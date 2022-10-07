ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

CNN

Ex-Russian foreign minister lists Putin's 3 major miscalculations

Over the past 48 hours, at least 19 people have been killed and more than 100 injured after a new round of Russian attacks on Ukraine overnight. The targets include more than 20 Ukrainian cities and settlements. Former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev joins New Day to discuss.
CNN

Opinion: Biden's eye-opening warning

While US officials said there were no signs Vladimir Putin would carry out his nuclear threat, President Joe Biden mentioned the Cuban missile crisis and the risk of Armageddon. The lesson of that 1962 standoff between the US and the Soviet Union is that the prospect of annihilating humanity in a nuclear exchange is so great that such brinksmanship should never be allowed to happen again.
CNN

Jimmy Carter Fast Facts

Read CNN's Fast Facts on Jimmy Carter and learn more information about the 39th President of the United States.
CNN

Opinion: A razor blow for a nation rising to its feet

Even amid the irrepressible jubilation in Ukraine following the massive explosion of the hugely strategic and symbolic Kerch Straight bridge at the weekend, fears of a retaliation by Russia were never far away, writes Michael Bociurkiw in Odesa. "On Monday those fears were realized."
CNN

CNN

