KCJJ
Iowa City business owner accused of calling 911 on officer who blocked driveway during traffic stop
Allegedly screaming at an Iowa City police officer for blocking the driveway to his business during a traffic stop led to his arrest Saturday afternoon. Police conducted the stop at around 4:40pm in the driveway of Number 1 Auto Repair on Southgate Avenue. The owner, 42-year-old Rafat Alwneh, reportedly came out of the business and asked the officer to move. The officer said he would finish up the traffic stop and then move his squad car.
Suspected Human Remains Found in Eastern Iowa Landfill
Local law enforcement agencies in the Clinton area are currently investigating what appears to be human remains found in the Clinton County landfill. According to KCRG, "The employees found told deputies they found it before 11 a.m. on October 8 and contacted the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton Police, according to a media release from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. The remains are believed to be human and have been turned over to the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination."
Student Stabbed at Vinton-Shellsburg High School
A stabbing at Vinton-Shellsburg High School in Vinton has left a student hospitalized. According to the Vinton Police Department, officers were called to the high school a few minutes after 7:30 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers found a male student helping another male student outside the school. Witnesses...
who13.com
Iowa DCI identifies homicide victim, requests help finding person of interest
JACKSON COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office have released the identity of a woman who was murdered in Bellevue Saturday. At approximately 7:49 a.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at the Mississippi Ridge Kennels in...
KCJJ
Iowa City woman allegedly turned off Datamaster machine during OWI arrest
An Iowa City woman being arrested for OWI allegedly turned off a testing machine to avoid getting a reading taken. According to police, 29-year-old Taylor Gomez of Rochester Court was observed driving on the wrong side of South Dodge Street before Midnight on Friday. Upon contact, the woman was reportedly visibly intoxicated, with bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and the odor of ingested alcohol. Gomez denied drinking, but showed significant impairment on field tests.
KCRG.com
Iowa City man accused of killing wife to take plea deal
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City man accused of killing his wife of 42-years is scheduled to enter a plea deal this week. Roy Browning, Jr., 70, was slated to face trial in November for first-degree murder. Prosecutors say he stabbed his wife, JoEllen Browning at their home in Iowa City in April 2019. She was 65 at the time of her murder.
2 People Are Dead After a Pickup Strikes a UTV in Benton County
An accident between a pickup truck and a UTV in Benton County has claimed the lives of two people. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that the accident happened just after 4 p.m. on Saturday when a passing pickup truck struck the UTV which was making a left turn. Officials say the occupants of the Polaris Ranger UTV were eastbound on County Highway E24 about 3 miles east of Vinton. The occupants of the UTV were 76-year-old William Geater and 60-year-old Mary McElhinney, both of Vinton. The Gazette reports that officials are not sure which of the two was driving the UTV.
KCRG.com
One injured in shooting at Cedar Rapids apartment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was taken to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after police say he was shot at an apartment complex in southwest Cedar Rapids. Police responded to the shooting at the apartment complex, located in the 2200 block of C Street SW, just after 4 p.m.
Man Critical After Cedar Rapids Shooting
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A man’s in critical, but stable condition after being shot in Cedar Rapids. Police say the man was shot in the chest around 4 p.m. yesterday in the 22-hundred block of C Street SW. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Cedar Rapids Police.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman facing prison sentence on drug and weapon charges
An Iowa City woman faces over a dozen years in prison on drug and weapon charges after allegedly providing a false statement to purchase a firearm. 22-year-old Jada Grimes of Beach View Drive reportedly purchased a pistol from Scheels in Coralville the afternoon of August 26th last year. She indicated in her firearm transaction form that she was not a user of a controlled substance.
Iowans Tend To Forget These Life-Saving Road Rules In The Fall
We are almost halfway through October which means Harvest is in full swing here in Iowa. While in the northeast region of the state, we are having a slower start, more and more tractors have been taking to the fields to start this year’s harvest. But after talking with...
KCRG.com
Two killed in collision between UTV, pickup truck in Benton County
VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash involving two vehicles in eastern Benton County on Saturday led to two deaths, according to officials. At around 4:04 p.m, the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of the crash in the 2800 block of 61st Street Lane, located east of Vinton. Troopers believe that a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 and a 2013 Polaris Ranger utility vehicle were traveling eastbound near the corner of 28th Avenue Drive. The pickup, according to troopers, attempted to execute a pass of the UTV, with the UTV then trying to make a left turn in front of the truck. As a result, troopers said the truck struck the all-terrain vehicle.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man who allegedly threatened pedestrian with firearm arrested for drug possession
A Cedar Rapids man who allegedly threatened a bystander with a firearm while in downtown Iowa City early Saturday morning has been arrested after a search of his vehicle turned up drugs. The incident reportedly occurred just after 4am near the intersection of South Van Buren and Burlington streets. An...
kwayradio.com
Teen found with Gun and Drugs
A Waterloo teen was found with a gun and drugs after running from a traffic stop on Thursday, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police pulled over a vehicle in the area of East Fourth and Oliver Streets around 8:50 Thursday morning. The passenger jumped out of the vehicle and ran off. The 16 year old boy was located a short distance away. Police found a 9mm pistol and marijuana on him. He was charged with Carrying Weapons and Interference While Armed.
KCJJ
Coralville woman accused of cashing thousands in bad checks
A Coralville woman has been arrested after it was discovered she cashed thousands of dollars’ worth of bad checks last November. Between the 10th and 15th of that month, 34-year-old Tasheanna McConnell of Holiday Road allegedly deposited three bad checks totaling $22,000 into her Midwest Bank One account. She then reportedly went to various retail stores and spent the money. McConnell also transferred some of the money into her Apple Cash and Cash App accounts.
KCRG.com
One seriously injured after vehicle goes airborne twice in Cedar Falls crash
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is being treated for serious injuries after a crash that caused the car they were driving to go airborne twice on Monday night. Cedar Falls Police responded to the crash at the Highway 20 and Highway 58 interchange, at about 7:30 p.m. According...
KCJJ
Solon man charged with child endangerment after rolling off road vehicle
A Solon man has been arrested after allegedly operating an off-road vehicle while under the influence while in the care of a juvenile. According to police, 42-year-old Keith Mahoney was operating the vehicle on Hickory Hollow Road Tuesday evening when he was involved in a roll-over. The passenger was a juvenile of undisclosed age and in the care of Mahoney.
KCRG.com
Two sentenced to federal prison in Cedar Rapids heroin and fentanyl wiretap case
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Two men were sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after distributing large quantities of heroin laced with fentanyl. A wiretap investigation shows that in 2021 31-year-old Jerry Banghart and 27-year-old Thomas May were identified as tap callers to a heroin distributor in Cedar Rapids named Brian Dennis.
Eastern Iowa Nursing Home Accused of Locking Resident Out For 11 Hours
A swift policy change that resulted in an unhappy resident could spell big trouble for an eastern Iowa nursing home. It all happened late one afternoon this summer and ended with the man, who was wheelchair-bound, being taken to the hospital just over an hour before sunrise. Wednesday, June 22,...
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
