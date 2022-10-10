While many consider September the official beginning of fall, temperatures don’t actually warrant autumn dressing until the time for October outfits hits (so, you know, today). In fact, some might argue that this is the best month for dressing because it’s cool enough to break out the knitwear and boots, but still warm enough to keep your puffer coats and scarves tucked away for the time being. Some days might be crisp enough for tights; others, a well-placed pair of socks will do. Really, it’s the perfect time to really play with fashion — enter, layering — because there isn’t much by way of extreme weather to worry about.

APPAREL ・ 10 DAYS AGO