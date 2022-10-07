Read full article on original website
Suspected Human Remains Found in Eastern Iowa Landfill
Local law enforcement agencies in the Clinton area are currently investigating what appears to be human remains found in the Clinton County landfill. According to KCRG, "The employees found told deputies they found it before 11 a.m. on October 8 and contacted the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton Police, according to a media release from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. The remains are believed to be human and have been turned over to the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination."
Student Stabbed at Vinton-Shellsburg High School
A stabbing at Vinton-Shellsburg High School in Vinton has left a student hospitalized. According to the Vinton Police Department, officers were called to the high school a few minutes after 7:30 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers found a male student helping another male student outside the school. Witnesses...
KCCI.com
Man arrested after death of eastern Iowa woman
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Jackson County man has been arrested in an investigation following the death of Angela Prichard. The Jackson County Sheriff's office says it responded to a 911 call before 8 a.m. Saturday and found 55-year-old Angela Prichard dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Christopher Prichard...
kjan.com
(UPDATED) IA DCI assists in eastern Iowa homicide investigation: person of interest identified
Bellevue, Iowa – Authorities in eastern Iowa report during the early morning hours of October 9, 2022, Jackson County resident, Christopher Prichard was taken into custody without incident by law enforcement officials. He was arrested on warrants issued on September 30, 2022 for: Adjudicated Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact Order/Protective Order-Contempt. Original Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact/Protection Order Contempt. Prichard is currently being housed in the Jackson County Sheriffs’ jail.
KCRG.com
Iowa City man accused of killing wife to take plea deal
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City man accused of killing his wife of 42-years is scheduled to enter a plea deal this week. Roy Browning, Jr., 70, was slated to face trial in November for first-degree murder. Prosecutors say he stabbed his wife, JoEllen Browning at their home in Iowa City in April 2019. She was 65 at the time of her murder.
2 People Are Dead After a Pickup Strikes a UTV in Benton County
An accident between a pickup truck and a UTV in Benton County has claimed the lives of two people. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that the accident happened just after 4 p.m. on Saturday when a passing pickup truck struck the UTV which was making a left turn. Officials say the occupants of the Polaris Ranger UTV were eastbound on County Highway E24 about 3 miles east of Vinton. The occupants of the UTV were 76-year-old William Geater and 60-year-old Mary McElhinney, both of Vinton. The Gazette reports that officials are not sure which of the two was driving the UTV.
KCRG.com
One injured in shooting at Cedar Rapids apartment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was taken to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after police say he was shot at an apartment complex in southwest Cedar Rapids. Police responded to the shooting at the apartment complex, located in the 2200 block of C Street SW, just after 4 p.m.
Man Critical After Cedar Rapids Shooting
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A man’s in critical, but stable condition after being shot in Cedar Rapids. Police say the man was shot in the chest around 4 p.m. yesterday in the 22-hundred block of C Street SW. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Cedar Rapids Police.
KCRG.com
Two killed in collision between UTV, pickup truck in Benton County
VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash involving two vehicles in eastern Benton County on Saturday led to two deaths, according to officials. At around 4:04 p.m, the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of the crash in the 2800 block of 61st Street Lane, located east of Vinton. Troopers believe that a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 and a 2013 Polaris Ranger utility vehicle were traveling eastbound near the corner of 28th Avenue Drive. The pickup, according to troopers, attempted to execute a pass of the UTV, with the UTV then trying to make a left turn in front of the truck. As a result, troopers said the truck struck the all-terrain vehicle.
kwayradio.com
Teen found with Gun and Drugs
A Waterloo teen was found with a gun and drugs after running from a traffic stop on Thursday, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police pulled over a vehicle in the area of East Fourth and Oliver Streets around 8:50 Thursday morning. The passenger jumped out of the vehicle and ran off. The 16 year old boy was located a short distance away. Police found a 9mm pistol and marijuana on him. He was charged with Carrying Weapons and Interference While Armed.
KCJJ
Coralville woman accused of cashing thousands in bad checks
A Coralville woman has been arrested after it was discovered she cashed thousands of dollars’ worth of bad checks last November. Between the 10th and 15th of that month, 34-year-old Tasheanna McConnell of Holiday Road allegedly deposited three bad checks totaling $22,000 into her Midwest Bank One account. She then reportedly went to various retail stores and spent the money. McConnell also transferred some of the money into her Apple Cash and Cash App accounts.
KCJJ
Iowa City Animal Services investigates dog bite
Iowa City Animal Services is investigating a report of a dog bite. The individual reported being bit around 5:50 p.m., Wednesday on the corner of South Governor and East Burlington streets. The dog was described as a medium sized dog that appeared to be a breed of hunting dog. The dog was accompanied by a couple was described as in their early 30s.
KCJJ
Solon man charged with child endangerment after rolling off road vehicle
A Solon man has been arrested after allegedly operating an off-road vehicle while under the influence while in the care of a juvenile. According to police, 42-year-old Keith Mahoney was operating the vehicle on Hickory Hollow Road Tuesday evening when he was involved in a roll-over. The passenger was a juvenile of undisclosed age and in the care of Mahoney.
KCRG.com
Two sentenced to federal prison in Cedar Rapids heroin and fentanyl wiretap case
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Two men were sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after distributing large quantities of heroin laced with fentanyl. A wiretap investigation shows that in 2021 31-year-old Jerry Banghart and 27-year-old Thomas May were identified as tap callers to a heroin distributor in Cedar Rapids named Brian Dennis.
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
Northern Iowa Soybean Dealer’s License Gets Suspended
Back in August, farmers in northeast Iowa found out they would need to find a new grain distributor after the distributor in Jesup lost its license. On Friday, August 19th, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship suspended B & B Farm Store’s grain dealer license. Then on August 23rd, B & B Farm Store consented to a voluntary revocation of their warehouse and grain dealer licenses.
Wait, We’re Getting Our First Inch of Snow in Eastern Iowa Soon?
It's been a beautiful fall so far in eastern Iowa. Leaves are about to hit their peak color change. Kids are picking out Halloween costumes, and pumpkin spice-flavored drinks are being served to basic, I mean, fall fans everywhere. But is their s-s-s-snow in the near future? Measurable snow in...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Fire breaks out in Coralville on Highway 6
First responders arrived to the scene where a fire broke out at 304 2nd St. in Coralville, Iowa, around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night. Two firetrucks, alongside several firefighters, were actively spraying water to put out the fire. According to the Iowa City Police Log, the fire originated on the third floor of the building on the North side.
KBUR
Grants awarded for projects in West Branch, Fort Dodge, Mason City, Davenport
Des Moines, IA- The governor has announced more than 14 million dollars in grants for four Destination Iowa projects. Radio Iowa reports that the grants include five million dollars to the Hoover Presidential Foundation for the renovation of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum in West Branch. That is...
Des Moines’ Finest Tequila Bar Is Coming to Eastern Iowa
It's billed as an upscale, high-end tequila bar based in the East Village of Des Moines, and now it's making its way to Iowa City. According to the Iowa City Press-Citizen, Coa Cantina is located in the former Clinton Street Social Club, located at 18½ S. Clinton St. According to the Press-Citizen, "the bar serves nachos, carnitas tacos, burritos, Mexican-style street corn, and margaritas, from one made with house-made peach puree and Blanco tequila to Tierra Roja, a strawberry- and saffron-infused tequila with lemon, sherry, cinnamon, and peppercorn."
