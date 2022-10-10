Read full article on original website
I worked at Sephora for 4 years. Here are 10 beauty products I swear by for flawless makeup.
After working at the cosmetics retailer, items from brands like Glow Recipe, Fenty Beauty, and Milk Makeup have become my staples for a flawless look.
The One Makeup Product Women Over 40 Should Never Wear, According To A Celebrity MUA
This post has been updated since its initial 07/03/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Whether you’re nailing an anti-aging contour trick or pulling off the perfect lipstick color for your skin tone, there are so many ways utilizin...
I've been a makeup artist for 9 years. Here are 9 drugstore products that perform better than high-end items.
I've used and loved things like the Physicians Formula Butter bronzer, Maybelline Lifter glosses, and Milani Anti-Gravity mascara on my clients.
2 Everyday Makeup Mistakes That Are Aging You, According To Professional Makeup Artists
While makeup has the power to conceal acne, emphasize your best features and help you develop your personal aesthetic and style, it could also inadvertently add years to your look if not used correctly. With that said, we reached out to professional makeup artists for two quick, go-to tips to keep in mind for a more youthful-looking, radiant feel overall. Read on for tips and suggestions from professional MUAs Mandie Brice and Mary Winkenwerder.
The 9 Best Mascaras of 2022
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. A high-quality mascara is the best way to enhance the look of your lashes, whether for special events or everyday use. But with so many different types of mascara on the market (like volumizing, lengthening, and waterproof formulas), it can be hard to know what to look for.
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: We found the 135 best deals from October Prime Day
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, an October Prime Day event with discounts on thousands of items spanning every category imaginable, has arrived. We're tracking the best deals to shop.
5 Super-Flattering Hairstyles For Women Over 50, According To Stylists
This post has been updated with more expert tips since it was originally published on June 11, 2022. Hitting the big 5-0 is a huge accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than amping up your hair with a new ‘do? We checked in with prof...
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 Right Now For October Prime Day
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It on Sale
You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more than 71,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Reviewers...
Reviewers Can’t Get Enough of This Anti-Aging Moisturizer: ′56 & I Look 36′—Shop It on Sale
When it comes to makeup and skincare, few do it as well as the French. I mean, just look at how life-changing every CeraVe product is (BTW, did you know they have a new chemical exfoliator that’s already getting rave reviews?). So, when I stumbled upon a moisturizer that shoppers call “magic,” I wasn’t surprised at all. According to shoppers, Avène’s Hydrance Aqua-Gel Cream is a true do-it-all product. It can act as a daily moisturizer, overnight mask and under-eye gel. The lightweight cream is jam-packed with anti-aging ingredients that even out the look and smooth the feel of skin. It’s...
Allure
Best of Beauty 2022: Hot Tools
All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Using hot tools should be like test-driving a Ferrari: luxurious, impressive, and exhilarating. (Hey, you're driving some high-performance tech here.) Even though finding the most outstanding hot tools to come out this year might seem like a lofty goal, the Allure team dedicated months to the endeavor — and succeeded.
A rare sale on the viral Amazon coat is happening now
The Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket rose to viral fame a couple years ago, eventually coming to be known simply as "the Amazon coat." This season, the coat is still popular as ever, and today, you can warm up with one of your own for less.
4 Best Serums For Erasing Dark Spots, According To Dermatologists
It wasn’t long ago that skincare serums were little more than additional products we would sometimes use to add a little flavor to our routine. But now they’ve become staples in our regimen and for great reason: the right ingredients can tackle a variety of skin issues we want to address — from dryness or sagging skin to dark spots. Hyperpigmentation, or dark spots, can appear on the skin for a number of reasons that include aging, hormonal changes, and exposure to UV light. And they are one of the more notoriously difficult issues to treat. In-office procedures like lasers are probably your best bet, but a quality serum containing effective ingredients is key to both lightening dark spots and preventing new ones from forming. Dr. Rina Allawh, a board-certified dermatologist practicing in the Philadelphia area, shared with SHEFinds.com her picks for the four best serums for dark spots.
33 Fall Friendly Shoes And Boots To Keep You Cozy No Matter The Weather
It's time to kick off your sandals and move to boots because it's sweater weather, and your feet deserve only the best. That's why this list contains the 33 most fall-friendly shoes and boots that are fashionable and feel fabulous.
Allure
Maybelline New York's SuperStay Vinyl Ink Is Everything a Lip Product Should Be
All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Like most people, I used to be obsessed with liquid lipstick. I loved the fact that I could apply it in the morning and never have to resort to touch-ups — it felt bulletproof. That said, I didn't like how drying and crusty some formulas made my lips look and feel.
3 Contour Tricks That Professional Makeup Artists Say Will Make You Look Years Younger
Blame the Kardashians. The sisters have sported contour makeup for years and have, more or less, introduced many people to the wonders (and pitfalls) of wearing contour makeup to create shadows and highlights on the face and bring out your bone structure. On camera this makeup can appear flawless, no matter how many layers of concealer, bronzer, and highlighter are added to the face. But heavy contour makeup usually doesn’t translate to a great daytime, real-world look. What appears beautiful from far away can look stripey and unnatural up close.
The best liquid eyeliners of 2021
We tested liquid eyeliners from Tarte and Revlon to Stila and NYX for precision, staying power, value and more to find the best liner for you.
35 Amazing Highly Rated Products For Every Room In Your House
The chilly months are coming, so it's time to hunker down and enjoy some time spent inside. This means now is a great time to nest and create a wonderful home space. And with these highly-rated products, you might get your home to its peak shape this season!
When You See The Price Tag Of These Amazon Fashion Finds You Won’t Have To Wait For The Prime Early Access Sale
It's the season for snuggly knits, chunky boots, and your favorite coats. If you're ready to upgrade your wardrobe, these are the best-priced, trendiest new finds for fall 2022.
The Top-trending Beauty Brands on Amazon
Amazon is carving out its place as a leading beauty retailer. Not only have many of the consumers who flocked to the e-commerce giant when COVID-19 broke out in order to get their beauty fix stuck around, but beauty companies are progressively inking partnerships with Amazon, establishing the platform an increasingly meaningful player in prestige beauty. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW Data from Jungle Scout indicates searches including keywords “cream-based makeup palette,” “kkw cosmetics” and “beauty deals” were among the...
