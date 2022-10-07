“A Strange Loop,” creator Michael R. Jackson’s meta comedy-drama, which won the Tony for best musical, is closing on Broadway in 2023. It will play its final performance on Jan. 15 at the Lyceum Theatre. “Bringing ‘A Strange Loop’ to Broadway has been extraordinary. Michael R. Jackson is one of the most important voices of this generation, and we’re thrilled that so many enthusiastic audience members have been able to experience his monumental musical,” said producer Barbara Whitman. “We look forward to having more theatre lovers come see the show in its final weeks.” “Though ‘ A Strange Loop’ is not autobiographical,...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 24 MINUTES AGO