The University of Louisiana Monroe’s TRIO Programs have been awarded $1,472,088 over the next four years as part of the CCAMPIS (Child Care Access Means Parents in School) grant by the U.S. Department of Education. The funding is designated to alleviate the financial burden on parents with young children who are pursuing a college degree, improving the likelihood of academic success. The CCAMPIS 2022-2026 was the only award received throughout the state. “We are proud and...

MONROE, LA ・ 6 MINUTES AGO