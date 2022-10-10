ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eileen Fisher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wool Sweaters#Cozy Sweaters#Sustainable Products#Merino Wool
whowhatwear

I'm a Fashion Editor—These Are the 9 Key Items I'm Wearing to Work This Fall

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: I love dressing for work. I know, I know—permission to call me crazy. This is mainly due to the fact that I work in fashion, and there aren't (too many) confines of a corporate dress code, which means dressing for the office is the perfect opportunity to flex my creative muscles and muster up chic outfits that feel polished yet trend-forward, something I relish in! Moreover, after wearing leggings daily while working from home for so long, the desire to put on a proper pair of trousers is rather thrilling.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
People

Michelle Obama, Kristen Bell, and Gigi Hadid Are Turning to This Cozy Trend for Fall

Shop ribbed dresses, sweaters, and pants starting at $20 When the cooler seasons hit, it seems like the only things we want to wear are cozy sweatpants, oversized sweaters, and fuzzy boots. But unfortunately we have obligations like work and events that require dressing up. To stay comfortable and warm throughout the cold, finding clothes that feel like loungewear but look night-ready is key — and you can totally do that in ribbed fabric. Ribbed clothing feels incredibly soft, keeping you comfy and protecting your skin from harsh...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Knee-High Boots For Strutting into Fall With Style

The weather may be trending cooler, but the season’s best boot style is turning up the heat. Knee-high boots have emerged as a top trend for fall, with options ranging from cowboy-inspired Western takes to ’90s raver platforms. Whether your style is timeless sophisticate or the latest TikTok-core, there’s a great pair of knee-high boots for you. Related: The Best Comfortable Flats for WomenMore from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Sale Finds at Target's Deal Days, From Holiday Gifts and Tech to Home EssentialsAmazon's Pre-Black Friday Deals Start Next Week-- Here's Everything to Know Before You ShopThe Best Amazon Deals on Apple's...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
CNN

A rare sale on the viral Amazon coat is happening now

The Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket rose to viral fame a couple years ago, eventually coming to be known simply as "the Amazon coat." This season, the coat is still popular as ever, and today, you can warm up with one of your own for less.
APPAREL
thezoereport.com

31 Outfit Ideas to Make October Dressing a Breeze

While many consider September the official beginning of fall, temperatures don’t actually warrant autumn dressing until the time for October outfits hits (so, you know, today). In fact, some might argue that this is the best month for dressing because it’s cool enough to break out the knitwear and boots, but still warm enough to keep your puffer coats and scarves tucked away for the time being. Some days might be crisp enough for tights; others, a well-placed pair of socks will do. Really, it’s the perfect time to really play with fashion — enter, layering — because there isn’t much by way of extreme weather to worry about.
APPAREL
The US Sun

10 stylish trench coats to add to your wishlist this season

AUTUMN, and Spring can be tricky seasons to dress, and there's no better way to do it than with a trench coat. Made popular by Burberry, the transitional trend has been replicated by retailers from Cos to River Island and you can get some super chic designs at much more affordable prices.
APPAREL
Robb Report

9 Stylish Fleece Vests and Jackets That’ll Keep You Warm This Fall

For being such a ubiquitous material, fleece is a surprisingly recent innovation. The insulating fabric, which is typically made from a polyester blend and easily identified by its fuzzy, wool-like texture, was invented in Massachusetts in 1981 through a partnership between textile manufacturer Malden Mills and Patagonia. While initially prized by hikers and other outdoor sport enthusiasts for its light weight and excellent warmth retention, it eventually became a suburban staple and then the unofficial uniform of office drones everywhere. In other words, a cultural punchline—as one notable Portlandia sketch famously used it. However, recent seasons have seen fleece make its way...
APPAREL
thezoereport.com

I Tested Canada Goose's New Outerwear In Arctic Conditions So You Don't Have To

My first New York City winter was a rude awakening to how harsh East Coast winters can be. As a Southern California native who grew up amongst palm trees, I never needed durable winter shoes — so I experienced many falls that season for lack of traction. I also didn’t own ear muffs or functional beanies so when the wind would hit me, I would really feel it. All the while, the growing need for a warm winter coat became apparent every day. This year, I won’t let that happen. Enter: Canada Goose’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelawaits.com

The Best Hiking Pants For Comfort On The Trails

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. There might be few things worse in life than realizing halfway through a 6-mile hike or backpacking excursion in the backcountry that your pants are chafing (or not warm enough, or making you overheat, or — well, you get the idea).
APPAREL
SPY

Gear Up: See the Best Men’s Combat Boots for Fall/Winter ’22

You’ve seen dressed up versions of combat boots on the red carpet, worn by influencers, and your coworkers in the office. Once upon a time, the combat boot was most likely to be worn by punks and skinheads, but these shoes have undergone a major transformation in the last few decades, thanks in large part to the newfound popularity of Dr. Martens. Today, there are even dressed-up versions of men’s combat boots that wouldn’t look out of place at the office (or a punk show). Pharrell Williams wore a pair of Doc Martens when he received his honorary doctorate from NYU...
APPAREL
SPY

Levi’s Looks Beyond Denim in Levi’s for Feet, a Retro-Inspired Boot Collection for Fall ’22

When you hear Levi’s, you might automatically think of the famous blue denim jackets and pants we’ve iconized and worn forever. But did you know the brand doesn’t just specialize in manufacturing jeans? Their product assortment is far more vast than you may realize. Yep, the American retailer’s apparel offering spans knitwear, outerwear and accessories all the way down to underwear and socks. And while we’ve seen Levi’s sneakers before, the iconic American brand is now dusting off a decades-old product line to bring us (back) Levi’s boots. Depending on your age, you may even recall when Levi’s dabbled in footwear...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy