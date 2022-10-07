Read full article on original website
Reflecting on 4-H Week, 4-H members thank businesses for their support
Learning in 4-H takes place in kitchens, community centers, church basements, county fairgrounds or anywhere young people and adults gather. And 4-H encourages youth to build skills that will last a lifetime: communication, leadership, citizenship, goal-setting, decision making, and responsibility. But as one leader and a group of Greenbrier 4-H’ers...
October 9, 2022
Letter to the editor – B. Banister re: indoor pool
I can’t believe that the construction of an indoor pool is even being considered. If built it would be another drain on us, the taxpayers. Property taxes here are high, to say the least. Years ago we were told that the rec center would pay for itself. Does it? I doubt it. Then there is the golf course, which only a handful of people use. We are told we need these things to get people to move here. It hasn’t worked, our population continues to decline.
Nominations open for GrCo Athletics Hall of Fame
The Greene County activities department is accepting nominations for the 2023 Greene County Athletics Hall of Fame class. Nominees can be graduates of East Greene, Jefferson, Jefferson-Scranton, or Jefferson. Nominations are due by Oct. 28. Induction will take place Feb. 2, 2023, and inductees will be recognized at the Ram...
