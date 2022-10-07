The man who threw acid over television presenter Katie Piper is on the run after police launched a manhunt for the offender to be recalled to jail. Stefan Sylvestre, from Shepherd’s Bush, west London, was given a life sentence in 2009 for the attack and was told he must serve a minimum of six years before he would be eligible for parole.Sylvestre was paroled in 2020, 11 years after the horrifying assault, but could now face more jail time after he went missing while on licence.The former model was left with extensive injuries after sulphuric acid was thrown in...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 21 HOURS AGO