ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

North Carolina State Fair food: Top 10 new items to try

RALEIGH, N.C. — Cookie dough, brisket and some Mexican street corn are among our top picks for new food to try at the North Carolina State Fair this year. On Monday, the media got a chance to taste some of the new foods headed to the fairgrounds. In all, there are 40 new items planned.
FOOD & DRINKS
spectrumlocalnews.com

The sweet, the salty and the spicy: Here’s some of the new foods at the N.C. State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. — Sure, the annual North Carolina State Fair has bright lights along the midway, rides, music and hog races, but for many it can also be a culinary adventure. Beyond the mainstay turkey legs and cotton candy, there’s a world of sweet and savory flavors at the fair. New offerings this year include Cuban eggrolls, Korean corn dogs, sweet potato country ham biscuits and so much more.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Oregon State
Complex

Texas Pete Hot Sauce Faces Lawsuit Over Claims it’s Made in North Carolina

Texas Pete Hot Sauce is facing a lawsuit over alleged false advertising, Fox affiliate WGHP reports. Los Angeles resident Phillip White has filed a class-action lawsuit against Texas Pete’s producers, North Carolina-based T.W. Garner Food Co., alleging that the condiment is actually made in North Carolina. According to the...
TEXAS STATE
coastalreview.org

North Carolina to ‘shellebrate’ oysters Oct. 10-16

North Carolina is “shellebrating” Oyster Week Monday through Sunday. Coinciding with the start of the wild-caught oyster season, the shellebration includes engaging with oyster growers and harvesters, seafood restaurants and retail markets, recreational outfitters, coastal conservation and education organizations, and seafood festivals. North Carolina Sea Grant, the North...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Daily South

The Best Christmas Tree Farms To Visit In North Carolina

When it's time to get in the Christmas spirit, nothing says "The holidays are here!" like a live evergreen in the heart of your home. While the real versus fake Christmas tree debate is likely to continue for generations to come, no one can deny that there's something extra special about chopping down your own showstopper, then enjoying the lovely smell of pine all season long. Just be sure to give your pick plenty of water to keep it thriving!
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trick Or Treating#Candy Bars#Candies#Americans#Candystore Com
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
WBTV

Redesign school performance grades in N.C.

Gas prices in Carolinas could rise after OPEC+ makes oil cut. It might be a good idea to fill up your gas tank sooner than later as gas prices are going up again after several months of steady decline. Updated: 8 hours ago. Saturday was officially the 2022 Pink Cupcake...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
ocracokeobserver.com

North Carolina to celebrate Oyster Week

Three island restaurants are among the many featured Oct. 10 through 16 for North Carolina Oyster Week. Howard’s Pub, Flying Melon and Ocracoke Oyster Company are members of the North Carolina Oyster Trail. Ocracoke Mariculture, a family-owned oyster farm located in the Pamlico Sound off Ocracoke, while not a restaurant, is also part of the trail as it is one of the suppliers of oysters.
FOOD & DRINKS
kiss951.com

‘Dirty Dancing In Concert’ Is Coming To North Carolina

Thirty-five years after it was first released in theaters, Dirty Dancing continues to resonate with audiences. People simply love the story of Baby trying to hang on to her youth for one last summer and finding forbidden romance with Johnny in the process. And then there are the songs that fans still love to sing.
GREENSBORO, NC
wkml.com

Kick Butt Tip of the Day for Oct. 10 – Work Equals Success

Estee Lauder: “I never dreamed about success. I worked for it.”. – Don Chase’s Kick Butt Tip of the Day is a daily motivational feature designed to give you the inspiration you need to power through your day. Check out all the Kick Butt Tips here. Brainless Boneheads:...
DELAWARE STATE
travellemming.com

17 Best Towns in Western North Carolina (in 2022)

I grew up in Western North Carolina and in this guide I’ll share my picks for the best towns in Western North Carolina. In this guide, you’ll discover things to do and places to stay in each charming mountain destination. I go over popular spots as well as off-the-beaten-path towns in Western North Carolina that you won’t want to miss.
BREVARD, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy