ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Comments / 0

Related
Business Times

Stimulus Check Update 2022: Millions of Eligible Americans Will Receive $1,050 Direct Payments in October

In October, as consumer prices continue to climb, millions of Californians who need assistance with inflation will get a one-time direct payment of up to $1,050. A portion of California's Middle-Class Tax Refund goes toward the relief payments. Beginning in October, stimulus checks will be distributed by direct deposit or debit cards. This summer, Sacramento legislators passed a $12 billion recovery program that included the payouts. A refund of almost $23 million is available to residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Cash Expected To Become Obsolete

A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Rooney
TheStreet

Costco Credit Card Secrets Members Need to Know

Costco (COST) does not follow the same rules as other retailers. The membership-based warehouse club has a relentless focus on offering members the lowest prices possible. That allows it to do things that customers at its rivals would see as negatives. The warehouse club, for example, spends very little money...
CREDITS & LOANS
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing

Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debit Card#Ftx#A Visa#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3#Visa Partners#Countries#Cnbc#Techcrunch
CNET

Social Security Payments for October: When Your Money Will Arrive

Checks for those who receive Supplemental Security Income along with Social Security have already been sent out this month. Another Social Security payment will go out next week. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an eye on your mailbox...
PERSONAL FINANCE
iheart.com

Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error

You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
dailyhodl.com

Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto

Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
STOCKS
Phone Arena

Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos

Google has assembled a pot worth $100 million which is actually a fund that has to be shared among those eligible to be part of a settlement involving the Google Photos platform. Of course, not everyone is entitled to a share of this money. You must have been a resident of Illinois between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, and appeared in a Google Photos image during that time range.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy