finished 27th, 29th and 33rd respectively to wrap up team scoring for the Titans.

On the girls side of the competition, Ruiz moved into third place in the TCU record books with a time of 21:07.3, finishing 10th overall. Lillian Rondorf (23:46.8) and Taylor Engel (23.50.9) finished 30th and 31st overall in the race.

Makayla Erickson (24:18.7) and Olivia Burns (25:15.9) rounded out the team scoring for TCU with 34th and 38th-place finishes respectively.

The Titans will get some rest before returning to action Tuesday, Oct. 11 when they travel to compete in an invitational hosted by Watertown-Mayer.