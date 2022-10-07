ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Increasing hail damage in Nebraska and elsewhere spurs call for more research

OMAHA — It lasted just minutes, but when the storm was over, roofs, gutters, siding, windows and cars were wrecked. Golf ball-sized hail from an early June storm damaged thousands of homes and vehicles in the greater Omaha metro — from central Omaha south into La Vista and Ralston, according to analytics used by roofing companies.
OMAHA, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Mutual of Omaha tower will rise as tallest building on city skyline

There will be a new king of the Omaha skyline, and it will bear the lion logo of Mutual of Omaha. Mutual’s new headquarters in the heart of downtown will become the city’s tallest building when it opens in 2026, company CEO James Blackledge said in an interview last week.
OMAHA, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pipeline company, ethanol plant plan carbon capture pipeline in Nebraska Panhandle

Carbon America and Bridgeport Ethanol in the Nebraska Panhandle have announced plans to develop a carbon capture pipeline that would see the first carbon dioxide sequestered within the state. Carbon America's pipeline project joins other planned carbon capture pipelines, including ones by Navigator CO2 and Summit Carbon Solutions. In contrast...
BRIDGEPORT, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Halsey, NE
City
Hickman, NE
City
Columbus, NE
City
Norfolk, NE
City
Omaha, NE
City
Ashland, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
KPVI Newschannel 6

Through dance, song and lessons, Nebraska celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day

As the wind sent yellow and red leaves swirling through the air, the White Eagle Club Dancers hopped and stepped to the beat of the drum. For more than an hour, the students from Omaha Nation Public School in Macy danced while the Whitetail Boyz, also of Macy, played the drum and sang for a large crowd gathered on the grounds of Joslyn Castle in Omaha.
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

CAPITOL NOTEBOOK: Muckey named Iowa Air Guard’s deputy general

Col. Mark A. Muckey, a Sioux City native, has been appointed deputy adjutant general for the Iowa Air National Guard by Gov. Kim Reynolds. A military veteran since 1984, Muckey is a command pilot with more than 4,000 flying hours, and has multiple deployments, including for Operation Joint Forge, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Countries Wisconsin imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Wisconsin imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Wisconsin. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WISCONSIN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Elections primary focus of Indiana secretary of state debate

The Democratic and Libertarian candidates vying to become Indiana's chief elections officer each have a long list of voting reforms they hope to implement if elected secretary of state Nov. 8. Destiny Wells, the Democratic nominee, and Jeff Maurer, the Libertarian, agreed that maintaining and improving election security must be...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halsey
KPVI Newschannel 6

Countries Vermont imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Vermont imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Vermont. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
VERMONT STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Countries South Carolina imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries South Carolina imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with South Carolina. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
POLITICS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Justice needed for Indigenous communities

OPINION Wis. Gov. Tony Evers in 2019 declared the second Monday of October to be commemorated as Indigenous Peoples Day in Wisconsin. We should on this day reflect on all we owe to the Indigenous communities that contribute so much to the state of Wisconsin. Since the arrival of European...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Dry Summer#Water Conservation
KPVI Newschannel 6

Louisiana Voter's Guide to the 2022 November elections

NEW ORLEANS - If you're looking for information you'll need to get ready for the November election, this is a good place to start. To check if you are registered to vote in Louisiana, start here. You can also lookup your early voting location, election dates and request an absentee...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Kassebaum endorses Gov. Kelly over Schmidt

Former United States Senator Nancy Kassebaum has endorsed incumbent Laura Kelly over GOP opponent Derek Schmidt in the Kansas Governor’s race. Kelly said it’s an honor to have received the endorsement from Kassebaum. “Senator Kassebaum dedicated her entire career to serving the people of Kansas, and she’s a...
KANSAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

City of Omaha seeks new trial in case involving ex-OPD captain, alleges juror misconduct

The City of Omaha is alleging juror misconduct and is seeking a new trial after a former police captain was awarded $700,000 in federal court. Former Omaha Police Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez had alleged that Police Chief Todd Schmaderer wrongly passed her over for a deputy chief promotion because she had previously reported gender harassment against another police officer. A jury agreed after hearing evidence in a four-day trial. The jury awarded her the $700,000 in lost wages and benefits, plus other damages.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Louisiana political ads light up social media as primary approaches

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana’s primary congressional election is coming up on Nov. 8, and politicians have been working hard to create political ads that catch attention and secure votes. Several ads from Louisiana candidates have attracted huge attention online. U.S. Senator John Kennedy’s most recent ad has lit...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Oregon GOP official alleges Democratic nominee Tina Kotek broke state law

A top official with the Oregon Republican Party filed a complaint Friday alleging that Democratic nominee for governor Tina Kotek broke state law with promises she made to a third-party candidate who then dropped out of the race. Nathalie Paravicini, a naturopathic doctor nominated by both the Oregon Progressive Party...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy