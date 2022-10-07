Read full article on original website
Increasing hail damage in Nebraska and elsewhere spurs call for more research
OMAHA — It lasted just minutes, but when the storm was over, roofs, gutters, siding, windows and cars were wrecked. Golf ball-sized hail from an early June storm damaged thousands of homes and vehicles in the greater Omaha metro — from central Omaha south into La Vista and Ralston, according to analytics used by roofing companies.
Mutual of Omaha tower will rise as tallest building on city skyline
There will be a new king of the Omaha skyline, and it will bear the lion logo of Mutual of Omaha. Mutual’s new headquarters in the heart of downtown will become the city’s tallest building when it opens in 2026, company CEO James Blackledge said in an interview last week.
Lincoln officials don't think Pershing mural should be in a park; supporters hope to change minds
The efforts of a group that raised $844,000 in four months to safely remove the Pershing Center mural has hit a snag: securing a place to reinstall it after city officials concluded it shouldn’t be in a city park. Liz Shea-McCoy, who led the effort to save the 38-foot-by-140–foot...
Pipeline company, ethanol plant plan carbon capture pipeline in Nebraska Panhandle
Carbon America and Bridgeport Ethanol in the Nebraska Panhandle have announced plans to develop a carbon capture pipeline that would see the first carbon dioxide sequestered within the state. Carbon America's pipeline project joins other planned carbon capture pipelines, including ones by Navigator CO2 and Summit Carbon Solutions. In contrast...
Through dance, song and lessons, Nebraska celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day
As the wind sent yellow and red leaves swirling through the air, the White Eagle Club Dancers hopped and stepped to the beat of the drum. For more than an hour, the students from Omaha Nation Public School in Macy danced while the Whitetail Boyz, also of Macy, played the drum and sang for a large crowd gathered on the grounds of Joslyn Castle in Omaha.
CAPITOL NOTEBOOK: Muckey named Iowa Air Guard’s deputy general
Col. Mark A. Muckey, a Sioux City native, has been appointed deputy adjutant general for the Iowa Air National Guard by Gov. Kim Reynolds. A military veteran since 1984, Muckey is a command pilot with more than 4,000 flying hours, and has multiple deployments, including for Operation Joint Forge, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Countries Wisconsin imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Wisconsin imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Wisconsin. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Elections primary focus of Indiana secretary of state debate
The Democratic and Libertarian candidates vying to become Indiana's chief elections officer each have a long list of voting reforms they hope to implement if elected secretary of state Nov. 8. Destiny Wells, the Democratic nominee, and Jeff Maurer, the Libertarian, agreed that maintaining and improving election security must be...
Countries Vermont imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Vermont imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Vermont. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Eye on Boise: Idaho governor candidate says he'd pardon marijuana possession offenders
BOISE — Stephen Heidt, the Democratic nominee for governor, didn’t wait long after President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’d pardon all those previously convicted on federal charges of simple possession of marijuana. Thursday afternoon, in a statement noting it was issued at 4:20 p.m., Heidt lauded...
Countries South Carolina imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries South Carolina imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with South Carolina. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Justice needed for Indigenous communities
OPINION Wis. Gov. Tony Evers in 2019 declared the second Monday of October to be commemorated as Indigenous Peoples Day in Wisconsin. We should on this day reflect on all we owe to the Indigenous communities that contribute so much to the state of Wisconsin. Since the arrival of European...
Louisiana Voter's Guide to the 2022 November elections
NEW ORLEANS - If you're looking for information you'll need to get ready for the November election, this is a good place to start. To check if you are registered to vote in Louisiana, start here. You can also lookup your early voting location, election dates and request an absentee...
Kassebaum endorses Gov. Kelly over Schmidt
Former United States Senator Nancy Kassebaum has endorsed incumbent Laura Kelly over GOP opponent Derek Schmidt in the Kansas Governor’s race. Kelly said it’s an honor to have received the endorsement from Kassebaum. “Senator Kassebaum dedicated her entire career to serving the people of Kansas, and she’s a...
City of Omaha seeks new trial in case involving ex-OPD captain, alleges juror misconduct
The City of Omaha is alleging juror misconduct and is seeking a new trial after a former police captain was awarded $700,000 in federal court. Former Omaha Police Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez had alleged that Police Chief Todd Schmaderer wrongly passed her over for a deputy chief promotion because she had previously reported gender harassment against another police officer. A jury agreed after hearing evidence in a four-day trial. The jury awarded her the $700,000 in lost wages and benefits, plus other damages.
Air Force ordered to pay $1 million plus back pay to Bellevue man denied job in 2014
OMAHA — The Air Force must pay a Bellevue man $1 million in damages and attorney fees by Nov. 29 after unlawfully denying him a job as a military historian for medical reasons in 2014, a federal appellate agency has ruled. David Bighia, 61, is also entitled to a...
Gov. Little says most Idahoans should receive special session rebate checks by Thanksgiving
Originally published Oct. 7 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. Idaho Gov. Brad Little says Idahoans who filed their taxes on time should expect to see special session tax rebate checks by Thanksgiving. On Friday, Little told the Sun the state has issued 192,000 rebate checks totaling $133 million so far. The rebate checks...
Louisiana political ads light up social media as primary approaches
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana’s primary congressional election is coming up on Nov. 8, and politicians have been working hard to create political ads that catch attention and secure votes. Several ads from Louisiana candidates have attracted huge attention online. U.S. Senator John Kennedy’s most recent ad has lit...
Oregon GOP official alleges Democratic nominee Tina Kotek broke state law
A top official with the Oregon Republican Party filed a complaint Friday alleging that Democratic nominee for governor Tina Kotek broke state law with promises she made to a third-party candidate who then dropped out of the race. Nathalie Paravicini, a naturopathic doctor nominated by both the Oregon Progressive Party...
Lawsuits looking to block SAFE-T Act stacking up as Pritzker signals changes ahead
(The Center Square) – Amending Illinois’ SAFE-T Act likely won’t happen until after the November election that's less than a month away, but it’s becoming more clear changes are ahead before implementation on New Year’s Day. The lawsuits against the state trying to block the...
