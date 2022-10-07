ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Comments / 0

Related
wnynewsnow.com

Gov. Hochul announces $5 million funding for suicide prevention

ALBANY, NY (WENY) – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $5 million multi-agency program aimed towards reducing suicide among vulnerable groups. The program will utilize data from state agencies and local partners to identify at-risk groups for focused prevention efforts. “It’s really going to make a difference in being able...
POLITICS
wnynewsnow.com

Gov. Hochul announces 27 towns to be part of clean water infrastructure program

ALBANY, NY (WENY) – Twenty-seven cities and towns were selected to participate in the second phase of a state program to help protect and improve local waste-water treatment systems. The state’s Clean Water Infrastructure Asset Management Program originated from the New York State Clean Water Infrastructure Act of 2017....
POLITICS
wnynewsnow.com

Debate Over Parental Transparency in the Classroom

HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – The debate over what some call “Culture Wars in the Classroom” has made its way to Pennsylvania. With more states introducing so-called “Parental Rights” or “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, some education advocates say students are being used as “political pawns.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wnynewsnow.com

State Assembly Candidates To Debate In Jamestown This Week

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The candidates for New York State’s 150th Assembly seat are going head-to-head this week as part of a debate at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown. Co-hosted by WRFA-LP, WJTN and WNY News Now, Andrew Goodell (R) and Sandra...
JAMESTOWN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Brown
Person
Kathy Hochul

Comments / 0

Community Policy