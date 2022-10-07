Saints shut out Bluejays in final road match of regular season

With an early fall chill in the air, the St. Peter boys soccer team made the trip to Waseca to battle the Bluejays with the aim of building off the team's 5-1 victory over Marshall. A pair of first half goals would prove to be all the scoring needed for the Saints, as the defense, anchored by keeper Eli Stoll, kept Waseca off the board en-route to a 2-0 victory.

"We played a great first half which was awesome," said St. Peter head coach Tanner Nadeua. "They communicated the best I've seen this season."

The shutout for Stoll was his first this year and in his career, and Nadeau added, "Proud of Eli Stoll tonight. He got his first clean sheet as a varsity goalie with hopefully many more to come!"

The pressure from the Saints offense was consistent throughout the match and just over 10 minutes into the contest, a long throw-in from Luke Jones was redirected by Ryan Domras with a header into the net to put St. Peter up 1-0.

The attack continued to create opportunities for the Saints and when the Bluejays were able to get a counterattack, they were limited to one opportunity. Stoll played aggressively enough to take shots away from the Bluejays and was able to maintain control of the shots that did make their way to him, sending the ball upfield to the offense.

On one such play, Will Elias took a goal kick into the midfield and drew the Waseca defense to him in the middle which cleared a lot of room for Josh VanGrootheest along the left side. VanGrootheest completely took advantage of the spacing as well as a beautiful pass from Elias and kicked the ball into the left side of the net, giving the Bluejay keeper no opportunity for the save.

Throughout the second half, the Saints continued to control the action and create opportunities time-after-time. Despite the chances, St. Peter wasn't able to build upon its lead, but was able to keep the ball out of Bluejay control, holding on for the victory.

Saturday, Oct. 10, the Saints will close out their regular season with a 1 p.m. match against Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa.