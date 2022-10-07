ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Preview the New 30th Anniversary ‘Minnie Paris’ Collection of Apparel, Accessories, and Housewares Coming to Disneyland Paris

By Katie Francis
WDW News Today
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

Mysterious Signs Appear at Magic Kingdom & EPCOT Entrances, Annual Passholder Entrance Returns, Is Territory Lounge the Best Bar at Walt Disney World, & More: Daily Recap (10/10/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, October 10, 2022.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New EPCOT 40th Anniversary Pandora Charm Featuring Figment

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. In addition to more standard souvenirs, EPCOT also has a double-sided Pandora charm available for the park’s 40th anniversary. EPCOT 40th Anniversary Pandora Charm – $89.99. One side of the charm features the silhouette of...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disneyland Paris#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Ne Disneyland#Travel Agent#Travel Guide#Vacationeer#Accessories Purses#Wdw News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Disneyland
WDW News Today

Construction Continues for Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course Reimagining in Walt Disney World

Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course is in the middle of a reimagining at Walt Disney World, and today we were able to see some of its progress. Back in April we got a first look at the redesigned course. Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course opened the same day as Magic Kingdom — October 1, 1971 — along with Disney’s Palm Golf Course. Magnolia was most recently renovated in 2015. Holes 14 through 17 are part of the current reimagining, that is slated to be completed in “late 2022”.
GOLF
WDW News Today

NEW Vans x Disney Belt Bag Drops at Magic Kingdom

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We found this handy belt bag in Main Street Cinema in The Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. This subtle bag helps to keep your belongings within reach and is a nice option for fans of the style.
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Harveys Plush Figment Crossbody Bag Release Coming to EPCOT

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Harveys released another preview of their upcoming EPCOT 40th Anniversary Collection coming to Creations Shop: a plush Figment crossbody bag. This bag features an adorable plush Figment head with Harveys’ signature seat belt crossbody strap. This...
APPAREL
WDW News Today

NEW Disney Vacation Club Merchandise Available at Walt Disney World Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We found new Disney Vacation Club ears, backpacks, and more on our most recent visit to the Walt Disney World Resort. Disney Vacation Club Loungefly Backpack – $80.00. We found this colorful backpack at Bay View...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

NEW Christmas Dooney & Bourke Collection “Sleighs” at Walt Disney World Resort

We found this merry pair of items at Uptown Jewelers in Magic Kingdom Park. This collection features Mickey & Minnie surrounded by wildlife upon a green background. The wristlet wallet and small handbag will be sure to please those celebrating the holiday season, and make perfect accessories for guests visiting Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party this year.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WDW News Today

The Haunted Mansion Halloween Display Debuts at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort

The Grand Floridian recently set up a display the dazzle any foolish mortals that happen to come across it. The pastry team at The Grand Floridian is known for their artistry and displays, with their decorated chocolate displays attracting guests year after year. This display is no different, with a gorgeously sculpted hearse and a nearby ode to Constance Hatchaway.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Figment Purse Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new handbag inspired by every Disney fan’s favorite purple dragon is now available at Walt Disney World. We found this Figment purse at ImageWorks in EPCOT. Figment Purse – $39.99. The scrunchy purse is...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy