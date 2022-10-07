As the wind sent yellow and red leaves swirling through the air, the White Eagle Club Dancers hopped and stepped to the beat of the drum. For more than an hour, the students from Omaha Nation Public School in Macy danced while the Whitetail Boyz, also of Macy, played the drum and sang for a large crowd gathered on the grounds of Joslyn Castle in Omaha.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO