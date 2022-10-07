Read full article on original website
How To Avoid The High Caused By Cannabis
View the original article about How To Avoid The High Caused By Cannabis at Just Pet CBD. Despite its potential to treat a wide range of ailments, the cannabis plant is commonly known for the “high” or intoxicating effects it creates. But a lot of people use it as a natural way to treat different chronic conditions including pain, seizures, sleeping disorders, eating disorders, etc. However, people who use medical marijuana for a long-time will have to experience different side effects caused by it including euphoric effects and addiction.
Is Keeping Marijuana Illegal Putting People’s Health At Risk?
With marijuana still listed as a Schedule 1 drug, it simply is not possible to treat marijuana the same as other plants that are consumed by American citizens. Some argue that marijuana is far less toxic than any drugs made in a lab, since it is a plant that comes from Mother Earth. While the sentiment and logic is in the right place, the sad truth is that our Earth, its soil and the way we grow plants in this modern times is a far cry from what one might consider “organic.”
