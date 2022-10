Baltimore Country Club (BCC) announced Oct. 10 that it will serve as host to the 2023 Howard University Women’s Invitational, the 2025 Big Ten Men’s Golf Championships and the 2029 Western Amateur championship. The announcement of these prominent amateur golf events comes on the heels of the iconic club announcing that it will be hosting the USGA’s 2026 U.S. Senior Amateur and 2031 U.S. Women’s Amateur.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO