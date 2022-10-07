Read full article on original website
Related
Stimulus Check Update 2022: Millions of Eligible Americans Will Receive $1,050 Direct Payments in October
In October, as consumer prices continue to climb, millions of Californians who need assistance with inflation will get a one-time direct payment of up to $1,050. A portion of California's Middle-Class Tax Refund goes toward the relief payments. Beginning in October, stimulus checks will be distributed by direct deposit or debit cards. This summer, Sacramento legislators passed a $12 billion recovery program that included the payouts. A refund of almost $23 million is available to residents.
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
PayPal tells users it will fine them $2,500 for misinformation, then backtracks immediately
PayPal CEO Dan Schulman has a scandal on his hands after an apparent error over its misinformation policy triggered a storm of outrage. Next time you’re clicking through one of those impossibly long and impenetrable legal disclaimers to a company’s terms of service, it may be time to have a closer look.
Cash Expected To Become Obsolete
A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
RELATED PEOPLE
Costco Credit Card Secrets Members Need to Know
Costco (COST) does not follow the same rules as other retailers. The membership-based warehouse club has a relentless focus on offering members the lowest prices possible. That allows it to do things that customers at its rivals would see as negatives. The warehouse club, for example, spends very little money...
cryptoslate.com
US Treasury Department requiring US citizens to get a license for withdrawing assets from Tornado Cash
The U.S. Department of the Treasury wants people who had pending transactions before the Tornado Cash sanctions went into place to apply for a license to process the withdrawal of their assets. In an FAQ response on Sept. 13, the Treasury said the policy applies to transactions initiated before the...
Who Will Receive The Extra $95 Monthly Payment Under SNAP?
There is no disputing that the year 2022 has been particularly difficult for the typical American's wallet. Americans are paying more for basic essentials like food and gas as the inflation rate for August is estimated to be 8.3 percent.
Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing
Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
How To Get a Social Security Bonus
Let's get one thing out of the way up front -- strictly speaking, there's no such thing as a Social Security "bonus." However, there are definitely steps you can take to enhance the amount of your...
CNET
Social Security Payments for October: When Your Money Will Arrive
Checks for those who receive Supplemental Security Income along with Social Security have already been sent out this month. Another Social Security payment will go out next week. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an eye on your mailbox...
iheart.com
Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error
You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto
Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
There is good news for those looking for the chance of receiving another $1,400 stimulus check from the federal government. Beyond the three smaller stimulus checks we are aware of and which will be arriving soon, it appears that other such payments will be made as part of the three remaining Child Tax Credit stimulus checks.
Zelle fraud is rising. And banks aren't coming to the rescue
Zelle, the popular payment app, is under fire for how it handles (or rather, doesn't handle) fraud and scams that have exploded on the platform in recent years.
Mark Zuckerberg's dad offered him a choice — college, or a McDonald's franchise
What would the internet look like today if Zuckerberg were never made himself known to the whole world? Well, we’ll never know. But we know that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg would had the opportunity to run a McDonald’s franchise upon his father’s offer, his sister, Randi Zuckerberg, told CNN Business in an interview.
Phone Arena
Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos
Google has assembled a pot worth $100 million which is actually a fund that has to be shared among those eligible to be part of a settlement involving the Google Photos platform. Of course, not everyone is entitled to a share of this money. You must have been a resident of Illinois between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, and appeared in a Google Photos image during that time range.
Stimulus Update: The Average Household Should Get a $8,581 Check in 2022 -- But Will It Happen?
Inflation spurred by the pandemic has prompted a need for big checks.
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
CARS・
Comments / 0