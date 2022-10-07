Read full article on original website
Related
Coronation of King Charles III to take place in May
The coronation of King Charles III will take place on May 6 next year at Westminster Abbey in London, Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday.
U.K.・
A Marine who hated Muslims went to a mosque to plant a bomb. His intended victims ended up saving his life
Richard "Mac" McKinney appeared at a mosque one Friday afternoon because he wanted to kill Muslims. But mosque members diffused the Marines' fury with a form of resistance he was not prepared to encounter.
Superyacht linked to Russian billionaire mysteriously shows up in Hong Kong
A superyacht named the Nord and linked to a sanctioned Russian oligarch has dropped anchor in Hong Kong, amid efforts by the West to seize the luxury assets of Russian elites in allied ports as the war in Ukraine drags on.
Retired colonel explains why attack on bridge is a big deal
Retired Col. Cedric Leighton joins CNN’s Pamela Brown to break down the significance of the Crimea bridge explosion and discuss Ukraine’s strategy as Russia’s invasion of the country continues.
RELATED PEOPLE
Former Gov. Bill Richardson suggests Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan may be released by end of year
Former Gov. Bill Richardson said Sunday he is "cautiously optimistic" that two Americans wrongfully detained by Russia will be released and suggested they could be freed by the end of the year.
A colonoscopy study has some wondering if they should have the procedure. What you should know
A new European study on colonoscopies -- the largest of its kind -- has complicated results, and it's left some people wondering whether they should have the procedure to screen for colon cancer.
Former Soviet republics no longer support Putin. Hear why
Russia’s war in Ukraine is being felt across the former Soviet Union, where many countries are reacting in horror to the Kremlin’s destructive invasion. CNN’s Ivan Watson reports from Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Ex-Russian foreign minister lists Putin's 3 major miscalculations
Over the past 48 hours, at least 19 people have been killed and more than 100 injured after a new round of Russian attacks on Ukraine overnight. The targets include more than 20 Ukrainian cities and settlements. Former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev joins New Day to discuss.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Migrants from three countries are driving the spike in encounters at the southern border, swamping a backlogged immigration system
The latest wave of migration has been mostly driven by people fleeing Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba. The sheer numbers are complicating the processing and removal of the latest arrivals to the US.
It's one of the most radical and prophetic speeches in American history. And hardly anyone knows about it
In a little-known speech, Frederick Douglass sketched a vision of a post-racial America a century before the term was invented. Douglass, subject of a new film, spoke with uncanny precision about debates we're having now on race, immigration and American exceptionalism.
Why is North Korea firing so many missiles -- and should the West be worried?
Tensions are running high in the Korean Peninsula, as the United States and its allies respond to North Korea's flurry of recent missile tests -- including one that flew over neighboring Japan without warning.
White House says Biden will work with Congress to 're-evaluate' relationship with Saudi Arabia
President Joe Biden feels that the US' relationship with Saudi Arabia needs to be re-evaluated in the wake of the OPEC+ decision last week to decrease oil production, a National Security Council spokesman said .
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'That is art!': Damien Hirst has begun burning thousands of his own paintings
Artist Damien Hirst offered collectors a chance to trade an NFT for a physical painting — and on Tuesday he began burning the unclaimed works. But a question remains: Which will be worth more?
Opinion: Biden's eye-opening warning
While US officials said there were no signs Vladimir Putin would carry out his nuclear threat, President Joe Biden mentioned the Cuban missile crisis and the risk of Armageddon. The lesson of that 1962 standoff between the US and the Soviet Union is that the prospect of annihilating humanity in a nuclear exchange is so great that such brinksmanship should never be allowed to happen again.
Bank of England warns risk of UK financial crisis hasn't gone away
For the second time in two days, the Bank of England has been forced to offer extra support to UK markets still reeling from the government's announcement last month that it would slash taxes and increase borrowing.
New Zealand wants to tax farmers for their cows' burps and farts
A burp or fart at the dinner table might land you in trouble -- but if you're a cow or sheep in New Zealand, it might land your owner a hefty tax bill.
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, South Korea and Japan say
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the Munchon area of Kangwon Province to the waters off the peninsula's eastern coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff told reporters on Sunday.
Jimmy Carter Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts on Jimmy Carter and learn more information about the 39th President of the United States.
Israel and Lebanon reach historic agreement, paving the way to potentially rich gas exploration
Israel and Lebanon have reached a historic agreement, leaders on each side said separately on Tuesday, settling a years-long maritime border dispute involving major oil and gas fields in the Mediterranean.
Opinion: A razor blow for a nation rising to its feet
Even amid the irrepressible jubilation in Ukraine following the massive explosion of the hugely strategic and symbolic Kerch Straight bridge at the weekend, fears of a retaliation by Russia were never far away, writes Michael Bociurkiw in Odesa. "On Monday those fears were realized."
CNN
1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0