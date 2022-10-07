Preview the New 30th Anniversary ‘Minnie Paris’ Collection of Apparel, Accessories, and Housewares Coming to Disneyland Paris

Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
Mysterious Signs Appear at Magic Kingdom & EPCOT Entrances, Annual Passholder Entrance Returns, Is Territory Lounge the Best Bar at Walt Disney World, & More: Daily Recap (10/10/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, October 10, 2022.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Parks & Disney Springs Closing Due to Hurricane Ian
Walt Disney World has announced that the theme parks and Disney Springs will be closing due to Hurricane Ian. The parks are scheduled to be closed on Wednesday and Thursday at this time, but the schedule is subject to change. Disney Springs will be closed on Wednesday with a decision to be made later regarding Thursday.
WDW News Today
WATCH PARKSCENTER — First Look at the 100 Years of Wonder and a Preview of Holiday Offerings Coming to Disney Parks!
Join us live tonight, Sunday, October 9th, now at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. Hurricane Ian Landed at Disney World, EPCOT Celebrates 40 Years and Spooky Season is in full swing!. Each week, we cover the top stories in Disney Parks news and...
WDW News Today
New EPCOT 40th Anniversary Pandora Charm Featuring Figment
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. In addition to more standard souvenirs, EPCOT also has a double-sided Pandora charm available for the park’s 40th anniversary. EPCOT 40th Anniversary Pandora Charm – $89.99. One side of the charm features the silhouette of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Minimal Flooding and Damage at Walt Disney World Resort Hotels Amidst Hurricane Ian
Tropical Storm Ian is still making its way across Florida. Walt Disney World Resort hotels have seen some flooding and damage, though seem relatively fine. At Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, we saw a tree down in the savanna, but no other damage. Animals were taken indoors for safety. Hotel...
WDW News Today
Themed Ticket Scanners Installed at Universal’s Islands of Adventure Exit, Walls Partially Up Around Entrance Area
As you’re preparing to exit your journey around the Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort, for more than two decades you’d usually push your way out through a turnstile. But now they’ve been removed in favor of new digital turnstiles similar to those we saw added over the summer at Universal Studios Florida.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 10/6/22 (Creature from the Black Lagoon Mold-A-Rama Figure, No ‘Ghoulish’ Showings, Scare Zone Fun at HHN, and More)
Welcome to another spooky night here at the Universal Orlando Resort. It’s time to head back into the fog for another night of Halloween Horror Nights, but first, let’s make a quick visit to the Dead Coconut Club. If you’re a fan of Mold-A-Rama wax figures, there’s a...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 10/5/22 (Pizza Planet Apparel, Disney Munchling Mystery Pins, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We popped in to Celebrity 5&10 to see plenty of the new Baymax S’more Disney Munchling plush smiling at us. He is pretty cute. At Mickey’s of Hollywood we found an entire wall devoted to all...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDW News Today
Construction Continues for Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course Reimagining in Walt Disney World
Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course is in the middle of a reimagining at Walt Disney World, and today we were able to see some of its progress. Back in April we got a first look at the redesigned course. Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course opened the same day as Magic Kingdom — October 1, 1971 — along with Disney’s Palm Golf Course. Magnolia was most recently renovated in 2015. Holes 14 through 17 are part of the current reimagining, that is slated to be completed in “late 2022”.
GOLF・
WDW News Today
NEW Vans x Disney Belt Bag Drops at Magic Kingdom
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We found this handy belt bag in Main Street Cinema in The Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. This subtle bag helps to keep your belongings within reach and is a nice option for fans of the style.
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Variable Pricing Introduced for Disney Genie+ at Walt Disney World, Now Can Be $22 Per Guest, Per Day OR HIGHER
With the change to varied, date-based pricing, the price for the Disney Genie+ service has also increased. The lowest price remains $15, but the service currently can run as high as $22 per person, per day. Disney also noted that these prices are for the month of October and are...
WDW News Today
Harveys Plush Figment Crossbody Bag Release Coming to EPCOT
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Harveys released another preview of their upcoming EPCOT 40th Anniversary Collection coming to Creations Shop: a plush Figment crossbody bag. This bag features an adorable plush Figment head with Harveys’ signature seat belt crossbody strap. This...
WDW News Today
NEW Disney Vacation Club Merchandise Available at Walt Disney World Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We found new Disney Vacation Club ears, backpacks, and more on our most recent visit to the Walt Disney World Resort. Disney Vacation Club Loungefly Backpack – $80.00. We found this colorful backpack at Bay View...
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Prince Charming Regal Carrousel Ear Headband at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The latest Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction series is inspired by the Prince Charming Regal Carrousel at Magic Kingdom. The Prince Charming Regal Carrousel ear headband from the series is now available at Disneyland Resort. Mickey Mouse:...
WDW News Today
NEW Christmas Dooney & Bourke Collection “Sleighs” at Walt Disney World Resort
We found this merry pair of items at Uptown Jewelers in Magic Kingdom Park. This collection features Mickey & Minnie surrounded by wildlife upon a green background. The wristlet wallet and small handbag will be sure to please those celebrating the holiday season, and make perfect accessories for guests visiting Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party this year.
WDW News Today
Ashley Eckstein ‘Guided by the Light’ Star Wars Apparel Arrives at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. After debuting at D23 Expo, Ashley Eckstein’s “Guided by the Light” collection of “Star Wars” apparel is now available at Disneyland Resort. We found the apparel in Star Traders at Disneyland. “Guided...
WDW News Today
The Haunted Mansion Halloween Display Debuts at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort
The Grand Floridian recently set up a display the dazzle any foolish mortals that happen to come across it. The pastry team at The Grand Floridian is known for their artistry and displays, with their decorated chocolate displays attracting guests year after year. This display is no different, with a gorgeously sculpted hearse and a nearby ode to Constance Hatchaway.
WDW News Today
New Figment Purse Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new handbag inspired by every Disney fan’s favorite purple dragon is now available at Walt Disney World. We found this Figment purse at ImageWorks in EPCOT. Figment Purse – $39.99. The scrunchy purse is...
Comments / 0