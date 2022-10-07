Read full article on original website
Gov. Hochul announces $5 million funding for suicide prevention
ALBANY, NY (WENY) – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $5 million multi-agency program aimed towards reducing suicide among vulnerable groups. The program will utilize data from state agencies and local partners to identify at-risk groups for focused prevention efforts. “It’s really going to make a difference in being able...
Gov. Hochul announces 27 towns to be part of clean water infrastructure program
ALBANY, NY (WENY) – Twenty-seven cities and towns were selected to participate in the second phase of a state program to help protect and improve local waste-water treatment systems. The state’s Clean Water Infrastructure Asset Management Program originated from the New York State Clean Water Infrastructure Act of 2017....
Debate Over Parental Transparency in the Classroom
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – The debate over what some call “Culture Wars in the Classroom” has made its way to Pennsylvania. With more states introducing so-called “Parental Rights” or “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, some education advocates say students are being used as “political pawns.”
State Assembly Candidates To Debate In Jamestown This Week
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The candidates for New York State’s 150th Assembly seat are going head-to-head this week as part of a debate at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown. Co-hosted by WRFA-LP, WJTN and WNY News Now, Andrew Goodell (R) and Sandra...
PA State Police Seize More Fentanyl in Last Three Months Than All of 2020
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) recently released third quarter data for 2022 showing the total weight and dollar amount of illegal drugs confiscated by Troopers. The data show there was more fentanyl confiscated in the third quarter of 2022 than all of 2020.
NOAA’s Hurricane Hunters Share Experience of Bumpy Flight Through Hurricane Ian
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Hurricane Ian caused chaos across Florida. The storm brought strong winds, flooding and a huge loss of life, homes and businesses. Before, during and after the hurricane hit, Florida officials worked with NOAA’s “hurricane hunters” to track the storm. Behind the camera is...
