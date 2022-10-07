Read full article on original website
Heupel updates injury statuses of Cedric Tillman, Gerald Mincey for Alabama game
Tennessee rolled to a big win at LSU despite the absence of star wide receiver Cedric Tillman for a second straight game and starting left tackle Gerald Mincey, but the Vols would love to have both players back for this week’s battle of unbeatens against Alabama. Vols head coach Josh Heupel on Monday updated the status of both players for the showdown with the Crimson Tide. The Vols will continue to be in wait-and-see mode this week with Tillman and his ankle injury, but Heupel said he expects Mincey to return to the lineup.
LSU coach Brian Kelly dives into more detail about “coaching better”
The phrase “coach speak” is often one that’s thrown around describing various cliche lines that come from coaches in all sports at all levels. One that’s come up in recent days for LSU coach Brian Kelly is “we’ve just got to coach better.” The first thing out of Kelly’s press conference after LSU’s loss to Tennessee revolved around putting the Tigers’ performance on him and to a lesser degree the rest of the coaching staff.
LSU staring down more personnel changes against Florida
LSU will be preparing for Florida with knowledge that once again there figures to be some different lineup combinations on both sides of the field. Most of the changes are coming out of necessity, starting with the injuries to offensive linemen Will Campbell and Garrett Dellinger. Campbell, who missed Saturday’s game after an “episode” on Friday walkthroughs forced him to be rushed to the hospital.
Florida - LSU pregame notes
The Florida Gators are back at home for the third of a three game straight home stand in The Swamp. The Gators latest opponent heading to Gainesville is SEC rival LSU. Both of these teams enter the game with a 4-2 record. The Tigers are coming in with a one game losing streak after dropping a game last weekend against Tennessee. Meanwhile, the Gators are riding a two game winning streak after wins over Eastern Washington and Missouri. This game is also a meeting between a pair of first year head coaches in Billy Napier and Brian Kelly. This game will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET and will broadcast on ESPN.
'I think you do have a little bit smaller sample size': Gators discuss challenge of scouting LSU
Heading into Saturday's contest between their respective programs, Florida coach Billy Napier and LSU coach Brian Kelly are in a similar situation: both sit at 4-2, and both coaches are in their first seasons as head coaches in the SEC despite considerable coaching tenures. Each coach also reached the FBS...
Five-star edge rusher ready to return to Tennessee on official visit
Samuel M’Pemba visited Tennessee for the first time in June, spending multiple days in Knoxville on an unofficial visit. He’s now ready to take another look at the Vols and attend one of their marquee home games. The five-star Class of 2023 edge rusher from IMG Academy in...
In-state DB target set to visit Vols again for showdown with Alabama
One of Tennessee's top in-state targets is planning to visit the Vols again this weekend. Class of 2024 defensive back/athlete Marcus Goree Jr. of Bradley Central High School in Cleveland, Tenn., posted on his Twitter account Tuesday morning that he's scheduled to return to Tennessee on Saturday for its highly anticipated showdown with rival Alabama.
Nick Saban shares latest on Bryce Young to open Tennessee week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama coach Nick Saban kicked off Tennessee week by sharing the latest on quarterback Bryce Young, who missed the Texas A&M game with a shoulder injury. “Bryce is getting re-evaluated today,” Saban said Monday afternoon. “I don’t really know much, I haven’t really talked to doc since he did that. Hopefully, we’re going to try to get him ready to play this week. But this is something that nobody can predict how quickly this is going to give him an opportunity to be able to go out and do what he needs to do, and we’ll see as the week progresses. But I don’t have an update much more than that.”
LSU's Brian Kelly takes ownership after 40-13 Tennessee loss: 'I have to coach better'
No. 8 Tennessee snapped No. 25 LSU’s four-game winning streak and handed Brian Kelly and the Tigers a 40-13 beatdown Saturday. Vols’ quarterback Hendon Hooker completed 17 of 27 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns. Jabari Small rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns, and Bru McCoy (seven receptions, 140 yards) and Jalen Hyatt (four receptions, 63 yards, two touchdowns) had big days against the Tigers’ defense.
