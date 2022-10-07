An accident between a pickup truck and a UTV in Benton County has claimed the lives of two people. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that the accident happened just after 4 p.m. on Saturday when a passing pickup truck struck the UTV which was making a left turn. Officials say the occupants of the Polaris Ranger UTV were eastbound on County Highway E24 about 3 miles east of Vinton. The occupants of the UTV were 76-year-old William Geater and 60-year-old Mary McElhinney, both of Vinton. The Gazette reports that officials are not sure which of the two was driving the UTV.

BENTON COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO