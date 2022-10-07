Read full article on original website
Related
Hollywood Minute: Oscars contender 'Women Talking'
First look at Rooney Mara, Frances McDormand, Claire Foy and Judith Ivey in ‘Women Talking,’ and an Imagine Dragons song for World Mental Health Day. David Daniel reports.
Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunion delights 'Back to the Future' fans
Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd delighted "Back to the Future" fans when they were reunited at the weekend, 37 years after the release of the sci-fi comedy.
‘Winchesters’ Stars Meg Donnelly & Drake Rodger Tease The First ‘Sparks’ Between Mary & John (Exclusive)
Before Dean and Sam Winchester, there was Mary Campbell and John Winchester. Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger are teaming up for The Winchesters, the origin story of Dean and Sam’s parents. This will be a supernatural love story of epic proportions. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Meg and Drake about the beginnings of Mary and John’s relationship.
'That is art!': Damien Hirst has begun burning thousands of his own paintings
Artist Damien Hirst offered collectors a chance to trade an NFT for a physical painting — and on Tuesday he began burning the unclaimed works. But a question remains: Which will be worth more?
RELATED PEOPLE
Tony-Winning Musical ‘A Strange Loop’ to Close on Broadway in January
“A Strange Loop,” creator Michael R. Jackson’s meta comedy-drama, which won the Tony for best musical, is closing on Broadway in 2023. It will play its final performance on Jan. 15 at the Lyceum Theatre. “Bringing ‘A Strange Loop’ to Broadway has been extraordinary. Michael R. Jackson is one of the most important voices of this generation, and we’re thrilled that so many enthusiastic audience members have been able to experience his monumental musical,” said producer Barbara Whitman. “We look forward to having more theatre lovers come see the show in its final weeks.” “Though ‘ A Strange Loop’ is not autobiographical,...
Here's The "House Of The Dragon" Characters At Each Age And Stage
Some characters have barely aged a day while others have gone from babies to grown ass adults. And then there's Viserys...
Scarlett Johansson Explained Why She Felt "Hypersexualized" And "Pigeonholed" In Her Career, And What Has Changed Since
"We’re not even allowed to really pigeonhole other actors anymore, thankfully, right? People are much more dynamic.”
CNN
1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0