BBC

Call for urgent victim rights review after sexsomnia rape case

An urgent review of rights available to victims after their court cases are dropped has been urged by Labour. It comes after the CPS apologised to a woman whose rape case was wrongfully closed over claims she had an episode of sexsomnia, a rare sleep condition. The BBC found 60...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hampshire sees 'highest' increase in hate crimes across South

Hampshire has seen the highest increase in hate crimes across the south of England, Home Office figures show. The number of hate crimes recorded across the county rose by 64% in the year to March 2022. The majority were racist hate crimes but the largest percent rise was seen in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hate crime reports in Devon and Cornwall up by more than 20%

The number of reported hate crimes in Devon and Cornwall is on the rise, according to police figures. Devon and Cornwall Police is staging a week of action for Hate Crime Awareness Week. Police and crime commissioner Alison Hernandez said there was "work to do" with regards to hate crime...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Husband and wife bankers are ordered to pay ex-nanny £7,000 for 'injury to feelings' after she discovered they had reported her to police over fears she had faked her CV

A City banker couple have been ordered to pay their former nanny £7,000 after they reported her to police following fears she had faked her CV. Melanie and Stephen Griffiths have been found guilty of victimising Ilkay Cetin after speaking to an officer about their concerns she was not an 'appropriate' person to have cared for their two young children.
RELATIONSHIPS
Washington Examiner

Your 4-year-old child is not transgender

Parents are putting their children down terrible paths because they have been misled by transgender activists and a complicit establishment media. The consequences will be felt decades from now. A Reuters special report headlined “As more transgender children seek medical care, families confront many unknowns” begins with an anecdote that...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Katie Piper’s acid attacker on the run as police launch ‘urgent’ manhunt

The man who threw acid over television presenter Katie Piper is on the run after police launched a manhunt for the offender to be recalled to jail. Stefan Sylvestre, from Shepherd’s Bush, west London, was given a life sentence in 2009 for the attack and was told he must serve a minimum of six years before he would be eligible for parole.Sylvestre was paroled in 2020, 11 years after the horrifying assault, but could now face more jail time after he went missing while on licence.The former model was left with extensive injuries after sulphuric acid was thrown in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Leicester man jailed for 'extreme' abuse of former partner

A man who attacked his ex-partner has been jailed for five years and four months. Simon Toussaint broke into her house before punching and kicking her and dragging her by her hair across a room. The 31-year-old, of Robin Close in Leicester, admitted eight offences, including actual bodily harm, coercive...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Brierley Hill couple sentenced over animal suffering

A couple have been sentenced after an RSPCA officer discovered "one of the worst animal welfare situations". The charity had to rescue 18 dogs, three cats, six horses and a donkey from a scrap yard behind the home of John and Lisa Evans. The pair, both 46, of Pedmore Road,...
ANIMALS
BBC

Roman DNA bone analysis reveals Cheddington 'family tragedy'

DNA analysis of three late Roman-era skeletons found in the same grave has revealed "a family tragedy". Experts now believe a mother, her unborn son and her mother-in-law became ill and died at the same time. The grave was found at Cheddington, Buckinghamshire, and the DNA was sequenced as part...
U.K.
BBC

Grantham: Girl, 12, and teenage boys held after bottle attack

A 12-year-old girl and two 14-year-old boys have been arrested after a man was hit in the head with a bottle in Grantham. Lincolnshire Police said the 24-year-old man was struck while he was walking along Belton Lane at about 01:35 BST on Saturday. He suffered a serious head injury,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dudley couple tried to bring £1.75m of cocaine into UK

Two people who tried to smuggle up to £1.75m of cocaine into the UK had their goods replaced by wooden blocks. Michael Williams and Jessica Waldron, of Dudley, West Midlands, were arrested after arriving at Heathrow Airport from Colombia in 2019. They were to handover 22kg (48.5lbs) of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Voices: Biden’s got it right on cannabis – now it’s Britain’s turn

This week, the US president Joe Biden made a monumental announcement: he’s pardoning all prior federal offences of “simple marijuana possession”.In the UK, this so-called simple act could land you up to five years in prison – yes, even if you’re one of the estimated 1.3 million people who currently use cannabis bought from the illicit market as medicine.As Biden said himself in a tweet, classifying cannabis at the same level as heroin (and more serious than fentanyl) makes no sense.As it stands, cannabis is a schedule 1, class B drug in the UK. This means, officially, it has...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BBC

Nurse Lucy Letby poisoned babies with insulin, trial told

A "poisoner was at work" at a hospital where there was a "significant rise" in the number of healthy babies dying, a court has heard. Lucy Letby has been accused of murdering five baby boys and two girls, and attempting to murder 10 other babies at Countess of Chester hospital.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Reading flats fire: Fatal arson started by 'nuisance neighbour'

A "devastating" fire at a block of flats that killed two men was started by a nuisance neighbour who was due to be evicted, a court has heard. Hakeem Kigundu doused the building in Rowe Court, Reading, with petrol before setting it alight while most residents slept on 15 December last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Crewkerne men fined after beating 'traumatised' horse

Two men who were seen punching and kicking a horse have been fined and banned from owning horses. An eyewitness "watched in horror" as Kieran Hodges and Haron Cooper attacked the piebald cob mare, which was pulling a trap they were in in Somerset. Both men were convicted of one...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Staff concerns over safety of immigration holding facility in Kent

Channel migrants are being held for up to a week in a new processing centre which is “struggling” to cope with the influx of people, a union which represents Border Force officers warned.The POA union said the facilities at the site in Kent are inadequate, highlighting rising “tensions” which have already seen the police called and the facility run out of food and water – a claim the Home Office has denied.Opened by the Home Office in January 2022, the Manston immigration short-term holding facility is located at the former Defence Fire Training and Development Centre in Thanet.The union says...
IMMIGRATION

