I can’t believe that the construction of an indoor pool is even being considered. If built it would be another drain on us, the taxpayers. Property taxes here are high, to say the least. Years ago we were told that the rec center would pay for itself. Does it? I doubt it. Then there is the golf course, which only a handful of people use. We are told we need these things to get people to move here. It hasn’t worked, our population continues to decline.

JEFFERSON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO