Florida State

Wake up America
3d ago

Responsibility lies with the homeowner! No insurance-no help! We who pay insurance are tired of paying for those who don’t!

Linda McWilliams
3d ago

Keep in mind that the homes by the beaches are very expensive , one can only be wealthy to have a home by the Gulf , some are even second homes for the wealthy , they don't live there year round. They should be smart enough to know that their homes will be the first impact of a hurricaine that is heading their way. They know the risks and obviously felt they could handle that risk

Roy Simmons
3d ago

Even if you do have insurance, much of the time the insurance companies will twist everything around and tell you it's not covered.

