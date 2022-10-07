ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Heupel updates injury statuses of Cedric Tillman, Gerald Mincey for Alabama game

Tennessee rolled to a big win at LSU despite the absence of star wide receiver Cedric Tillman for a second straight game and starting left tackle Gerald Mincey, but the Vols would love to have both players back for this week’s battle of unbeatens against Alabama. Vols head coach Josh Heupel on Monday updated the status of both players for the showdown with the Crimson Tide. The Vols will continue to be in wait-and-see mode this week with Tillman and his ankle injury, but Heupel said he expects Mincey to return to the lineup.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

LSU coach Brian Kelly dives into more detail about “coaching better”

The phrase “coach speak” is often one that’s thrown around describing various cliche lines that come from coaches in all sports at all levels. One that’s come up in recent days for LSU coach Brian Kelly is “we’ve just got to coach better.” The first thing out of Kelly’s press conference after LSU’s loss to Tennessee revolved around putting the Tigers’ performance on him and to a lesser degree the rest of the coaching staff.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

LSU staring down more personnel changes against Florida

LSU will be preparing for Florida with knowledge that once again there figures to be some different lineup combinations on both sides of the field. Most of the changes are coming out of necessity, starting with the injuries to offensive linemen Will Campbell and Garrett Dellinger. Campbell, who missed Saturday’s game after an “episode” on Friday walkthroughs forced him to be rushed to the hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Florida - LSU pregame notes

The Florida Gators are back at home for the third of a three game straight home stand in The Swamp. The Gators latest opponent heading to Gainesville is SEC rival LSU. Both of these teams enter the game with a 4-2 record. The Tigers are coming in with a one game losing streak after dropping a game last weekend against Tennessee. Meanwhile, the Gators are riding a two game winning streak after wins over Eastern Washington and Missouri. This game is also a meeting between a pair of first year head coaches in Billy Napier and Brian Kelly. This game will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET and will broadcast on ESPN.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
247Sports

In-state DB target set to visit Vols again for showdown with Alabama

One of Tennessee's top in-state targets is planning to visit the Vols again this weekend. Class of 2024 defensive back/athlete Marcus Goree Jr. of Bradley Central High School in Cleveland, Tenn., posted on his Twitter account Tuesday morning that he's scheduled to return to Tennessee on Saturday for its highly anticipated showdown with rival Alabama.
CLEVELAND, TN
247Sports

Nick Saban shares latest on Bryce Young to open Tennessee week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama coach Nick Saban kicked off Tennessee week by sharing the latest on quarterback Bryce Young, who missed the Texas A&M game with a shoulder injury. “Bryce is getting re-evaluated today,” Saban said Monday afternoon. “I don’t really know much, I haven’t really talked to doc since he did that. Hopefully, we’re going to try to get him ready to play this week. But this is something that nobody can predict how quickly this is going to give him an opportunity to be able to go out and do what he needs to do, and we’ll see as the week progresses. But I don’t have an update much more than that.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayden Daniels
247Sports

LSU's Brian Kelly takes ownership after 40-13 Tennessee loss: 'I have to coach better'

No. 8 Tennessee snapped No. 25 LSU’s four-game winning streak and handed Brian Kelly and the Tigers a 40-13 beatdown Saturday. Vols’ quarterback Hendon Hooker completed 17 of 27 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns. Jabari Small rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns, and Bru McCoy (seven receptions, 140 yards) and Jalen Hyatt (four receptions, 63 yards, two touchdowns) had big days against the Tigers’ defense.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
381K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy